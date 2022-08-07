ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A-List No. 9: Georgia DB commit AJ Harris relishing transfer to Central-Phenix City

Former Glenwood School defensive back Aaron-Joshua “AJ” Harris transferred to Central-Phenix City in the offseason with something to prove. “I knew a lot of my teammates already because we grew up playing travel basketball together,” Harris said. “But I definitely felt like I had a mission coming in here. It’s always in your mind that people may think your offers came by luck or something. I felt like I had something to prove.
PHENIX CITY, AL
Yardbarker

ESPN insider on suspended Browns QB Deshaun Watson playing in preseason: 'What's the point?'

Until further notice, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will get the start for Friday's preseason opener at the Jacksonville Jaguars over backup Jacoby Brissett. NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson recommended a six-game suspension for Watson regarding numerous allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, but the nature of that punishment makes him eligible for training-camp practices and exhibition contests.
CLEVELAND, OH
