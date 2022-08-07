It’s any parent’s worst nightmare. Derek Stock, a prudent boater out of Tampa, was enjoying a fun-filled day on the water with his wife and two of his children when disaster struck. Just 100 feet from the boat ramp his 11-year-old son was struck by lightning. Thanks to life-saving CPR training, he was able to save his son. His mission now is to help other boaters avoid tragedy.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO