Philadelphia, PA

2nd Street Festival Brings Beer Gardens, Food Trucks, And Live Music To Northern Liberties For 1st Time In 2 Years

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2nd Street Festival returned to Northern Liberties Sunday after a two-year hiatus. Chopper 3 was over the all-day party on 2nd Street between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street.

Tens of thousands of people were expected to attend the event which featured over 200 small businesses, including local food trucks and vendors.

People were out there showing off their best moves listening to live music and beating the heat at one of the festival’s 15 beer and cocktail gardens.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA
