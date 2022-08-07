Milford PD arrests man who stole car, 2 dogs

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – Milford police arrested a man who allegedly stole a car with two dogs inside.

East Haven police said Sean Kelly of New Haven stole a silver 2022 Ford Taurus from an East Haven Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot that had two Beagles inside on Sunday morning.

Lucia Palange, 62, said her husband stepped inside to make an order and came out to find the car gone. She said he left the car unlocked to keep the air conditioning running for the pets.

Police said Kelly engaged officers in a pursuit and officers made two attempts to use stop sticks, which were unsuccessful.

Milford police said Kelly dropped into the lot of 322 New Haven Avenue and attempted to drive on the train tracks. Kelly exited the car following numerous attempts.

Milford police said during the investigation, Kelly spat at an officer in the face and was uncooperative.

Kelly was charged with third-degree larceny, assault of a public safety officer, engaging an officer in pursuit, reckless driving, interfering with an officer, and several other charges.





(Photos contributed by Lucia Palange)

The dogs were recovered and returned to the owner.

