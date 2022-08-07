Peter Jackson Says Amazon Ghosted Him After Asking For His Help On Their ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Prequel Series

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Sinking Spring’: Brian Tyree Henry To Star In New Apple TV+ Philadelphia Crime Series From Ridley Scott
Brian Tyree Henry just shot up Japan mid-commute with Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor Johnson in David Leitch‘s “Bullet Train.” Now, he’ll do the same on the streets of Philadelphia, courtesy of Apple TV+, Ridley Scott, and “Top Gun: Maverick” scribe “Peter Craig.”
theplaylist.net
‘The Flash’: As Ezra Miller’s Situation Worsens, WB Ponders 3 Options, Including Last Resort Of Scrapping The Film
One of the biggest stories in Hollywood this year has been the erratic and controversial behavior of actor Ezra Miller. And now, after Miller was arrested for the third time this year on Monday, this time for felony burglary, it’s clear that Warner Bros. has to make a definitive stance on the actor and his involvement in their upcoming DCEU blockbuster, “The Flash.”
theplaylist.net
Oscar Isaac Back-Pedals On His ‘Star Wars’ Burn Out, Says “I’m So Open” To More Poe Dameron If It’s A “Great Idea”
Back in 2020, Oscar Isaac gave the “Star Wars” universe a great kiss-off when he quipped that he wouldn’t do any other films set in a galaxy far, far away “unless I need another house or something.” He was just as blunt about “Star Wars” on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival last year, too. When asked why he wanted to star in Paul Schrader‘s “The Card Counter,” he replied, “I’ve been in green-screen space land for quite a few years and I was desperate to do a character study.” Enough said, Mr. Isaac.
theplaylist.net
‘We’re Here,’ ‘Arcane’ & ‘Legendary’ Win Juried 2022 Emmy Awards
The first Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony won’t occur until Saturday, September 3rd, but the Television Academy already has an initial slate of 2022 winners. According to a release from the Television Academy, these juried recipients were screened d and then judge by a panel of professionals in their respective peer groups (Animation, Costume Design, Hairstyling, Makeup, and Motion Design). This year’s winners represent programs such as “We’re Here,” “Arcane,” “Legendary” and “Love, Death + Robots.”
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
Kevin Smith Says DC Series ‘Strange Adventures’ Is Dead At HBO Max & Wanted Nicolas Cage To Play Bizarro
It was announced last week that Warner Bros. Discovery would indeed be combining streaming services Discovery+ and HBO Max into a single app that will launch in the United States next summer. This has led many to believe that various television projects being developed at HBO Max that haven’t started filming could be on the chopping block as the two services will have to manage content costs. Some of those projects at HBO Max have been DC Comics-related with things like a “Green Lantern” show and multiple things connected to J.J. Abrams’ plans to explore multiple characters from “Justice League Dark.” Filmmaker Kevin Smith has been recently working on his own DC project with plans to direct a segment for the “Strange Adventures” anthology series that he had been developing with “Masters of The Universe: Revelation” writer Eric Carrasco.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
theplaylist.net
The Best Movies To Buy Or Stream This Week: ‘Heat,’ ‘Men,’ ‘Flatliners,’ & More
Every Tuesday, discriminating viewers are confronted with a flurry of choices: new releases on disc and on demand, vintage and original movies on any number of streaming platforms, catalogue titles making a splash on Blu-ray or 4K. This twice-monthly column sifts through all of those choices to pluck out the movies most worth your time, no matter how you’re watching.
theplaylist.net
‘Ironheart’: Anthony Ramos Confirmed As Marvel’s Supernatural Villain The Hood In The Disney+ Series
Marvel’s workplace superhero comedy “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” arrives later this month on Disney+ and the studio is continuing to churn out even more shows as filming has already started on “Ironheart” in Atlanta. A show that focuses on Dominique Thorne’s character, Riri Williams, a brilliant young woman that builds her own armor suit similar to Iron Man and War Machine without the aid of Stark Industries technology.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’ Going Head-To-Head With ‘Avatar 3’ In 2024
When the first trailer for “Sonic The Hedgehog” dropped online, it wasn’t apparent that the film would end up being a smashing success as the beloved video game character’s bizarre design led fans to ask the studio to “fix” the look of Sonic to a more traditional version and, surprisingly, it happened. Thanks to Paramount taking that advice and putting together an audience-pleasing pic, the two installments have earned them a combined $721.5 million at the global box office.
theplaylist.net
Ezra Miller Is So Toxic The Actor’s Been Omitted In The ‘Daliland’ TIFF Announcement, Though Still Part Of Cast
As we approach the end of summer, it’s time to look ahead to the fall film festival season. This is the time of year when folks like the people at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) begin to finalize their lineup of screenings. And that’s exactly what happened today with TIFF announcing “Daliland” would be closing out the event on September 17. But it would appear that the festival is trying to distance itself from one of the people involved with “Daliland.” Would you believe this is yet another odd chapter in the recent story of Ezra Miller?
theplaylist.net
‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Trailer: Lena Dunham Releases Her 2nd 2022 Movie, A Medieval Coming-Of-Age Comedy
Writer/director/producer/actor Lena Dunham has had a couple of quiet years. Maybe that’s because she became Internet persona non grata from oversharing on social media and perhaps including a little bit too many TMI personal details in her books. Whether she deserved that online abuse or not (and look, people usually go too far), she’s back and back with a vengeance in 2022.
theplaylist.net
A Two-Part Documentary About Steve Martin In The Works From A24 & ‘Roadrunner’ Director Morgan Neville
Even as he flirts with retirement, Steve Martin finds himself in a late-career renaissance thanks to the Hulu comedy “Only Murders In The Building.” The show notched Martin three Emmy nominations this year, and as of last month, there’s a third season on the way. But there’s another upcoming project about Martin on the way, too, from documentary extraordinaire Morgan Neville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theplaylist.net
‘Emily’ Trailer’: Emma Mackey Is The Rebel, Misfit, Genius, Emily Brontë
Rebel. Misfit. Genius. Yep, that’s famous author Emily Brontë reimagined. “Emily, how did you write ‘Wuthering Heights?” That’s the first question and line of dialogue in the new trailer for “Emily,” which imagines the transformative, exhilarating, and uplifting journey to womanhood of a rebel and a misfit, Brontë, one of the world’s most famous, enigmatic, and provocative writers who died too soon at the age of 30.
theplaylist.net
‘Emergency Declaration’ Review: Song Kang-ho Stars In An Entertainingly Ridiculous Airplane Disaster Thriller
With a premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, an epic 140-minute runtime, and a starry South Korean cast that includes Kim Nam-gil (“Memoir of a Murderer”), Lee Byung-hun (“I Saw the Devil”), and Song Kang-ho (“Parasite”), Han Jae-rim’s feature “Emergency Declaration” would appear, on the surface, as a prestige-play.
theplaylist.net
New ‘Black Adam’ Photos: Dwayne Johnson Embraces His Dark Side In DC’s New Blockbuster Out October 21
When he transitioned from the squared circle to the silver screen, Dwayne Johnson built his Hollywood pedigree playing good guys with a tough exterior and a just as solid moral code. Of course, one has to overlook his villainous early turn as The Scorpion King in “The Mummy Returns” for that narrative to work. Now, Johnson returns to ancient super-villainy, or at least anti-heroism, in DC Film‘s upcoming blockbuster “Black Adam,” and he cannot wait to don the mantle.
theplaylist.net
‘The Electric State’: Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci, Jenny Slate & More Join The Russos’ Next Netflix Film
After a massive marketing campaign and boasting the biggest budget for a Netflix movie ever, “The Gray Man” hit the streamer last month to …a pretty tepid critical response. Joe and Anthony Russo‘s latest received next to no positive tallies from critics. No surprise there: few recent blockbusters are as wooden or narratively inert. But viewership numbers for the actioner are ever-climbing, so the Russos’ next project for them continues full steam ahead.
theplaylist.net
‘Bones And All’ Teaser Trailer: Feast Your Eyes On Luca Guadagnino’s Cannibalistic Love Story Starring Timothée Chalamet
“Bones and All” is coming. Yep, writer/director Luca Guadagnino is back with a screenplay by his long-term collaborator David Kajganich (“Suspiria,” “A Bigger Splash”), and this one will screen in competition at the 2022 /79th Venice International Film Festival. The film is an adaptation of the novel “Bones & All” by Camille DeAngelis and stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell as Lee and Maren. The film also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, and David Gordon-Green. Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, and Mark Ryland round out the main cast. Also of note: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross score the film.
theplaylist.net
‘Bad Sisters’ Review: Sharon Horgan’s Latest Is A Frank, Darkly Funny Show About Family And Murder
Think about the worst guy you know. What about the second-worst guy? Keep this up for a while longer, then combine them all, and you might start to get a mental picture of the world-class jerk at the center of “Bad Sisters.” The new Apple TV+ series from “Catastrophe” co-creator Sharon Horgan is about a man who’s so off-putting and manipulative that when he meets his maker earlier than expected, the question isn’t who would want him dead, but who wouldn’t? It’s a simple idea, but it’s one the series is able to run with thanks to a cast of winning characters, a streak of pitch-black humor, and a surprisingly transgressive frankness with regard to its central violence.
theplaylist.net
‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Trailer: Ruben Ostlund’s Palme d’Or-Winning Black Comedy Arrives In October
Mere weeks after winning the Palme d’Or at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival for “The Square,” Swedish auteur Ruben Östlund announced his next project, “Triangle Of Sadness,” and five years later, it won Östlund his second Palme d’Or at Cannes; an exclusive club that puts him in the company of only six other filmmakers in the world. “Triangle Of Sadness” satirizes the elitist world of fashion and completes something of an accidental thematic trilogy, alongside 2014s “Force Majeure” and the aforementioned “The Square” (read our ‘Triangle of Sadness’ review here). Östlund explained to Cinepuropa earlier this year, that all three films explore masculinity in an era. “The modern man has been scrutinized and dissected…in all his awkwardness,” he said, an exploration made all the more significant in the post #MeToo milieu.
theplaylist.net
‘Free Chol Soo Lee’: An Investigative Journalist Ignites A Social Justice Movement [Exclusive Clip]
Having moved from Korea to the San Fransico neighborhood of Chinatown in the 1960s as the only Korean kid in the community with no English communication skills, Chol Soo Lee found himself known as an “at-risk youth.” A decade later, the 20-something immigrant was racially profiled and convicted of the murder of local gang member Yip Yee Tak.
Comments / 0