Hibernian to review incidents of fan disorder during Edinburgh derby

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Hibernian have issued a statement acknowledging incidents of supporter disorder at Sunday’s Edinburgh derby with Hearts.

Jambos left-back Alex Cochrane appeared to be struck by a cigarette lighter while preparing to take a throw-in in the second half of the 1-1 draw at Easter Road, while several home fans invaded the pitch after Martin Boyle’s stoppage-time equaliser.

A statement released by Hibs after the match read: “Hibernian FC is aware of alleged incidents where objects appeared to have been thrown towards Hearts players, pyros being thrown, and pitch incursions.

“These incidents will be reviewed again on the stadium CCTV and, if an incident can be detected and someone identified, appropriate action will be taken by the club.

“The club understands the passion that an Edinburgh derby brings, and believes it has some of the best supporters in Scotland, but remains committed to providing a safe environment for players, officials and supporters.”

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson expects the authorities to take action over the incident involving Cochrane.

“It’s not good enough at all,” he said. “We need that stamped out of Scottish football, in any ground. I’m sure the authorities will come down heavy on it because you can’t have people coming to their work and getting hit with things like that.

“It’s not acceptable. I don’t want the focus to be on that, it is all about the football, but you can’t have that.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
