CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police have released new 911 calls describing details of the pilot who exited an aircraft mid-flight in the Triangle on July 29. “We’re being advised that a small plane inbound for RDU (Raleigh-Durham International Airport) had a co-pilot jump without a parachute,” a Cary 911 dispatcher is heard saying in a call. “RDU has confirmed that someone has jumped from the plane at this time. Would you like us to get a police department drone en route as well?”

CARY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO