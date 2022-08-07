Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Related
MIS has biggest crowd since 2016, best TV ratings in 3 years
Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway had the track’s best attendance at a race since 2016, according to track officials. MIS also sold out the infield campsites for the race weekend – the first time that’s happened since 2012. Reasons for increased...
Top 50 recruits: Why Port Huron Northern DE Luke Fletcher committed to Eastern Michigan
MLive is spending the summer checking in on the top 2023 football recruits in Michigan. Each weekday, MLive will feature a new athlete. Today provides a look at Port Huron Northern defensive end Luke Fletcher, who is committed to Eastern Michigan. BIO. Height: 6-3 Weight: 240. Position: Defensive end; secondary...
racer.com
Work starts on downtown Detroit Grand Prix
The City of Detroit has started the process of repaving some of the roadways that will be used when IndyCar returns in 2023 for the Detroit Grand Prix. Promoted by Penske Entertainment, the venue’s shift from Belle Isle back to its original site in downtown Detroit will feature a new 1.7-mile, 10-turn layout run around General Motors’ global headquarters using sections on Jefferson Avenue, Bates Street, Atwater Street, St. Antoine, Franklin Street and Rivard.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Marina holds unique title
With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown
Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
foodmanufacturing.com
Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
Aidan Hutchinson Sings, Dances, Wins Over...Everyone
The former Michigan standout is now a rookie in Detroit and is winning over everyone with every passing moment of training camp.
1 person dead after fight at GM's Orion Assembly plant: Here's what happened
A 49-year-old man is dead following a fight at General Motors' Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday in a news release. Sheriff's Communications Officer Steve Huber identified the victim as Gregory Lanier Robertson of Pontiac. Robertson had worked at the plant for about seven months. A 48-year-old male coworker was in custody at Oakland County Jail. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Highly invasive’ spotted lanternfly finally lands in Michigan
PONTIAC, MI — It was probably inevitable. The invasive spotted lanternfly, a winged pest that likes to feast on the vines of fruit crops, particularly grapes, was found in Oakland County last week.
Dungeon of Doom ‘Hard Knocks’ recap: Lions’ Dan Campbell steals show in wild season debut
ALLEN PARK -- It turns out the inclination that Dan Campbell would be a “Hard Knocks” star was an accurate one. The Detroit Lions head coach set the tone for the first episode in the first five minutes with an impassioned team speech while working in some on-brand Metallica mentions.
What Genesee football team lacks in experience it makes up for in roster size
FLINT – Experience isn’t going to be a strength for Genesee’s football team. But the size of the roster sure will be. The Wolves have only two starters among five returning players but new coach Pat Johnson expects to have 25 players on the roster, which is a welcome bump from the 19 who were on the team a year ago.
Back to the Bricks 2022 kicks off with tune-up party in Davison
DAVISON, MI - Back to the Bricks 2022 kicked off with a tune-up party in Davison on Monday, Aug. 8, at the Sugarbush Golf Club. Car enthusiasts came together in advance of the main event week which provides a showcase for classic, custom, and collector vehicles of all kinds. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say
ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
Lions LB Chris Board enters preseason with inside track at meaty role
ALLEN PARK -- New Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board played a lot of games for the Baltimore Ravens over the previous four seasons. He logged 63 appearances while earning a rotational linebacker role on the defense to go along with his key spot on special teams. But he started only...
HometownLife.com
Manager races over fast food finish line after 47-year career with McDonald's
Cheeseburgers cost a quarter, the Egg McMuffin was a brand-new menu item and Happy Meals were still four years from introduction when Yolanda Sabatini donned her first McDonald’s uniform in 1975. Back then, she had no idea she would spend her whole career with McDonald’s – and no idea...
Outraged rally crowd demands ‘shut down’ of Huron River polluter
MILFORD — Activists turned out in force on Wednesday to castigate a Wixom auto supplier responsible for overwhelming the city wastewater system with a toxic chemical release that sparked a ‘no contact’ advisory with the Huron River. The crowd at Heavner Canoe Rental in Milford was angry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
All-State basketball player Sarah Rambus transferring from Flushing for senior year
FLINT – Sarah Rambus’ basketball career at Flushing is over. The 6-foot-4 All-Stater announced on Twitter this week that she is leaving Flushing to finish her high school career at the famed IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.,
Ex-Lions defensive tackle reportedly signing 1-year deal with Kansas City Chiefs
ALLEN PARK -- Veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN reports. Shelton spent one season with the Detroit Lions in 2020. He had 37 tackles, including two tackles for loss and one sack. He won a Super Bowl championship while with...
Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams reportedly switching numbers to Matthew Stafford’s No. 9
ALLEN PARK -- It sounds like there should be even more No. 9 Honolulu blue jerseys at Detroit Lions games this season. Jameson Williams posted a photo of a No. 9 Lions jersey to his Instagram account, raising some eyebrows among the fanbase. It turns out that the prized rookie receiver isn’t showing off his old Matthew Stafford jersey but will make the switch to wear the former Lions quarterback’s number for the 2022 season.
Lake Michigan drownings in 2022 outpacing prior years
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The three people in their early 20s who drowned earlier this week in Lake Michigan are the latest fatalities in a growing list of drowning deaths this year that is outpacing prior years. So far this year, Lake Michigan has seen at least 33 people...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 1