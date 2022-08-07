ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mysuncoast.com

Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a three vehicle crash in South Sarasota County. The crash occurred Monday night on US 41 at Inlet Blvd outside of Venice. A Lincoln Town Car, driven by a 47-year-old man, was coming up quickly behind a Honda SUV. To avoid a rear-end collision, the driver or the Lincoln swerved into the inside travel lane, but he lost control, side swiping the Honda.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian killed in crash at 15th Street East in south Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in south Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of 15th Street East and 55th Avenue Drive East, troopers said. Investigators say a Bradenton man was driving south on 15th...
BRADENTON, FL
cbs12.com

Fatal crash leads to power outage in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Highway Patrol is handling a fatal crash in Hernando County that led to a significant power outage on Sunday afternoon. FHP said they were dispatched just after 3:30 p.m. to an accident on Preston Road between Mondon Hill and Richbarn Road. Troopers said someone died as result of the crash.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice motorcyclist dies in crash on State Road 681

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice man has died following a motorcycle crash Monday in Sarasota County. The crash happened at U.S. 41 at State Road 681 near Venice. The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the man was travelling from an interstate exit ramp when he lost control of the bike and struck a steel and wood beam guardrail. The 66-year-old man was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.
VENICE, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Woman Finds Neighbor Dead in Backyard

A Gulfport woman discovered her neighbor dead in his backyard earlier this month near 15th Avenue South and 52nd Street South. Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said Daniel Cieri, 32, was discovered deceased in his backyard when his neighbor came over looking for a misplaced smart phone. Woodman said...
GULFPORT, FL
boatlyfe.com

11-Year-Old Struck by Lightning on a Boat

It’s any parent’s worst nightmare. Derek Stock, a prudent boater out of Tampa, was enjoying a fun-filled day on the water with his wife and two of his children when disaster struck. Just 100 feet from the boat ramp his 11-year-old son was struck by lightning. Thanks to life-saving CPR training, he was able to save his son. His mission now is to help other boaters avoid tragedy.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Recognize this car? St. Pete police search for possible witness to deadly weekend crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for the driver of a car who may have witnessed a crash that left two teenagers dead and another person injured Saturday. Investigators say they want to speak with the driver in the hopes of getting more information related to the deadly crash. The vehicle in question is a four-door SUV seen passing by the stop sign in the photo above.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

