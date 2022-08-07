Read full article on original website
q957.com
Sioux Falls Regional Landfill temporarily waiving fees for waste tire disposals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill is now accepting waste tires from residential customers for free. It’s part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in the Sioux Falls metro by reducing ponds of standing water which the insects use to breed.
kynt1450.com
Yankton City Redistributes Money for Aquatic Center
Last night the Yankton City Commission met for a budget working meeting to discuss the proposed budget. One of the main issues discussed was the possibility of moving some of the surplus money from the Huether Family Aquatics Center Construction Reserve Fund. The money in the Construction Reserve Fund can...
q957.com
The show will go on in Elkton, South Dakota
ELKTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — With less than two weeks before the Elkton Harvest Festival, the city found out the carnival wasn’t coming. The community club called an emergency meeting. School groups, churches, businesses, and residents are joining together to keep the festival going. The event will be next Saturday, August 20th, on Main Street in Elkton. There will be inflatables, church food stands, a parade, bingo, street dance, and more. Miss Elkton will be crowned the night before.
KELOLAND TV
Downtown Sioux Falls’ Riverfest moves to Fawick Park
Whether you like to paddle down the Big Sioux River in a kayak or innertube; or you relish a ride along the Big Sioux’s banks on the bike trail, or maybe it’s an evening spent listening to great music at the Greenway–there are plenty of reasons to celebrate the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Emergency Management searching for police reserve applicants
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emergency Management is searching for applicants to become reserve officers for the Sioux Falls Police Department. The Minnehaha County Emergency Management Assistant Director, Doug Blomker said that these are volunteer positions that would require around 11 hours per week of the volunteers’ time as they assist SFPD officers in their duties. Potential candidates should be at least 21 years old by the time they are sworn in.
Lewis and Clark Regional Water System Project receives $75.5 million investment
The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System Project received more than $75 million for a project that will benefit Siouxland areas.
sfsimplified.com
Why the future of the fairgrounds is more complicated than 'keep or sell'
Simplified: Any way you slice it, the future of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds is complicated. Here's a look at the barriers facing county commissioners regardless of the future path they choose for the fairgrounds. Why it matters. Let's start with a little history. Winona A. Lyon donated the nearly 50-acre...
wnax.com
Working on a Lake Poinsett Improvement Plan
The East Dakota Water Development District based in Brookings is working with residents around Lake Poinsett. East Dakota Manager Jay Gilbertson says they have been working on a plan for a while….. Gilbertson says the lake has had high water for a while…. Gilbertson says finding consensus on...
VIDEO: ‘Fly’ Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton
Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally traffic counts similar to 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 Sturgis Rally could be on pace for the highest attendance since the 75th anniversary in 2015. The state’s traffic count for the first three days is about 13,000 more than the five-year average. The three-day traffic count is 179,726 compared to 167,094 five-year average, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
KELOLAND TV
Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Sioux Falls
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Sioux Falls, SD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
kelo.com
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
Police shooting outside Sioux Falls restaurant leaves 1 dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead, according to police. Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the […]
sdpb.org
Rounds says veterans may 'overwhelm' VA with new claims | Aug 08
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... South Dakota U.S. Senator Mike Rounds says the Department of Veterans Affairs is...
kiwaradio.com
Two Orange City Men Injured In Middleburg Area Accident
Middleburg, Iowa — Two Orange City men were taken to hospitals after an accident near Middleburg on Wednesday morning, August 10th. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:40 a.m., 75-year-old Jacob Oolman of Orange City was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on 370th Street or B30, about three miles northeast of Sioux Center, or about three-tenths of a mile west of Middleburg. They tell us 72-year-old William Kooiker of Orange City was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 eastbound on 370th Street, and that Kooiker attempted to turn left onto a farm driveway and the two struck.
brookingsradio.com
Intersection Closure to Begin Next Week
The intersection of 22nd Avenue and 20th Street South will be closed starting the week of August 14th. Crews will be working on both the I-29 interchange project as well as water utilities in the area. The closure is expected to run for 45 days, during which a detour route will be posted.
KELOLAND TV
Cookie Jar for sale, owners say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Cookie Jar is for sale, owners Elaine and Glen Koch said in an email to customers today, Aug. 9. The Kochs said that after being in business for 20 years they have decided to retire. The downtown business is at 203 S. Phillips...
