cbs17
Man seriously injured in Raleigh shooting: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Raleigh, according to police. This happened Wednesday night around 10:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Bivens Drive. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken...
cbs17
Police: Child abduction charge for mother of Cary 5-year-old who went missing, triggered Amber Alert
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say the mother of a 5-year-old from Cary who was found a day after an Amber Alert was issued has been charged with abducting the girl. The Cary Police Department on Thursday charged Crystal Beatrice Walston of Raleigh with one count of abduction of children.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Two men arrested in case of breaking & entering
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Nash County deputies say two men have been arrested in a case of breaking and entering and fleeing a traffic stop. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Keen Jr., of Elm City, and Geoffrey Ransome, of Rocky Mount, have been arrested. Deputies say...
cbs17
Zack’s Gas 76 taped off after New Bern Avenue shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Zack’s Gas 76 and the connecting grocery store are taped off Wednesday night after Raleigh police responded to a shooting off New Bern Avenue. Along with the gas station and grocery store taped off, a Silver Pontiac Sedan was also taped off after it was shot multiple times and suffered damage to its windows as broken glass surrounded the vehicle.
WITN
Goldsboro police searching for gunman wanted for attempted murder
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night. Goldsboro police were called to a shooting in the 500 block of Hinson Street at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday night. After searching, they found the victim, Jalil McDuffie, in the 1000 block of N William Street.
cbs17
Wake County Sheriff describes risk of serving commitment orders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second time in less than two weeks, a North Carolina deputy was shot while delivering papers to a home. A Caswell County deputy was shot multiple times while delivering a domestic violence protection order Wednesday. Last week, three Wayne County deputies were shot...
cbs17
Cary police release 911 calls describing pilot that exited mid-flight in late July
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police have released new 911 calls describing details of the pilot who exited an aircraft mid-flight in the Triangle on July 29. “We’re being advised that a small plane inbound for RDU (Raleigh-Durham International Airport) had a co-pilot jump without a parachute,” a Cary 911 dispatcher is heard saying in a call. “RDU has confirmed that someone has jumped from the plane at this time. Would you like us to get a police department drone en route as well?”
cbs17
SUV driver charged after 25-year-old killed in Durham motorcycle crash, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man faces charges after his SUV struck a motorcyclist who later died, police say. The Durham Police Department said Thursday that Ellis Johnson, 53, is charged with failing to yield the right of way and misdemeanor death by vehicle following the crash Monday morning.
cbs17
Man shot walking down Raleigh street: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot while walking down a street in Raleigh, according to police. This happened around 11 a.m. near Peyton Street and Dacian Road. Police said the victim told them he was shot while walking down the street by a car that was driving by. Police...
WITN
Rocky Mount police investigating Tuesday night shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday night. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrived at the 1700 block of Cox Avenue and found a 50-year-old man injured with gunshot wounds. Police say...
jocoreport.com
Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?
SMITHFIELD – Police detectives are searching for a lone burglary suspect who forced his way into a Smithfield business. At 5:24am on June 21, 2022, officers responded to the Sunglass Hut at 1205 Outlet Center Drive to a breaking and entering in progress. Upon arrival, police discovered the front...
Teen dead, one other injured in Nash County shooting
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCT) — Nash County deputies say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a large party in Whitakers. Deputies responded at around 1:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Lonsome Pine Road to a call of a shooting. They found the area where a party of about 200 people […]
WITN
Paramedic identified as motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A first responder died Tuesday in an early morning crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck. Jones County Emergency Services Director Tim Pike identified the first responder as paramedic Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III. Fortney was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by...
Drugs in diapers: Stash found concealed in Roanoke Rapids car search
While investigating further, Sgt. D. Newsome found the male driver, 29-year-old Dominic Battle, was in possession of a handgun and narcotics—and they were in a pretty unusual place.
cbs17
Durham police make 8 recent arrests in murder cases
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While there have been more than 20 homicides in Durham so far this year, Durham police are making progress in solving the cases. Since July 1, Durham police have arrested at least eight murder suspects in connection with at least six different homicides that have happened so far this year.
cbs17
At least 2 taken to hospital, truck flips in Raleigh crash on New Bern Ave. at I-440
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people were sent to a nearby hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Raleigh near Interstate 440 Monday night, police said. The crash was reported around 10:10 p.m. along New Bern Avenue at I-440, according to Raleigh police. Eastbound lanes of New Bern Avenue are closed following the incident.
cbs17
Kenly gets report on crime after police force quits
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — People packed Kenly Town Hall for Monday night’s council meeting, after nearly one week without a staffed police department. A new interim town clerk was sworn in, but there still isn’t a single police officer on the force. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office...
