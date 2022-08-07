ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Grand opening for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux set for next week

A date has finally been set. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will officially open on Monday, August 15. Doors will open at 11 a.m. in the former Granite City building at 2661 N. Maize Road. Finally, after five years of being vacant, the space will have a new restaurant. They have long been planning a mid-August to early September grand opening. It’s rare a restaurant can stick to a tentative date, but it appears Walk-On’s will.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Building heat dome set to bring high heat back to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says today we’ll see plentiful sunshine and warm high temperatures into the 90s statewide. The humidity will be low allowing for this afternoon to feel comfortable. We’ll begin trending toward 100 degrees as a building heat dome begins taking aim on Kansas...
WICHITA, KS
bringonthecats.com

25 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Gabe Hoover

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. #25 Gabe Hoover.
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

New host, new shows: changes coming to KVGB lineup

Listen for big changes coming to the 1590 KVGB and 95.5 FM lineup later this month. First, Eagle Radio Operations Manager Mike Hesher will take over for Steve Webster on "Trading Post." Later, "Sports Day" returns to the air, and "Markley Van Camp and Robbins" replaces the Dave Ramsey show.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Recent Great Bend grad completes large mural in western Kansas

Ever since Anna Popp was a young child, she loved drawing. When she entered Great Bend High School she did not believe art could ever be a career. “I eventually realized art was the only thing I enjoyed, as far as a job,” said Popp. “I started to pursue it, and I’ve been really surprised at how many opportunities I’ve had. It’s been cool seeing it go from a dream to a reality.”
GREAT BEND, KS
sunflowerstateradio.com

Who Will You See Live At The Kansas State Fair, Sept. 9-18 in Hutchinson?

Sat, Sept. 10 | Parker McCollum with Priscilla Block. Tues, Sept. 13 | Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry. Sun, Sept. 18 | Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing. Nex-Tech Grandstand is sponsored by Nex-Tech Wireless and Nex-Tech. Special Seating Areas:. MEL HAMBELTON FORD PARTY PIT. Want to party alongside the 2022...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Suspects in 2010 murder set to face Kansas judge

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 are due in court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, and Candace Valadez, 32, are scheduled to appear in Judge Sean Hatfield’s courtroom, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
North Platte Post

Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake

GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
KSN News

Fire causes significant damage to Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday night on the city’s southeast side. It happened near Harry and Webb Road around 8 p.m. on East Mount Vernon Court. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out, but there is significant damage. The cause of the fire […]
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

AC unit at Kan. park vandalized, replaced, vandalized again

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism that costs the city of Wichita thousands of dollars. The week of July 4, the air conditioning unit at Hyde Park Community Facility, 201 S Greenwood in Wichita, was stripped of copper rendering it useless, according to a social media report from the city of Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Cheap gas event held Monday in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group, is partnering with the JumpStart at Murdock and Broadway to sell gas for $2.38 a gallon for 90 minutes. The event happened at 2 p.m. Monday. Cars were lined all the way down to Central. It is part of AFP’s national “The True Cost […]
WICHITA, KS
abc17news.com

Report: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. The Wichita Eagle reported that another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn’t have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses. At least four people were hospitalized. Previously, state and local health officials hadn’t detailed how many people got sick. The splash park was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading its filtration system and passing a health inspection.
GODDARD, KS
KSN News

Kansas school districts get creative to address bus driver shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The school year is just days away. Some area school districts do not have enough bus drivers. That’s why one local superintendent is trading out his office chair for the driver’s seat. From pay increases to better routes, many school districts are working hard to attract drivers. The superintendent of the […]
BUHLER, KS
