Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fatal Traffic Collision off Highway 101 and Solimar
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle off Highway 101 just south of Solimar Beach, north of Ventura. The incident took place around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday and involved a Chevy pickup truck, according to the California Highway Patrol. The area is close to a popular beach spot...
kclu.org
Man headed to prison for car crash which killed one, seriously injured second in Ventura County
A Ventura County man is headed to prison for an alcohol-related car crash which killed one of his teenage passengers, and seriously injured a second. It happened in June of last year. Nelson Manuel Rivas was driving on Highway 101 near Ventura when he lost control of the car, and crashed.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Cause of Five Acre Brush Fire Revealed
The cause of the five-acre blaze that sparked in Santa Ynez last week, named the Fletcher Fire, has been released. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported the fire was started by a ride-on lawn mower in dry vegetation. Hand crews and air support responded to the scene in the...
Emergency responders head to Hwy 154 for bridge incident
Drivers along Hwy 154 near Goleta can expect to see emergency responders near Stagecoach Rd. Tuesday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Edhat
Emergency Responders Deliver Baby in Cuyama Valley
County emergency responders had the honor of delivering a baby in the Cuyama Valley while transporting the laboring mother to a local hospital. On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Firefighter Paramedics Rescue 27 and the CalStar 7 helicopter responded to a medical emergency call. Upon arrival they discovered a mother...
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit
Originally Published By: County of Santa Barbara Webpage:. ” Vandenberg Village, Calif. – A suspect who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit, followed by a foot pursuit has been arrested. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 6:52 PM, deputies initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Highway 135 and Foster Road in Orcutt. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and drove towards the Lompoc area while committing numerous traffic violations. Additional resources from County Air Support, California Highway Patrol, Lompoc Police and a Sheriff’s K9 Unit responded to assist. Deputies learned that the registered owner of the vehicle, 29-year-old Clinton Cellona, had an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for his arrest.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lompoc Hit-and-Run Leaves One Injured, One Arrested on Monday
A hit-and-run in a parking lot outside of a discount dollar store in Lompoc Monday evening sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Lompoc Police. The incident occurred around 7 p.m....
Woman arrested after hit-and-run crash caused critical injuries
The Lompoc Police Department arrested a Lompoc woman on Monday night for allegedly hitting and driving over another woman and then fleeing the scene. The post Woman arrested after hit-and-run crash caused critical injuries appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect arrested after hours-long vehicle and car chase
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies on Saturday night had to use less lethal measures to arrest a man who led deputies in an hours-long vehicle pursuit and foot chase. The post Suspect arrested after hours-long vehicle and car chase appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Wanted Suspect Arrested in Lompoc Following Pursuit
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. A suspect who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit, followed by a foot pursuit has been arrested. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 6:52 p.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Highway 135 and Foster Road in Orcutt. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and drove towards the Lompoc area while committing numerous traffic violations. Additional resources from County Air Support, California Highway Patrol, Lompoc Police and a Sheriff’s K9 Unit responded to assist. Deputies learned that the registered owner of the vehicle, 29-year-old Clinton Cellona, had an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for his arrest.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc Police car cruise makes revving return at Old Town Market
Dozens of vehicles rolled through downtown Lompoc Friday evening as part of the fifth Old Town Market event — themed Public Safety Night — that featured a lively police car cruise. The 18th annual Lompoc Police cruise made a revving return Friday to mark a comeback after a...
Firefighters stop forward progress of fire off Highway 154 near Stagecoach Road
Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire at 0.85 acres off of Highway 154 near Stagecoach Road, according to County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason. The post Firefighters stop forward progress of fire off Highway 154 near Stagecoach Road appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Another Pride flag stolen in Santa Ynez Valley
Another Pride flag has been reported stolen in the Santa Ynez Valley – the second time the flag has been reported stolen in the area in recent weeks. The post Another Pride flag stolen in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Suspect arrested after pursuit in Lompoc over the weekend
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies were led on a vehicle and foot pursuit Saturday evening following a traffic stop.
Santa Barbara Edhat
8 Blocks of Micheltorena Street to Receive New Pavement
Toro Enterprises, Inc. will be performing full – width paving of Micheltorena Street from the freeway to Garden Street as part of the FY21B Pavement Maintenance (Overlay) Project. Paving operations will take place from August 15 to August 19, 2022 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pavement striping of...
kvta.com
Oxnard Man Sentenced For Fatal DUI Crash In Ventura
An Oxnard man was sentenced Tuesday to 5 years and 8 months in state prison for a fatal DUI crash in June of 2021 in Ventura. Now 23-year-old Nelson Rivas had earlier pleaded guilty to Gross Vehicular Manslaughter while Intoxicated and DUI of Alcoholic Beverage Causing Injury for the crash on the 101 Freeway in Ventura that killed one passenger and injured another.
foxla.com
3 sought in Westlake Village home burglary: LASD
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects in connection with a residential burglary in Westlake Village. It happened Aug. 5 at a home in the 32000 block of Fallview Road. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspects were seen running...
calcoastnews.com
Suspect attempts to shoot carjacking victim, gun does not fire
An intoxicated 19-year-old man allegedly attempted to shoot a driver in the head during a carjacking in Lompoc on Saturday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., Jonathon Garcia allegedly pointed a gun at the head of a man in a vehicle on the 1300 block of North L Street and attempted to pull the trigger multiple times, without success. The man drove away and called 9-1-1.
Central Coast dog burned in fiery fight that led to owner’s death. He needs a new home
Charlie the chatty terrier is recovering from injuries he suffered in a domestic dispute that landed his owner’s son in jail.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sheriff’s Detectives Seize Massive Amount of Illegal Drugs in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Santa Maria man on Thursday, August 4, and seized a massive amount of various illegal drugs, including 17,000 fentanyl pills. Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of North Curryer Street at around 7 a.m. As a...
Comments / 0