Tampa Police Have Three In Custody, Negotiating with Fourth

At 2:43 AM, Tampa Police responded to the area of N 40th St and E. Riverhills Drive for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a young adult black male with a gunshot wound. An orange Dodge Challenger reportedly fled the scene at a high rate of speed immediately after the shooting. The shooting victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Tampa Police Air Service monitored the path of the vehicle, keeping street patrol officers informed of the updated locations, without the need for them to be in active pursuit.

Four occupants fled from the car and began running through residential properties in the area near Seffner Lakes Rd and Brandon Lakes Ave. The suspects entered a residence in the 1200 block of Brandon Lakes Ave. The residents of the home came out, unharmed, while the suspects remained inside. The homeowners have been cooperative with the investigation.

Tampa Police gave orders for the suspects to exit the home. Three of the subjects, all adult black males, have since exited the residence and are in Tampa Police custody. One suspect remains inside the residence. Tampa Police continue to negotiate with him to exit and end the situation safely.

***UPDATE***

After negotiations,, Tampa Police have taken the fourth subject, a black male juvenile, into custody.

All four subjects are currently being charged with Resisting Arrest Without Violence. As this remains an active investigation, additional charges may be pending.

The victim of the shooting is current listed in stable condition after surgery.

Anyone who may have information related to the early morning shooting is asked to call Tampa Police at 813.231.6130, contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay, or download thr TampaPD app.

