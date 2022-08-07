ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Two teens hurt in shooting in Gladstone, Missouri

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Gladstone, Missouri, police are investigating after two juveniles were rushed to the hospital Thursday morning with gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the scene of a shooting near 68th Street and North Broadway shortly after 4 a.m. after getting multiple 911 calls reporting the sound of gunshots in an apartment parking lot.
What we know about suspect in Richmond officer shooting: A look at his nearly 30-year criminal history

NOTE: Information in this story was gathered with the efforts of Courtney Spinelli and Lindsay Stone. RICHMOND, Ind. — New information has been confirmed about the criminal background of the man in custody for allegedly shooting a Richmond police officer Wednesday night during a traffic stop. Phillip Lee, 47, is accused of shooting 28-year-old police […]
Update #31: Media briefing on incident to begin soon

Police scanner traffic indicates that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are currently pursuing a person who somehow tried to break into the FBI field office in Cincinnati. Troopers are discussing using stop sticks and have “long guns” out as they pursue a northbound white Ford Crown Victoria sedan. The suspect just passed the I-71 Wilmington Road exit and troopers are positioned at I-71 and SR 73 and at I-71 and US 68.
Chief: Richmond police officer 'fighting for her life' after shooting during traffic stop

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond police officer is in critical condition following a shooting during a traffic stop Wednesday. According to preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police, Ofc. Seara Burton, a 4-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department, was conducting a traffic stop on a man at the corner of 12th and C streets when the man pulled out a gun and fired at the officer, striking her.
Police arrest 2 people for possessing, trafficking drugs in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police arrested two people in Mercer County Tuesday for possessing and trafficking drugs. Police stopped Ryan Norris, 39, of Celina, Ohio for a traffic violation and Norris was found to be driving under multiple suspensions. After searching the car, police arrested Norris after finding a bag of suspected methamphetamines, a digital scale and a glass meth pipe.
Shawnee attorney sentenced to prison for smuggling heroin to inmate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee, Kansas, attorney was sentenced to prison Tuesday for smuggling heroin to an inmate at the Western Missouri Correctional Center with whom she had a romantic relationship, according to the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri. Juliane L. Colby, 44, received a...
Prosecutors charge KC man in fatal shooting of neighbor near 35th, Garfield

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 42-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting Sunday of a neighbor near 35th Street and Garfield Avenue. According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, Samuel Avery was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Warner Alexander Trotter, 41.
Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Grand Jury indicts 27 including Reck on aggravated possession of drugs

The Logan County Grand Jury indicted 27 people earlier this week. The following is a list followed by their charges. Krista Reck: Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, a felony of the third degree; Possession of L.S.D., a felony of the fifth degree; Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.
Drugs seized during traffic stop

EATON — An Indiana woman was arrested late last month after a traffic stop led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamines. On Thursday, July 28, at approximately 4:45 p.m., a Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle at U.S. 127 and Interstate 70 for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson.
