Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Related
Hoover dam explosion: here’s what just happened at the iconic landmark
A transformer blew earlier today at the Hoover Dam, which sits on the Arizona-Nevada border. In a tweet, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam, reported that "the A5 transformer" caught fire at approximately 10 a.m. local time. No injuries were reported, and the power supply was apparently uninterrupted.
Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead in matter of months amid severe drought
More human remains were uncovered in Lake Mead, just two months after authorities found two bodies decomposing in the quickly exposing drought-afflicted reservoir.The National Park Service released a statement on Monday reporting that the skeletal remains of a body were found at Swim Beach Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada at around 4.30 p.m.The remains were sent to Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, where experts will seek to determine a cause of death and will also help to provide an age estimate for the remains, which wasn’t released by authorities on Monday.“The investigation is ongoing. No further information is...
Lake Mead Drought Exposes Creepy Long Lost Boat Loaded With Artifacts
Scuba diver and treasure hunter Dallas Rowley discovered a myriad of strange things on the shipwreck, including an old phone and a plaque.
Videos show water pouring into Las Vegas casinos as flash flooding follows a rare, heavy thunderstorm in one of the US's driest cities
Videos circulating on Twitter showed flash floods on the streets of Vegas — one of the US's driest major cities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The west is considering diverting water from the Mississippi River to solve its water woes.
States like Arizona, Nevada, and California are experiencing long-term water shortages and drought. The Colorado River is at historic lows. Last year the state of Arizona asked Congress to study the possibility of diverting water from the Mississippi to the West to solve their water issues in states with depleted water sources.
Heartbreaking details emerge of three bodies found in Glacier National Park after campers heard cries for help
THREE bodies were found in Glacier National Park this week with rangers now investigating what led up to the tragedies. A group of campers described hearing cries for help before one body was found at the bottom of a steep off-trail slope on Monday. A 79-year-old Florida man was attempting...
Montana: grizzly bear killed woman in ‘predatory attack’, officials say
Bear dragged Leah Davis Lokan, 65, out of her tent and killed her near Ovando last summer
Yellowstone Hiker Freezes When Giant Grizzly Bear Sneaks up Beside Him Off-Trail: VIDEO
What would you do if you came face-to-face with one of the world’s most dangerous creatures? This Yellowstone hiker was the perfect example of how to respond if you find yourself front and center with a grizzly bear. Stan Mills was enjoying his day at the well-known national park...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Great Salt Lake May Not Be Around Much Longer — Here’s Why
While floods continue to plague middle America, and wildfires blaze along the West Coast, parts of the U.S. are completely drying out. Lake Mead, which stretches across Arizona and Nevada, is on the brink of dissipation, while Nevada's Walker Lake is expected to be empty within a few decades. And after the European Space Agency released a series of satellite images, Utah residents are wondering why the Great Salt Lake is drying up, too.
Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In
A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
NASA releases new Lake Mead satellite images, shows dramatic water loss since 2000
New satellite images released by NASA Wednesday reveal the dramatic loss of water at Lake Mead due to the ongoing mega-drought.
The U.S.’ largest reservoir is drying up. Here’s what NASA images reveal
Recent images revealed by NASA show that Lake Mead keeps dropping. Water levels of the lake are at their lowest since April 1937. Lake Mead is a source for millions of people, including citizens from Mexico. The largest reservoir in the United States, Lake Mead supplies water to millions in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Death Valley Flooding an 'Extremely Rare, 1,000-Year Event'
Over the weekend, nearly a year's worth of rain fell on the California national park in just three hours.
Smithonian
Rio Grande Runs Dry in Albuquerque
After years of drought in the Southwest, a stretch of the Rio Grande once flowing through Albuquerque has run dry for the first time in 40 years. Officials warn that the conditions will likely get worse in the upcoming days. “Most folks in Albuquerque who have lived here have grown...
Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers
It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
Incredible Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Big Bull Elk Takes Off After Heart Shot, Gets Wedged Between 2 Trees At Full Speed
I’ve always been in awe of how instinctive animals can be, running full speed through a forest and being able to weave their way through trees, brush, etc. Of course, sometimes when they’re running upwards of 30 mph, it can go wrong. And then when they take a bullet or an arrow, it’s just pure instinct to flee, although, they don’t have much time to run.
The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts
Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site
The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
California fire near Oregon border explodes in size overnight amid potential heat wave forming
The McKinney Fire burning in California near the Oregon border has forced firefighters to fall back into defensive positions to protect homes and property while forecasters fear another massive heat wave may be forming. The fire exploded in size over the weekend, from 1 mile to 62 square miles in just 24 hours. While the West is experiencing more fires flaring up, erratic weather threatens to bring dry thunderstorms with dangerous lighting but little to no rain.July 31, 2022.
Fox News
777K+
Followers
174K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2