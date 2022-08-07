ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

cbs17

Man seriously injured in Raleigh shooting: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Raleigh, according to police. This happened Wednesday night around 10:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Bivens Drive. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: Two men arrested in case of breaking & entering

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Nash County deputies say two men have been arrested in a case of breaking and entering and fleeing a traffic stop. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Keen Jr., of Elm City, and Geoffrey Ransome, of Rocky Mount, have been arrested. Deputies say...
NASH COUNTY, NC
Nash County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Whitakers, NC
County
Nash County, NC
cbs17

Zack’s Gas 76 taped off after New Bern Avenue shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Zack’s Gas 76 and the connecting grocery store are taped off Wednesday night after Raleigh police responded to a shooting off New Bern Avenue. Along with the gas station and grocery store taped off, a Silver Pontiac Sedan was also taped off after it was shot multiple times and suffered damage to its windows as broken glass surrounded the vehicle.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Goldsboro police searching for gunman wanted for attempted murder

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night. Goldsboro police were called to a shooting in the 500 block of Hinson Street at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday night. After searching, they found the victim, Jalil McDuffie, in the 1000 block of N William Street.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Wake County Sheriff describes risk of serving commitment orders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second time in less than two weeks, a North Carolina deputy was shot while delivering papers to a home. A Caswell County deputy was shot multiple times while delivering a domestic violence protection order Wednesday. Last week, three Wayne County deputies were shot...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Cary police release 911 calls describing pilot that exited mid-flight in late July

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police have released new 911 calls describing details of the pilot who exited an aircraft mid-flight in the Triangle on July 29. “We’re being advised that a small plane inbound for RDU (Raleigh-Durham International Airport) had a co-pilot jump without a parachute,” a Cary 911 dispatcher is heard saying in a call. “RDU has confirmed that someone has jumped from the plane at this time. Would you like us to get a police department drone en route as well?”
CARY, NC
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Lonesome Pine Road
cbs17

Man shot walking down Raleigh street: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot while walking down a street in Raleigh, according to police. This happened around 11 a.m. near Peyton Street and Dacian Road. Police said the victim told them he was shot while walking down the street by a car that was driving by. Police...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police investigating Tuesday night shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday night. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrived at the 1700 block of Cox Avenue and found a 50-year-old man injured with gunshot wounds. Police say...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
jocoreport.com

Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?

SMITHFIELD – Police detectives are searching for a lone burglary suspect who forced his way into a Smithfield business. At 5:24am on June 21, 2022, officers responded to the Sunglass Hut at 1205 Outlet Center Drive to a breaking and entering in progress. Upon arrival, police discovered the front...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WNCT

Teen dead, one other injured in Nash County shooting

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCT) — Nash County deputies say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a large party in Whitakers. Deputies responded at around 1:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Lonsome Pine Road to a call of a shooting. They found the area where a party of about 200 people […]
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Paramedic identified as motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A first responder died Tuesday in an early morning crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck. Jones County Emergency Services Director Tim Pike identified the first responder as paramedic Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III. Fortney was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham police make 8 recent arrests in murder cases

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While there have been more than 20 homicides in Durham so far this year, Durham police are making progress in solving the cases. Since July 1, Durham police have arrested at least eight murder suspects in connection with at least six different homicides that have happened so far this year.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Kenly gets report on crime after police force quits

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — People packed Kenly Town Hall for Monday night’s council meeting, after nearly one week without a staffed police department. A new interim town clerk was sworn in, but there still isn’t a single police officer on the force. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office...
KENLY, NC

