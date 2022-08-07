ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Religion Notes: Aug. 11, 2022

Springfield – Every Sunday Holy Cross Church, 221 Plumtree Road has a family friendly Farmers’ Market for the months of Aug. through Oct. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weather permitting. Come for the fresh produce, homemade baked goods, and hand-crafted items. There is a free ticket for unique raffle items for attending and lawn games for everyone.
Fiestas Patronales opens for weekend long celebration

HOLYOKE – The first ever Fiestas Patronales de Holyoke began on Aug. 4 and welcomed residents to Holyoke Heritage State Park for food and celebration of Puerto Rican culture. Nueva Esperanza, the main organizer of the event, calls the festival the region’s largest Latino event in Western Massachusetts. Holyoke...
Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival expands to second day

A heralded jazz festival is returning to downtown Springfield, Massachusetts this week. In addition to live music, the 9th annual Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival will have a variety of events, activities, workshops, and food. This year, the festival is expanding to two days – Friday August 12th and Saturday...
Joshua Garcia
Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Springfield, Holyoke, and West Springfield. In Springfield, Baystate Medical Center held a free health fair in honor of National Health Center Week. This year’s theme is “Community Health Centers: The Chemistry for Strong Communities.”. On Wednesday, the first of...
“Sensitive Creatures” brand hosts pop-up shop in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A pop-up shop was held in Chicopee over the weekend by a talented brother-sister duo. Springfield designer Darius Rosario brought his “Sensitive Creatures” streetwear brand to the event on Saturday to help celebrate the one-year anniversary of his sister’s beauty salon, Glam Studio by Malerie.
Holyoke mayor speaks out over trash issues in the city

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia is speaking out and is asking property owners in the city to clean up their trash. He said there are too many dumpsters in the city with overflowing garbage and it is littering the streets of the city. “It’s not right. If...
