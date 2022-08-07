Read full article on original website
KSLA
Shreveport bishop moving back to hometown after 31 years of service
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Longtime Shreveport community leader, Bishop Lawrence Brandon, is headed to California. Brandon has preached in the area for nearly 31 years. He’s moving to preach at a church in his hometown of Oakland. The bishop posted about the move on Facebook:. He says he will...
scttx.com
Bright Morning Start Baptist Church Homecoming, Revival
A Revived Church is the Only Hope for a Dying World. August 10, 2022 - Bright Morning Star Baptist Church is hosting Homecoming Service at 2:30pm on Sunday, August 14, 2022 with guest speaker Bishop Joseph Hall from Union Spring Baptist Church, Mansfield, Louisiana. Revival will follow nightly at 7pm...
KSLA
Parents say inconsistent bus pickups in Caddo making students late to school
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Some parents in Caddo Parish say they’re having issues with school buses and scheduling. They claim the bus is on time some days, but late on other days by 15 minutes to even an hour. Parents of Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle School students are taking...
This New Snow Cone Spot Is Already a Bossier Favorite
One Of My Favorite Treats in the Ark-La-Tex is a Snow Cone from a Food Truck. There is a delicious spot in Longview that serves up snowcones from an Airstream trailer, and although snowcones were never my favorite snack, this place took snowcones to the next level. This spot tops their snow cones with cream, making me wonder why anyone eats snow cones any other way.
KTBS
Two 107-year-old Shreveport women honored
SHREVEPORT, La. - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser honored two 107-year-old Shreveport women Monday. Elvira Helaire- Davis and Geneva Moore were born in the summer of 1915. Woodrow Wilson was president then and it was the second year of World War I. "The things you've seen in your lifetime. .. .God...
KSLA
Tom Arceneaux holds ribbon cutting at campaign headquarters
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Tom Arceneaux and his campaign team officially opened their campaign headquarters on Line Avenue. Arceneaux’s team held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. The mayoral candidate mentioned the importance of everyone coming together. “I appreciate your support. This is support, as...
Check Out Shreveport’s Top 5 Best Rated Mexican Restaurants
Every single time a new restaurant pops up in the Shreveport-Bossier area, everyone says, 'We don't need another Mexican restaurant.' And then, when it turns out to be another Mexican restaurant, it's packed! Why is that? It's because here in northwest Louisiana, we love Mexican food! That leads us to the question, who has the best Mexican food in Shreveport-Bossier City? We turned to Yelp! for the answer.
KSLA
Bossier Parish Schools welcomes students for 2022-23 school year
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - It’s the first day of school for some Bossier Parish students. First through 12th-grade Bossier Parish students returned to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 10. At Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning in Bossier City (BPSTIL), the district launched a new pilot program:...
KTBS
Prayer vigil for city of Shreveport and school students held at local church
SHREVEPORT, La. - Pastors, political leaders, educators, and lay persons gathered together on Sunday to offer prayer for the city of Shreveport, the state of Louisiana and the United States. The prayer vigil, dubbed "Revival Around the Tents," was hosted by Shepherd N Sheep Ministry at Mt. Paran Baptist Church.
KSLA
Caddo expanding its truancy program
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — If your child is not in school, somebody is going to be knocking on your door. That’s basically the message the Caddo district attorney’s and Shreveport city marshal’s offices have for parents of students in the parish’s schools. Officials held a...
KTBS
Paws To Care: Bossier Animal Control
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's Wednesday and time to Paws to Care for our four-legged friends. This week, Susan Stanford from Bossier City Animal Control joins us on KTBS 3 News Midday to show us how we can make a big difference in the life of furry friend. If you're interested...
bizmagsb.com
SporTran, Shreveport to announce RAISE Grant
SporTran and the City of Shreveport will discuss the RAISE Grant announced Aug. 9 by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. SporTran and partners will hold a press conference at 11:00 AM Monday, August 15, 2022, at the corner of Kings Highway and Mansfield Road (CMIT at 1505 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103) to share the details of this exciting development for the local community.
KTBS
Council members side with Airbnb plan and a liquor store in separate cases
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Owners of a townhouse and a liquor store won unanimous backing in separate appeals before the City Council on Tuesday. First the council shut the door on neighbors who oppose an Airbnb in the Centenary Commons townhouse community. Some there are upset that an owner wants to...
KTBS
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Shreveport
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KSLA
City of Shreveport hires company to help clean up streets
SEMS Inc. already works with LaDOTD on cleaning interstates late at night. The schools have been utilizing RAVE for at least three years, but is now available at all Webster public schools. Arrest made in connection to shooting near school. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Haughton man now stands accused...
The Top 5 Reasons Why Shreveport Singles Want to Stay Single
An increasing number of singles are opting out of the dating game in Shreveport-Bossier City in order to stay single. Being single myself, I decided to find out why and the simplest way seemed to ask. Groundbreaking, right?. I guess I've always just thought I needed to be a part...
Is Anyone Else in Shreveport Getting These Same Scam Texts?
I Hate Getting Telemarketer Spam Calls. There are some days when I will get multiple calls a day and it's beyond infuriating. My father lives in California and his health isn't the best. So when I get a phone call from California my anxiety kicks in and I have to answer my phone. I have yelled "Take me off your call list" multiple times and let me tell you it doesn't work.
KTAL
1 stabbed in late-night Highland carjacking
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a carjacking in the Highland neighborhood that left one person seriously wounded late Monday. Police responded to the emergency call around 9:49 p.m. Officers say a person hid in the back seat of a vehicle 1000 block of Boulevard St. The attacker reached around and cut the owner across the neck, then drove away with the victim’s 2015 Toyota Camry.
VIDEO: BA5 variant still infecting thousands in La., according to LSU Health Shreveport
"We think the ratio of the number of tests that are truly positive, is about three times (3x) the numbers that Dr. White cited, at any given time. Because of, again, underreporting due to the rapid tests that are being used," said Dr. Vanchiere.
KTAL
Funerals set for sisters recovered from East Texas pond
ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for Saturday for young girls whose bodies were recovered from a Cass County pond late last month. Sisters Te’Mari La’Trinity Shaunda Robinson-Oliver, 5, A’Miyah La’Shay Hughes, 8, and Zi’Ariel La’Jade Robinson-Oliver, 9, will lie in repose on Friday, August 12 from 10:30 am-4:00 pm at Queen City Funeral Home.
