Browns take the field for training camp practice No. 10, as Kareem Hunt’s contract extension question looms: Live updates from Aug. 7, 2022

Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO