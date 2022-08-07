Former Glenwood School defensive back Aaron-Joshua “AJ” Harris transferred to Central-Phenix City in the offseason with something to prove. “I knew a lot of my teammates already because we grew up playing travel basketball together,” Harris said. “But I definitely felt like I had a mission coming in here. It’s always in your mind that people may think your offers came by luck or something. I felt like I had something to prove.

PHENIX CITY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO