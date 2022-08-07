ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Fatal Traffic Collision off Highway 101 and Solimar

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle off Highway 101 just south of Solimar Beach, north of Ventura. The incident took place around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday and involved a Chevy pickup truck, according to the California Highway Patrol. The area is close to a popular beach spot...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Cause of Five Acre Brush Fire Revealed

The cause of the five-acre blaze that sparked in Santa Ynez last week, named the Fletcher Fire, has been released. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported the fire was started by a ride-on lawn mower in dry vegetation. Hand crews and air support responded to the scene in the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Accidents
Santa Barbara Edhat

Emergency Responders Deliver Baby in Cuyama Valley

County emergency responders had the honor of delivering a baby in the Cuyama Valley while transporting the laboring mother to a local hospital. On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Firefighter Paramedics Rescue 27 and the CalStar 7 helicopter responded to a medical emergency call. Upon arrival they discovered a mother...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit

Originally Published By: County of Santa Barbara Webpage:. ” Vandenberg Village, Calif. – A suspect who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit, followed by a foot pursuit has been arrested. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 6:52 PM, deputies initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Highway 135 and Foster Road in Orcutt. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and drove towards the Lompoc area while committing numerous traffic violations. Additional resources from County Air Support, California Highway Patrol, Lompoc Police and a Sheriff’s K9 Unit responded to assist. Deputies learned that the registered owner of the vehicle, 29-year-old Clinton Cellona, had an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for his arrest.
VANDENBERG VILLAGE, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Lompoc Hit-and-Run Leaves One Injured, One Arrested on Monday

A hit-and-run in a parking lot outside of a discount dollar store in Lompoc Monday evening sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Lompoc Police. The incident occurred around 7 p.m....
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Wanted Suspect Arrested in Lompoc Following Pursuit

Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. A suspect who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit, followed by a foot pursuit has been arrested. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 6:52 p.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Highway 135 and Foster Road in Orcutt. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and drove towards the Lompoc area while committing numerous traffic violations. Additional resources from County Air Support, California Highway Patrol, Lompoc Police and a Sheriff’s K9 Unit responded to assist. Deputies learned that the registered owner of the vehicle, 29-year-old Clinton Cellona, had an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for his arrest.
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc Police car cruise makes revving return at Old Town Market

Dozens of vehicles rolled through downtown Lompoc Friday evening as part of the fifth Old Town Market event — themed Public Safety Night — that featured a lively police car cruise. The 18th annual Lompoc Police cruise made a revving return Friday to mark a comeback after a...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

8 Blocks of Micheltorena Street to Receive New Pavement

Toro Enterprises, Inc. will be performing full – width paving of Micheltorena Street from the freeway to Garden Street as part of the FY21B Pavement Maintenance (Overlay) Project. Paving operations will take place from August 15 to August 19, 2022 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pavement striping of...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Oxnard Man Sentenced For Fatal DUI Crash In Ventura

An Oxnard man was sentenced Tuesday to 5 years and 8 months in state prison for a fatal DUI crash in June of 2021 in Ventura. Now 23-year-old Nelson Rivas had earlier pleaded guilty to Gross Vehicular Manslaughter while Intoxicated and DUI of Alcoholic Beverage Causing Injury for the crash on the 101 Freeway in Ventura that killed one passenger and injured another.
VENTURA, CA
foxla.com

3 sought in Westlake Village home burglary: LASD

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects in connection with a residential burglary in Westlake Village. It happened Aug. 5 at a home in the 32000 block of Fallview Road. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspects were seen running...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Suspect attempts to shoot carjacking victim, gun does not fire

An intoxicated 19-year-old man allegedly attempted to shoot a driver in the head during a carjacking in Lompoc on Saturday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., Jonathon Garcia allegedly pointed a gun at the head of a man in a vehicle on the 1300 block of North L Street and attempted to pull the trigger multiple times, without success. The man drove away and called 9-1-1.
LOMPOC, CA

