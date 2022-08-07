Read full article on original website
Driver hits St. Pete restaurant sign after crash
A crash caused a driver to hit a St. Petersburg restaurant sign, police said.
1 dead, 2 hurt in 6-vehicle crash in Pinellas County
A man died and two others were injured in a six-vehicle crash in Pinellas County On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
iontb.com
Troopers investigating fatality crash on 102nd Avenue at 97th Street
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are investigating a six vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of 102nd Avenue just west of the intersection with 97th Street. According to preliminary information from FHP, a 55...
Man killed in chain-reaction crash on 102nd Avenue in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Fla. — A man was killed in a chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles Tuesday afternoon in western Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded around 2:25 p.m. to the area of 102nd Avenue and 97th Street in Seminole on a report of the crash. They...
Vigil for St. Pete teen following deadly late-night crash
Tonight a St. Pete community is mourning the loss of two teens that died in a crash over the weekend.
Mysuncoast.com
Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a three vehicle crash in South Sarasota County. The crash occurred Monday night on US 41 at Inlet Blvd outside of Venice. A Lincoln Town Car, driven by a 47-year-old man, was coming up quickly behind a Honda SUV. To avoid a rear-end collision, the driver or the Lincoln swerved into the inside travel lane, but he lost control, side swiping the Honda.
Police investigating after multiple shot with gel bullets in St. Petersburg
Police in St. Petersburg are on the lookout after several people were shot over the weekend with a gel pellet gun.
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian killed in crash at 15th Street East in south Bradenton
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in south Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of 15th Street East and 55th Avenue Drive East, troopers said. Investigators say a Bradenton man was driving south on 15th...
20 people displaced after fire at Pasco County apartment building
Pasco County firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at an Odessa apartment complex Tuesday evening.
Box truck collides with tanker truck on SB SR-589, delays expected
A single-unit box truck collided with a disabled tanker truck on southbound SR-589 on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Pickup truck driver dies after Hernando County crash
A pickup truck driver died after a crash in Hernando County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Deputies searching for alleged gunman near Gandy Beach
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Deputies in St. Petersburg are still searching for a man who reportedly shot toward a group of people Wednesday night on Gandy Beach. It happened just before 11 p.m., authorities say. No one was hurt during the reported shooting. At this time, the alleged shooter...
cbs12.com
Fatal crash leads to power outage in Hernando County
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Highway Patrol is handling a fatal crash in Hernando County that led to a significant power outage on Sunday afternoon. FHP said they were dispatched just after 3:30 p.m. to an accident on Preston Road between Mondon Hill and Richbarn Road. Troopers said someone died as result of the crash.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice motorcyclist dies in crash on State Road 681
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice man has died following a motorcycle crash Monday in Sarasota County. The crash happened at U.S. 41 at State Road 681 near Venice. The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the man was travelling from an interstate exit ramp when he lost control of the bike and struck a steel and wood beam guardrail. The 66-year-old man was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.
Woman hurt in crash with Florida Highway Patrol Trooper in Pinellas County
A woman was hurt in a crash with a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper on Sunday night.
thegabber.com
Gulfport Woman Finds Neighbor Dead in Backyard
A Gulfport woman discovered her neighbor dead in his backyard earlier this month near 15th Avenue South and 52nd Street South. Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said Daniel Cieri, 32, was discovered deceased in his backyard when his neighbor came over looking for a misplaced smart phone. Woodman said...
boatlyfe.com
11-Year-Old Struck by Lightning on a Boat
It’s any parent’s worst nightmare. Derek Stock, a prudent boater out of Tampa, was enjoying a fun-filled day on the water with his wife and two of his children when disaster struck. Just 100 feet from the boat ramp his 11-year-old son was struck by lightning. Thanks to life-saving CPR training, he was able to save his son. His mission now is to help other boaters avoid tragedy.
Recognize this car? St. Pete police search for possible witness to deadly weekend crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for the driver of a car who may have witnessed a crash that left two teenagers dead and another person injured Saturday. Investigators say they want to speak with the driver in the hopes of getting more information related to the deadly crash. The vehicle in question is a four-door SUV seen passing by the stop sign in the photo above.
Fatal crash knocks out power, closes road in Brooksville
A person died after crashing their car into an electrical pole in Brooksville on Sunday.
Florida man tries to break into 3 sheriff’s vehicles shortly after release from jail, deputies say
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of attempting to break into three Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office vehicles less than two hours after he was released from jail. According to documents filed in Pinellas County Circuit Court, the incident began shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday at...
