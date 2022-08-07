ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Work starts on downtown Detroit Grand Prix

The City of Detroit has started the process of repaving some of the roadways that will be used when IndyCar returns in 2023 for the Detroit Grand Prix. Promoted by Penske Entertainment, the venue’s shift from Belle Isle back to its original site in downtown Detroit will feature a new 1.7-mile, 10-turn layout run around General Motors’ global headquarters using sections on Jefferson Avenue, Bates Street, Atwater Street, St. Antoine, Franklin Street and Rivard.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Marina holds unique title

With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
foodmanufacturing.com

Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
The Detroit Free Press

1 person dead after fight at GM's Orion Assembly plant: Here's what happened

A 49-year-old man is dead following a fight at General Motors' Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday in a news release. Sheriff's Communications Officer Steve Huber identified the victim as Gregory Lanier Robertson of Pontiac. Robertson had worked at the plant for about seven months. A 48-year-old male coworker was in custody at Oakland County Jail. ...
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say

ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
The Ann Arbor News

Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams reportedly switching numbers to Matthew Stafford’s No. 9

ALLEN PARK -- It sounds like there should be even more No. 9 Honolulu blue jerseys at Detroit Lions games this season. Jameson Williams posted a photo of a No. 9 Lions jersey to his Instagram account, raising some eyebrows among the fanbase. It turns out that the prized rookie receiver isn’t showing off his old Matthew Stafford jersey but will make the switch to wear the former Lions quarterback’s number for the 2022 season.
