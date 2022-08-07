ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Four more ships carrying grain leave Ukraine as global hunger crisis looms

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXQxs_0h8A3GJP00

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A caravan of four ships carrying grain and corn products left Ukraine on Sunday, adding relief to the looming global hunger crisis.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a statement that the second caravan of ships sailed from Ukrainian ports with almost 170,000 tons of agricultural products on board.

One of the ships was carrying 44,000 tons of corn to the city of Iskenderun in Turkey and another was carrying 66,000 tons of corn to Iran through Istanbul, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The third ship was carrying 66,000 tons of sunflower oil to Italy while the last was carrying 45,000 tons of sunflower meal to China.

All of the ships will be anchored north of Istanbul to be inspected by a joint office with representatives from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations as part of a deal made last month to distribute grain from Ukraine -- one of the largest exporters of grain in the world.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the sea export of Ukrainian agricultural products in his nightly address Saturday.

"Our ports on the Black Sea are operating again. And although it is still too early to give general assessments of the process, we can still say that it is positive both for our state and for all our partners," he said.

"And we must not forget that the restoration of our sea exports was made possible primarily thanks to our soldiers -- all those who defend Odesa and secured the liberation of Snake Island. These are simply heroes."

The caravan was the second to leave Ukraine after three ships with 80,000 tons of corn left Ukraine on Friday and one lone ship left Ukraine last Monday, the first since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

That ship, the Merchant Vessel Razoni, departed for Tripoli in Lebanon carrying more than 26,500 tons of corn.

"The ship departing from Odesa today must be the first of many commercial ships bringing relief to global food markets and hope for the millions of people worldwide who depend on the smooth running of Ukraine's ports to feed their families," U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement last Monday.

The British Defense Ministry said in a statement Sunday that Sweden will join a growing list of countries contributing to a British-led program to train Ukrainian personnel in the United Kingdom.

"I am delighted that Sweden has become the latest international partner to provide training for Ukrainian soldiers in the UK alongside our Canadian and Dutch partners," British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.

"Sweden's Armed Forces will provide invaluable expertise, equipping Ukrainian men and women with the skills and proficiency they will need, drawn from a wide spectrum of international support."

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
UPI News

G7 demands Russia return control of Zaporizhzhia plant to Kyiv

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations on Wednesday demanded that Russia return control of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and all other nuclear facilities within its borders to Kyiv to ensure their safe operation. The G7 countries issued the demand Tuesday amid mounting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ships#Hunger#Iran#Russia#Ukrainian#The United Nations
UPI News

Joe Biden might be able to survive age, unpopularity

Despite some recent successes, President Joe Biden's popularity ratings remain at all-time lows for any White House. Can Biden survive and reverse this condition as past presidents have? Or is recovery impossible for a soon to be 80-year-old president?. Jack Kennedy survived the Bay of Pigs fiasco. While LBJ did...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sweden
Country
China
UPI News

Thailand to accept former Sri Lankan president's visit with no visa

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Thailand will accept Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa into the country on a temporary basis, a government spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday. Rajapaksa can enter the country for 90 days without needing a visa and Thailand says the former leader is not seeking political asylum. The...
ASIA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
419K+
Followers
62K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy