Pow Wow held to raise money for veterans in Broken Arrow

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Tribal citizens and color guards from across the nation are in Broken Arrow for a three day Pow Wow meant to raise awareness for veterans.

The event is being held to benefit Mission 22, which has played a vital role in helping veterans with resources and support.

Many veterans struggle after adjusting back to daily life after seeing combat situations.

The event continues on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Events Park, 21101 E. 101st Street in Broken Arrow.

