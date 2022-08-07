ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Milford PD arrests man who stole car, 2 dogs

By Olivia Lank, Michael Sicoli
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – Milford police arrested a man who allegedly stole a car with two dogs inside.

East Haven police said Sean Kelly of New Haven stole a silver 2022 Ford Taurus from an East Haven Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot that had two Beagles inside on Sunday morning.

Lucia Palange, 62, said her husband stepped inside to make an order and came out to find the car gone. She said he left the car unlocked to keep the air conditioning running for the pets.

Police said Kelly engaged officers in a pursuit and officers made two attempts to use stop sticks, which were unsuccessful.

Milford police said Kelly dropped into the lot of 322 New Haven Avenue and attempted to drive on the train tracks. Kelly exited the car following numerous attempts.

Milford police said during the investigation, Kelly spat at an officer in the face and was uncooperative.

Kelly was charged with third-degree larceny, assault of a public safety officer, engaging an officer in pursuit, reckless driving, interfering with an officer, and several other charges.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5WEH_0h89zuXs00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jl1f0_0h89zuXs00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sIS3f_0h89zuXs00
(Photos contributed by Lucia Palange)

The dogs were recovered and returned to the owner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Waterbury police charge man who pointed firearm at officers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police have arrested a man on illegal firearms charges after he pointed a loaded gun at officers on Wednesday. Officers from the Waterbury Crime Prevention Unit were proactively patrolling the area of Angel and Jeancrest Drive due to recent weapons, narcotics and additional quality of life complaints in the area, […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Two arrested in Bridgeport double homicide: police

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police have arrested two men in the double homicide of Ramon Peguero and Kazzmaire Dorsey who were killed in a shooting in early July. On July 10, two men were shot by a man who was riding as a passenger on a scooter on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport. Police said […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
City
Milford, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Milford, CT
Crime & Safety
WTNH

Man dragged 500 ft during Wallingford carjacking

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are investigating a stolen car incident that resulted in one man being dragged 500 feet from his car. On August 9, just before 4:30 p.m., Wallingford officers responded to the area of Chimney Hill Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they identified the car as […]
WTNH

East Hartford man arrested for assaulting DOT worker on I-84

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from East Hartford was arrested on Wednesday after he assaulted a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford. According to state police, the incident occurred just before 12 a.m. Tuesday night. The right lane was closed and two lanes were […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunkin Donuts#Air Conditioning#Property Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
WTNH

East Haven bar’s license suspended after fatal weekend shooting

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Consumer Protection Commissioner signed a summary suspension for the liquor permit for BullsEye Billards & Bar following a fatal shooting over the weekend. The suspension comes after the East Haven Police Department made a referral to the DCP Liquor Control Divison on Aug. 8 regarding an Aug. 6 shooting. […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

State police investigate Southbury robbery, assault

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Major crime detectives are investigating a Southbury robbery and assault that occurred on Tuesday afternoon. Southbury police said they received a 911 call from a female stating that she had been approached by two males in the roadway who requested she call 911 for them. Responding officers discovered one of the […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Journal Inquirer

Police identify Enfield homicide victim

ENFIELD — The man found dead in the gazebo on the Town Green in the predawn hours of Wednesday was Christopher Kennedy, a 55-year-old homeless man, Enfield police Lt. Willie Pedemonti said. Pedemonti said Wednesday that no arrest had been made in the case, which police Chief Alaric Fox...
ENFIELD, CT
NECN

Police ID Homicide Victim Found on Town Green in Connecticut

A 55-year-old man was found dead in a gazebo on the town green in Enfield early Wednesday morning and police said they are investigating his death as an apparent homicide. A pedestrian who was walking near the town green around 2:37 a.m. saw a man's body in the gazebo and officers determined the man died in an apparent homicide, police said.
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Vernon man arrested in stabbing

VERNON — A town resident was arrested in connection to a stabbing on Aug. 3 at a residence on Mountain Street, police said. The man, Jaime Couloute-Hampton, 42, of Vernon, was charged with first-degree assault, third-degree strangulation, second-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint, and second-degree breach of peace, police said.
VERNON, CT
WTNH

WTNH

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy