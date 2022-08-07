ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Civilized Citizens
4d ago

Well who would want to go teach in a dumpster fire? Not me. My certification is fine and I have 3/4 less stress teaching in the private sector. Sorry y'all short but ya did it to yourselves. Keep blaming teachers and teachers will eventually reach their "I'm done with this 💩" point.

WCNC

CMS students worry about impacts of teacher shortage

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — To be fully staffed, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools still needs just under 400 teachers before the school year starts. More than 2,100 teachers left the district last year, according to CMS human resources officials at a Tuesday night school board meeting. The district's hiring department said it...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE.org

CMS needs 377 more teachers when classes start in less than three weeks

Less than three weeks before students return to classrooms, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has 377 teacher vacancies, officials told the school board Tuesday. That's more than twice the number at this time last year. It represents about a 4% vacancy rate in a district with 9,000 teachers. Associate Superintendent Laura Francisco said...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMS board discusses new school year at Tuesday meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Leaders with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools met Tuesday to discuss their plans for the new year. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education greenlit a plan to hold families responsible for missing technology. WCNC Charlotte reported in May 2022 that CMS was missing nearly $1.5 million in lost or stolen items, such as iPads and keyboards.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Students and families dealing with safety concerns ahead of return to school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first day of school is just weeks away for most districts in the Charlotte area, and anxiety is building. Students have always had to deal with back-to-school anxiousness surrounding new people, new teachers, and the like, but this year many are also concerned with safety - particularly regarding school shootings.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Habitat Cabarrus celebrates latest new home dedication

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat Cabarrus celebrated its latest new home dedication on Wednesday, and provided an inspiring story about how the new homeowners were able to accomplish their dream. After two years of “sweat equity” and over 300 hours of service on her home and other Habitat program...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
spectrumlocalnews.com

CMS teacher battles health insurance challenges after stroke

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For more than 20 years, Chris and Sarah Hanson have cared for the students of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. But now, after Sarah Hanson suffered multiple strokes this spring at the age of 49, the couple’s focus has shifted. “They ended up diagnosing her with RCVS,” Chris...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Panthers propose to pay $82M over failed practice facility

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company has proposed to pay more than $82 million to creditors over an abandoned practice facility project in Rock Hill under a new plan proposed Thursday. The plan would require approval from courts and creditors. The development of the Panthers’ state-of-the-art $800...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First of its kind mental-wellness house for kids with childhood trauma and pediatric illness, now open in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Excited for what you see here. This is a room. In a house. In Uptown. The house was built with one goal in mind: Help local Charlotte families. The House is “Mitchell’s House.” It’s in existence because of a boy named Mitchell Bays Turner, and his powerhouse of a mom, Meg McElwain. The house is in an extension of Mitchell’s Fund, a local non-profit trying to improve the mental well-being of children (and their families!) who have experienced childhood trauma.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

REGIONAL: Mecklenburg County woman wins $1 million playing Mega Millions

RALEIGH – Marjorie Robert of Huntersville tried her luck in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Robert bought her lucky $2 Mega Millions ticket from the Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. She matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

