Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A-List No. 9: Georgia DB commit AJ Harris relishing transfer to Central-Phenix City
Former Glenwood School defensive back Aaron-Joshua “AJ” Harris transferred to Central-Phenix City in the offseason with something to prove. “I knew a lot of my teammates already because we grew up playing travel basketball together,” Harris said. “But I definitely felt like I had a mission coming in here. It’s always in your mind that people may think your offers came by luck or something. I felt like I had something to prove.
ESPN insider on suspended Browns QB Deshaun Watson playing in preseason: 'What's the point?'
Until further notice, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will get the start for Friday's preseason opener at the Jacksonville Jaguars over backup Jacoby Brissett. NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson recommended a six-game suspension for Watson regarding numerous allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, but the nature of that punishment makes him eligible for training-camp practices and exhibition contests.
Who won the high school football game that went to the state supreme court?: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A bit of trivia about the outcome of a 1984 high school football game that went all the way to the Alabama Supreme Court. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
188K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0