Peter Jackson Says Amazon Ghosted Him After Asking For His Help On Their ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Prequel Series

It was announced last week that Warner Bros. Discovery would indeed be combining streaming services Discovery+ and HBO Max into a single app that will launch in the United States next summer. This has led many to believe that various television projects being developed at HBO Max that haven’t started filming could be on the chopping block as the two services will have to manage content costs. Some of those projects at HBO Max have been DC Comics-related with things like a “Green Lantern” show and multiple things connected to J.J. Abrams’ plans to explore multiple characters from “Justice League Dark.” Filmmaker Kevin Smith has been recently working on his own DC project with plans to direct a segment for the “Strange Adventures” anthology series that he had been developing with “Masters of The Universe: Revelation” writer Eric Carrasco.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO