The University of Tulsa builds ‘cat condos’ on campus
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa (TU) has built semi permanent shelters, dubbed ‘cat condos’, for the cats who live on campus. Mona Chamberlin, a spokeswoman for TU said around 2 dozen cats have been living on the TU campus for at least 10 years. She...
Pride flags vandalized in Tulsa neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa neighborhood has been victimized by acts of vandalism that seemingly targeted a specific group. A pair of next-door neighbors on Brookside had their pride flags torn down on back-to-back nights. Bill Francisco, 91, told NewsChannel 8 he’s thought twice about leaving his pride...
YWCA announces new south Tulsa location
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — YWCA Tulsa announced the opening of a new South Tulsa location. This location will help to provide case management, employment services, and other resources to Tulsa's immigrant and refugee community, including over 875 Afghan refugees who relocated to Tulsa in the fall of 2021. The...
Tulsa Little League Player Reflects On 'Hug Felt Around The World'
We showed you last night, the 'hug felt around the world' as a Tulsa little league player hugged the other team's pitcher, after the pitcher got upset for accidentally hitting the Tulsa player with a pitch. Isaiah Jarvis didn't expect the spotlight. He said he was just doing what any...
Grammy-nominated musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd to perform at Oklahoma casino
A popular, Grammy-nominated blues and rock musician will be performing in Tulsa in February.
Several Green Country districts head back to school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many Green Country students are heading back to class today for the 2022-23 school year. Educators are excited about the return to school as it could be the first year minimally impacted by COVID. A full list of schools returning Thursday is below:. CREEK COUNTY.
WATCH: Tulsa police reunite missing 4-year-old with family
Tulsa police posted Preston Flattich's photo on their Facebook page around 4 p.m. Police say he hasn't been seen since about 3 p.m. in his front yard near East 49th Street North and Peoria.
OU Health therapy dog celebrates 4th birthday with patients, staff
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One of Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health's therapy dog celebrated its fourth birthday today. Lita is a chocolate lab who has been with the hospital for two years now. To celebrate, the team threw her a disco-themed "Funky Fourth" birthday party. Patients and staff had...
Dozens stranded in Tulsa after unexpected flight diversion
TIA officials say a Frontier Airlines flight from Chicago to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Tulsa due to weather.
Levy Adcock leading Rogers football on and off the field
TULSA, Okla. — Being a first-year head coach has a ton of challenges. Driving kids to practice normally isn't one. Rogers new head coach Levy Adcock, a former Oklahoma State offensive lineman, has much more on his plate than depth chart decisions or play calling. Adcock came to the...
'Return to normal': Tulsa County schools optimistic for upcoming semester
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For years, COVID has dictated how schools operated – Outbreaks decided when schools went virtual or when students could return to the classroom. For the first time since 2020, schools are expecting a "normal" start to the year. "Things seemed to have reached more...
Cinergy offering free movie tickets for teachers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Now through August 18, teachers can receive free movie tickets at all Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas. One of the nine locations is in Tulsa near East 71st Street and South Memorial Drive. Additional locations can be found in Amarillo, Texas, Copperas Cove, Texas, Granbury, Texas, Marble...
Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter
JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
ShapED My Life: Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says teacher helped him and another famous student achieve their goals
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – In this episode of ShapED My Life, Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum recalls how one high school speech and debate coach influenced him and actor Bill Hader to pursue their dreams. ‘ShapED My Life’ is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union and the Oklahoma Department of...
TCC Foundation names three honorees for 2022 Vision Dinner
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Community College Foundation has announced Tyrance Billingsley II, Alana Huges and Ron Looney as the three honorees for the 2022 Vision Dinner. Billingsley is a former TCC student and founder of Black Tech Street. Huges is the director of Tulsa grantmaking for the...
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
Okmulgee woman gets help for a neglected property
When you take care of your home and property, it’s frustrating if a neighboring property runs down, seemingly out of control.
Tulsa parents encouraged to vaccinate children against COVID before classes start
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As kids in Tulsa County prepare to head back to school, they're getting all the supplies they need and their mandatory vaccines, but what about the optional ones?. "In Tulsa County, really about 35.6% of the population ages 5-17 have received at least one COVID...
Driver crashes under semi-truck on I-44 in Tulsa
A driver hit a parked semi-truck along I-44 in Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon, wedging their car underneath the truck's trailer.
Pawnee teen injured in accident
PAWNEE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person was injured in a two-vehicle accident that reported at 1:07 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the intersection of U.S. 64 and Oklahoma 18, three miles south of Pawnee in Pawnee County. Troopers report that a 2004 Chevrolet pickup driven...
