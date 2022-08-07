CBS3 Pet Project: Do Dogs Get Jealous? What You Should Know Ahead Of National Spoil Your Dog Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With National Spoil Your Dog Day coming up on Wednesday, some pet owners may wonder if their pup gets jealous if they pay attention to someone else’s dog. On this week’s Pet Project segment, animal advocate Carol Erickson joins CBS3 to discuss what your dog may experience when you give those special belly rubs to another furry friend.

Researchers at the University of Vienna placed dogs on an MRI mat to analyze their brain activity. The researchers showed the dogs video of their owner paying attention to another dog, and another video of a vet exam for reference.

The study revealed brain activity in the part of the dog’s brain that is responsible for emotion. Researchers drew the conclusion that the dog may regard the other dog as a social rival and they might feel some combination of fear and jealousy.

While Erickson said that the experiment is based on scientific measurements, the results also require some speculations.

WATCH THE FULL PET PROJECT SEGMENT IN THE VIDEO ABOVE.