ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Southern Ohio: An area of rich medical history

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2LAz_0h8A03oa00
Several historical items are now on display at the “Nurses: Heartbeat of Healthcare” exhibit at the Scioto County Welcome Center. Southern Ohio Medical Center| Courtesy

PORTSMOUTH — Not long before Debbie Daniels was set to turn in her badge to retire as a medical liaison for SOMC, she was contacted by a surgeon’s son who wanted to locate a memorial stone in his late father’s honor. Debbie contacted Diane Applegate to see if she would be interested in helping with locating the memorial.

Both grew up in the area, raised their families, and built their careers in Portsmouth, so they utilized their connections in their search for the monument. The search and the time they spent with community members sparked an idea to gather these materials and highlight the medical history of their hometown.

Southern Ohio is rich in medical history. Most have connections to or have been touched by the care of health professionals from the area. They asked those they contacted about possible places where they could find materials. To their surprise, they were sent to locations that contained boxes upon boxes of history just sitting there waiting to tell the story of Portsmouth’s medical roots.

From there, the project began.

For a year and a half, Debbie and Diane have dusted off the boxes, identified the faces in the photos, and read through notes left by the late professionals. All the treasures they found solidified that Portsmouth, Ohio, is rich in medical history.

“It has been so fun to reminisce on the faces that we remember and see the history of those who were before us,” Debbie said. “And we still have so much to sort through.”

As they continued reaching out to different community members, they would receive additional hospital memorabilia along the way. Debbie and Diane have worked closely with Mary Arnzen of the SOMC Development Foundation, as she also has many connections to the community.

Former president of Mercy Hospital School Alumni Ginnie Wagner had donated many of her items from her nursing career to Arnzen a few years ago, including a Mercy sweatshirt, a badge, an afghan, and other items. From her donation and other Mercy School of Nursing memorabilia that have been donated, Debbie and Diane took some of the materials shared with them to create an incredible tribute, “Nurses: Heartbeat of Healthcare,” which is on display at the Scioto County Welcome Center.

Shawnee State Community College (as it was previously known) Alumni Lynn Chamberlin and Linda Horner graciously donated their first nursing caps to be displayed in the case. Lynn also donated her first stethoscope which she kept throughout the years. They are both current SOMC Nurse Managers who proudly had their caps in their offices before being shared with the community.

“The display they put together is beautiful and a wonderful tribute to nurses who have given back to our community over the years,” Arnzen said.

Debbie and Diane are far from finished with their project. They have meetings scheduled to identify faces in their photos and more boxes to go through.

The community is invited to see the “Nurses: Heartbeat of Healthcare” exhibit at the Scioto County Welcome Center. If you have Southern Ohio medical history memorabilia you would like to share with Debbie and Diane, you can email either of them at [email protected] or [email protected]

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Scioto County fair among oldest in America

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Scioto County Fair among oldest in America. There is a rich tradition in Ohio when it comes to the state and county fairs. That heritage is on display this week in Lucasville where the Scioto County fair has set up shop. Tony traveled to what he calls the “Grand-daddy of them all” for this week’s county fair showcase.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

CAO now offering the Moms Quit for Two program

PORTSMOUTH – Community Action Organization of Scioto County, Inc. (CAO) was. recently awarded funding from the Ohio Department of Health for its new Moms Quit for Two. Program. The program offers tailored support to expectant mothers to quit smoking and the ability for. them to earn FREE DIAPERS!. Services...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
cartercountytimes.com

AS WE SEE IT: Heritage matters

One of the calls we frequently get here at the newspaper are related to archival copies of the previous papers to serve the communities we cover. While many of the bound volumes of the Grayson Journal, the Sandy Valley Enquirer, The Olive Hill Times, and other predecessor newspapers were salvaged and donated to the Highlands Museum in Ashland when CNHI closed the Journal-Times office in early 2020, a lot of those older volumes are simply lost to history.
ASHLAND, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Portsmouth, OH
Portsmouth, OH
Government
Portsmouth, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman rescued from Scioto River in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A rescue operation was undertaken earlier today after a motorist told 9-1-1 dispatchers they had seen a woman jump from the Higby Road Bridge. Multiple water rescue teams from surrounding counties and agencies were called to the scene. Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the woman was...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

City roadwork schedule

The following is a tentative schedule for roadwork for the City of Portsmouth: Columbia Gas of Ohio will continue work on their gas main line replacement projects affecting several city streets; service installation on 3rd Street from Offnere to Brown, road will be closed in sections; surface restoration on 3rd and 4th Street from Offnere to Brown, road will be closed in sections; main line installation on Coles Blvd. between Sherman and Howard, flaggers will be used to maintain traffic, Howard Street will be closed towards the end of the week. R&R Pipeline, Inc. will be performing the work.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man falls from two-story roof in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of High Street in Chillicothe on reports of a man who had fallen from a second-story roof. According to dispatchers, the person who fell was unconscious. The Guardian could not confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident. A medical helicopter was requested...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Ohio#Medical History#Mercy Hospital#Somc
WSAZ

Heavy rain causes issues in parts of the region

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parts of our region are dealing with high water Wednesday evening after heavy rain and thunderstorms. Among problem areas were stretches of 3rd and 5th avenues in Huntington -- mainly around 24th Street and eastward where water covered the roadways in places. One of our photojournalists saw a truck pulling a car out of high water near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 25th Street.
Metro News

Scheme which bilked Millions from people worldwide was operating in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A fraudulent scheme which took Millions of victims for hundreds of thousands of dollars was being operated out of Huntington. U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said so far, his office has been able to charge ten people tied to the fraudulent scheme. He said those in the group were very crafty in how they stalked victims.
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Ironton Tribune

Rob Slagel: Giving an update on the aluminum mill project

Many of us have heard the recent news regarding Steel Dynamic’s (www.steeldynamics.com) investment in the aluminum mill project proposed for our area in Ashland, Kentucky. If Time magazine were a local magazine rather than a national publication, then, for better or for worse, Craig Bouchard, the original CEO on the project, would probably make Time’s “Person of the Year” because of the attention that this project has garnered in the Tri- State.
ASHLAND, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search underway for missing hiker

HOCKING COUNTY. Ohio— Search and rescue teams, from multiple jurisdictions, joined in the hunt for a missing hiker. The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office has asked surrounding agencies for additional assistance in locating the individual. Shortly before 1:30 a.m, search teams from Ross County, including canine and drones, where...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Misunderstanding leads to deployment of search and rescue teams in Hocking Co.

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — What came in as a call regarding a missing hiker led to a misunderstanding, officials said, and a countywide page for search and rescue teams. Dispatchers in Ross County called for search and rescue along with canines and drones to respond to the area of the Murray City Fire Department in Hocking County around 1:00 a.m.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters in Jackson Co. battle structure fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A structure fire has closed a stretch of Beaver Pike in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. that the road was closed between Whaleytown and Cover Road. Residents are advised to avoid the area while crews work to...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Flash flood warnings in Ohio, more possible ahead

(WOWK) — More than three inches of rain have fallen in the Gallia and Jackson counties in Ohio prompting a flash flood warning until 9 p.m. Tuesday. There are many more heavy downpours in the region that will likely shut down later Tuesday night. More heavy rain is expected for the area from mid morning […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fire destroys home in rual Ross Co. where squatters lived

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to the area of Three Locks Road for a structure fire Monday evening. According to initial reports, firefighters from multiple area townships responded to the 5000 block of Three Locks Road, just south of Chillicothe, for a residential fire. The call came in...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Catalytic converter stolen from church bus

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - Sunday is a day of fellowship at God’s Way Church. Pastor Douglas Adkins said they use their church bus several days a week transporting community members to and from services, but Adkins was surprised when he turned it on during the weekend. “I started it...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rollover accident on Chillicothe’s east side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the 500 block of E. Second Street late Monday evening. According to dispatchers, a rollover accident was reported shortly after 11 p.m. The Guardian could not independently confirm the names of those involved or the extent of any injuries. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
5K+
Followers
96
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy