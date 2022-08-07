ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Pride flags vandalized in Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa neighborhood has been victimized by acts of vandalism that seemingly targeted a specific group. A pair of next-door neighbors on Brookside had their pride flags torn down on back-to-back nights. Bill Francisco, 91, told NewsChannel 8 he’s thought twice about leaving his pride...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

YWCA announces new south Tulsa location

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — YWCA Tulsa announced the opening of a new South Tulsa location. This location will help to provide case management, employment services, and other resources to Tulsa's immigrant and refugee community, including over 875 Afghan refugees who relocated to Tulsa in the fall of 2021. The...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
KTUL

Several Green Country districts head back to school

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many Green Country students are heading back to class today for the 2022-23 school year. Educators are excited about the return to school as it could be the first year minimally impacted by COVID. A full list of schools returning Thursday is below:. CREEK COUNTY.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

OU Health therapy dog celebrates 4th birthday with patients, staff

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One of Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health's therapy dog celebrated its fourth birthday today. Lita is a chocolate lab who has been with the hospital for two years now. To celebrate, the team threw her a disco-themed "Funky Fourth" birthday party. Patients and staff had...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Tulsa Oilers#Back To School#School Supplies#Skates#The Oilers Ice Center#Media Relations
KTUL

Levy Adcock leading Rogers football on and off the field

TULSA, Okla. — Being a first-year head coach has a ton of challenges. Driving kids to practice normally isn't one. Rogers new head coach Levy Adcock, a former Oklahoma State offensive lineman, has much more on his plate than depth chart decisions or play calling. Adcock came to the...
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Cinergy offering free movie tickets for teachers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Now through August 18, teachers can receive free movie tickets at all Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas. One of the nine locations is in Tulsa near East 71st Street and South Memorial Drive. Additional locations can be found in Amarillo, Texas, Copperas Cove, Texas, Granbury, Texas, Marble...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
kjrh.com

Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter

JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
JENKS, OK
KTUL

TCC Foundation names three honorees for 2022 Vision Dinner

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Community College Foundation has announced Tyrance Billingsley II, Alana Huges and Ron Looney as the three honorees for the 2022 Vision Dinner. Billingsley is a former TCC student and founder of Black Tech Street. Huges is the director of Tulsa grantmaking for the...
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Pawnee teen injured in accident

PAWNEE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person was injured in a two-vehicle accident that reported at 1:07 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the intersection of U.S. 64 and Oklahoma 18, three miles south of Pawnee in Pawnee County. Troopers report that a 2004 Chevrolet pickup driven...
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy