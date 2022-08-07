Read full article on original website
Grand opening for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux set for next week
A date has finally been set. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will officially open on Monday, August 15. Doors will open at 11 a.m. in the former Granite City building at 2661 N. Maize Road. Finally, after five years of being vacant, the space will have a new restaurant. They have long been planning a mid-August to early September grand opening. It’s rare a restaurant can stick to a tentative date, but it appears Walk-On’s will.
Building heat dome set to bring high heat back to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says today we’ll see plentiful sunshine and warm high temperatures into the 90s statewide. The humidity will be low allowing for this afternoon to feel comfortable. We’ll begin trending toward 100 degrees as a building heat dome begins taking aim on Kansas...
25 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Gabe Hoover
NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. #25 Gabe Hoover.
New host, new shows: changes coming to KVGB lineup
Listen for big changes coming to the 1590 KVGB and 95.5 FM lineup later this month. First, Eagle Radio Operations Manager Mike Hesher will take over for Steve Webster on "Trading Post." Later, "Sports Day" returns to the air, and "Markley Van Camp and Robbins" replaces the Dave Ramsey show.
Recent Great Bend grad completes large mural in western Kansas
Ever since Anna Popp was a young child, she loved drawing. When she entered Great Bend High School she did not believe art could ever be a career. “I eventually realized art was the only thing I enjoyed, as far as a job,” said Popp. “I started to pursue it, and I’ve been really surprised at how many opportunities I’ve had. It’s been cool seeing it go from a dream to a reality.”
Duvall has high hopes for ‘well-rounded’ GBHS volleyball team
The Great Bend High School girls showed off their athleticism at the state track meet last May, earning points all over the track and in the field for a second-place finish in Class 5A. Now, GBHS volleyball coach Shelly Duvall is hoping many of those same athletes can lead the team beyond last year’s 18-16 finish.
Who Will You See Live At The Kansas State Fair, Sept. 9-18 in Hutchinson?
Sat, Sept. 10 | Parker McCollum with Priscilla Block. Tues, Sept. 13 | Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry. Sun, Sept. 18 | Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing. Nex-Tech Grandstand is sponsored by Nex-Tech Wireless and Nex-Tech. Special Seating Areas:. MEL HAMBELTON FORD PARTY PIT. Want to party alongside the 2022...
Suspects in 2010 murder set to face Kansas judge
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 are due in court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, and Candace Valadez, 32, are scheduled to appear in Judge Sean Hatfield’s courtroom, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Warning after Kansas woman bit by rattlesnake
It is not often that when we think of snakes in Kansas, we think of rattlesnakes, but there are in the state.
Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake
GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
Former Wichita police chief advances in race for sheriff in Minnesota
St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay is running for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota. He received more votes than two other candidates in Tuesday's primary election. Ramsay earned 13,995 votes or 40 percent of the vote to 11, 454 votes or 33.1...
🎧City Edition: Community Coordinator Christina Hayes
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes that aired Aug. 10, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Fire causes significant damage to Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday night on the city’s southeast side. It happened near Harry and Webb Road around 8 p.m. on East Mount Vernon Court. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out, but there is significant damage. The cause of the fire […]
AC unit at Kan. park vandalized, replaced, vandalized again
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism that costs the city of Wichita thousands of dollars. The week of July 4, the air conditioning unit at Hyde Park Community Facility, 201 S Greenwood in Wichita, was stripped of copper rendering it useless, according to a social media report from the city of Wichita.
$10K in oil field tubing stolen from Kansas lease
The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in solving a theft.
Well-known Wichita couple shares their Alzheimer’s story to raise awareness
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Alzheimer’s affects more than 55,000 people in Kansas and it kills one in three US senior citizens. Mark and Barbara Chamberlin spend their time these days relaxing, whether it's by the pool or traveling around the world. However now they're venturing into new territory, Alzheimer’s.
Cheap gas event held Monday in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group, is partnering with the JumpStart at Murdock and Broadway to sell gas for $2.38 a gallon for 90 minutes. The event happened at 2 p.m. Monday. Cars were lined all the way down to Central. It is part of AFP’s national “The True Cost […]
Buffalo owner killed, Kansas deputy seriously injured in attack
A Kansas man was likely gored by a bison and an Ellsworth County deputy was seriously injured after an attack, officials say.
Report: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park
GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. The Wichita Eagle reported that another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn’t have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses. At least four people were hospitalized. Previously, state and local health officials hadn’t detailed how many people got sick. The splash park was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading its filtration system and passing a health inspection.
Kansas school districts get creative to address bus driver shortage
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The school year is just days away. Some area school districts do not have enough bus drivers. That’s why one local superintendent is trading out his office chair for the driver’s seat. From pay increases to better routes, many school districts are working hard to attract drivers. The superintendent of the […]
