Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
Springfield’s Puerto Rican Parade festivities begin
This year marks the triumphant in person return of the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade. The community kicked off the parade festivities Wednesday with the community at a local restaurant.
Downtown mural speaks to Springfield’s past, present and future (Editorial)
The mural will tower over Worthington Street in Springfield and speak to the city’s past, present and future. It’s a spectacular five-story wall of downtown artwork that represents the most ambitious project to date of City Mosaic, a nonprofit organization. It recreates wall advertising that was on the building more than 50 years ago.
Religion Notes: Aug. 11, 2022
Springfield – Every Sunday Holy Cross Church, 221 Plumtree Road has a family friendly Farmers’ Market for the months of Aug. through Oct. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weather permitting. Come for the fresh produce, homemade baked goods, and hand-crafted items. There is a free ticket for unique raffle items for attending and lawn games for everyone.
thereminder.com
Fiestas Patronales opens for weekend long celebration
HOLYOKE – The first ever Fiestas Patronales de Holyoke began on Aug. 4 and welcomed residents to Holyoke Heritage State Park for food and celebration of Puerto Rican culture. Nueva Esperanza, the main organizer of the event, calls the festival the region’s largest Latino event in Western Massachusetts. Holyoke...
Puerto Rican Parade kickoff Wednesday
The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee will host its 2022 kickoff event Wednesday night to announce the 2022 parade honorees and feature this year's Grand Marshal, State Senator Adam Gomez.
‘The Original Italian Festival’ returning to Worcester Aug. 11 to 14
After COVID-19 protocols shut down ‘The Original Italian Festival’ hosted by Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Out Lady of Loreto Parish for two years, the festival is coming back to Worcester Aug. 11 to 14. “It’s a challenge because COVID is still around, we’re still dealing with...
wamc.org
Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival expands to second day
A heralded jazz festival is returning to downtown Springfield, Massachusetts this week. In addition to live music, the 9th annual Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival will have a variety of events, activities, workshops, and food. This year, the festival is expanding to two days – Friday August 12th and Saturday...
City of Holyoke celebrates Puerto Rican culture with weekend festival
The City of Holyoke kicked off a celebration of Puerto Rican culture and heritage with a festival at Open Square.
Massachusetts family activities: 10 free and fun things to do with kids this summer
Looking to get the kids out of the house before school is back in season? Or maybe you’re looking to spend a weekend out instead of lounging around. Either way, many families might also be hoping to save some money. Across Massachusetts, there are plenty of family-friendly activities to...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Springfield, Holyoke, and West Springfield. In Springfield, Baystate Medical Center held a free health fair in honor of National Health Center Week. This year’s theme is “Community Health Centers: The Chemistry for Strong Communities.”. On Wednesday, the first of...
Coyotes in Massachusetts are here to stay
The MSPCA launched a new campaign to help people and their pets coexist with the wildlife in our area, more specifically with our coyote population.
Springfield will keep Forest Park Pool open daily through Aug. 21
SPRINGFIELD - The city will keep Forest Park’s public swimming pool open through Aug. 21 with daily hours from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The announcement was made on Thursday by Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Patrick Sullivan, executive director of Parks, Building and Recreation Management. “I want to...
Longmeadow author Fred Sokol pens new book, ‘Silverbirch Summer’
With the the small novel “Mendel and Morris,” published in 2011, Longmeadow author Fred Sokol began writing fiction. He would go on to write another novel and two plays, all featuring the two characters modeled after his father’s group of friends. But with his latest book, “Silverbirch...
Springfield accepting redevelopment proposals for North End property
The City of Springfield is looking for proposals for development of a North End parcel off Main Street.
westernmassnews.com
‘Disgust, frustration, anger’: South Hadley music shop searching for stolen tuba planter
Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones. Updated: 1 hour ago. On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law that legalizes sports betting...
westernmassnews.com
“Sensitive Creatures” brand hosts pop-up shop in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A pop-up shop was held in Chicopee over the weekend by a talented brother-sister duo. Springfield designer Darius Rosario brought his “Sensitive Creatures” streetwear brand to the event on Saturday to help celebrate the one-year anniversary of his sister’s beauty salon, Glam Studio by Malerie.
Did Pittsfield Make the 10 Most Boring Cities in Massachusetts?
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about Pittsfield? Did we manage to avoid this list, or are we one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke mayor speaks out over trash issues in the city
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia is speaking out and is asking property owners in the city to clean up their trash. He said there are too many dumpsters in the city with overflowing garbage and it is littering the streets of the city. “It’s not right. If...
Amherst Girl Scout inspired by love of nature for Gold Award project helping Kestral Land Trust
Ava B. Mendelsohn, 18, finds peace in nature. “Ever since I was young, I have been fascinated by the animals and plants around us,” she said. “I want to help protect the earth and educate others on how to protect the earth as well.”. So when it...
South Hadley welcomes pickleball to Buttery Brook Park
The sport of pickleball, that started in 1965 on Bainbridge Island just off the coast of Seattle, Washington, has now landed in South Hadley. Four pickleball courts are now officially open at Buttery Brook Park, the result of a private fundraising efforts and a lot of dedication. “What I love...
MassLive.com
