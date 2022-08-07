Read full article on original website
LIVE: Gunman who tried to break into FBI office shot dead by officers
Both the north and southbound lanes of I-71 are closed between State Route 73 and State Route 68 in Warren County for police activity.
Butler Twp. shooting suspect facing local, federal charges; ‘Long way to go’ in investigation
BUTLER TWP. — UPDATE @ 5 p.m. Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter said there is a “long way to go” in the investigation into the quadruple fatal shooting at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Porter was joined by members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Vandalia...
Two teens hurt in shooting in Gladstone, Missouri
GLADSTONE, Mo. — Gladstone, Missouri, police are investigating after two juveniles were rushed to the hospital Thursday morning with gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the scene of a shooting near 68th Street and North Broadway shortly after 4 a.m. after getting multiple 911 calls reporting the sound of gunshots in an apartment parking lot.
‘Unreality became his reality;’ Psychologist analyzes document from Butler Twp. shooting suspect
DAYTON — While investigators said they will release more information on the deadly neighborhood attacks that took place in Butler Township within the next few days, the question of why they took place may take longer to answer. Psychologist Dr. Kathy Platoni sat with News Center 7′s Mike Campbell...
Dayton man accused of critically injuring man with baseball bat indicted
DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing criminal charges after being accused of attacking another man with a baseball bat. Steven Garcia, 33, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of felonious assault Wednesday, according to court records. He was arrested Aug. 1 by detectives.
What we know about suspect in Richmond officer shooting: A look at his nearly 30-year criminal history
NOTE: Information in this story was gathered with the efforts of Courtney Spinelli and Lindsay Stone. RICHMOND, Ind. — New information has been confirmed about the criminal background of the man in custody for allegedly shooting a Richmond police officer Wednesday night during a traffic stop. Phillip Lee, 47, is accused of shooting 28-year-old police […]
Update #31: Media briefing on incident to begin soon
Police scanner traffic indicates that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are currently pursuing a person who somehow tried to break into the FBI field office in Cincinnati. Troopers are discussing using stop sticks and have “long guns” out as they pursue a northbound white Ford Crown Victoria sedan. The suspect just passed the I-71 Wilmington Road exit and troopers are positioned at I-71 and SR 73 and at I-71 and US 68.
Chief: Richmond police officer 'fighting for her life' after shooting during traffic stop
RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond police officer is in critical condition following a shooting during a traffic stop Wednesday. According to preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police, Ofc. Seara Burton, a 4-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department, was conducting a traffic stop on a man at the corner of 12th and C streets when the man pulled out a gun and fired at the officer, striking her.
Police arrest 2 people for possessing, trafficking drugs in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police arrested two people in Mercer County Tuesday for possessing and trafficking drugs. Police stopped Ryan Norris, 39, of Celina, Ohio for a traffic violation and Norris was found to be driving under multiple suspensions. After searching the car, police arrested Norris after finding a bag of suspected methamphetamines, a digital scale and a glass meth pipe.
Shawnee attorney sentenced to prison for smuggling heroin to inmate
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee, Kansas, attorney was sentenced to prison Tuesday for smuggling heroin to an inmate at the Western Missouri Correctional Center with whom she had a romantic relationship, according to the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri. Juliane L. Colby, 44, received a...
Prosecutors charge KC man in fatal shooting of neighbor near 35th, Garfield
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 42-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting Sunday of a neighbor near 35th Street and Garfield Avenue. According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, Samuel Avery was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Warner Alexander Trotter, 41.
Authorities identify man shot, killed by KCPD near 55th Street, Prospect Avenue
A man who was shot and killed by Kansas City, Missouri, police after allegedly attempting to run over an officer has been identified.
Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Kettering police seek help identifying counterfeit bills suspect
If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, you are asked to contact Officer James at 937-296-2555.
Man arrested after fatal hit-skip crash in Middletown
After the crash, OSHP said that the 24-year-old fled the scene but was later arrested by Middletown police. He is facing charges of aggravated homicide, stopping after an accident and driving under suspension.
Pedestrian killed; Police seek hit-and-run driver
Malik Mize was crossing North Main Street at Hillcrest Avenue when he was struck and killed by a black or dark-colored SUV. The driver of the SUV then fled the scene.
Preliminary hearing for Middletown man charged with killing his uncle continued
Last week, at Fuller’s arraignment, his mother and Terry Fuller’s sister, Tina Fuller, said her son “snapped,” he was scared for his life and he was protecting his family.
Grand Jury indicts 27 including Reck on aggravated possession of drugs
The Logan County Grand Jury indicted 27 people earlier this week. The following is a list followed by their charges. Krista Reck: Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, a felony of the third degree; Possession of L.S.D., a felony of the fifth degree; Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.
Drugs seized during traffic stop
EATON — An Indiana woman was arrested late last month after a traffic stop led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamines. On Thursday, July 28, at approximately 4:45 p.m., a Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle at U.S. 127 and Interstate 70 for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson.
Cincinnati: Shooting Outside A Senior Care Home
Cincinnati: Shooting Outside A Senior Care Home
