Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports 3 Arrests

(Greenfield) An Adair County man faces drug charges following a search warrant at his residence.

*On Wednesday, August 3, Deputies executed a search warrant at 508 7th Street, the residence of Brett Michael Stacey of Adair. During the search, Officers found a black screw-on container. The container contents included; marijuana, a scale, multiple tools to separate the marijuana, marijuana wax, a wax vape pen, bong, pipes used to smoke marijuana, and evidence on his cell phone of selling drugs. Deputies transported Stacey to the Adair County Jail for a drug-controlled violation, less than one-half ounce of marijuana, accommodation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

*On Wednesday, August 3, Adair County Deputies arrested 37-year-old Kristin Nicole Ladd, of Greenfield, for violating a no-contact/protective order-contempt. Bail was set at $300.00.

*On Friday, August 5, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Wisconsin woman following a two-vehicle crash on the 93 exit ramp eastbound Interstate 80. Arriving deputies found a Nissan facing the wrong way and involved in a head-on collision with a semi. The driver of the Nissan Cube, identified as 54-year-old Shellie Lin Madsen of Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin, admitted she had consumed alcohol. Madsen’s preliminary breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol content of .355-percent and .280-percent from the data master breathalyzer test at the jail. Authorities charged her with OWI 1st Offense and held her on a $1,000 bond.