Jamestown Airport to Receive Over $1.3 Million in FAA Funding
The Chautauqua County Airport near Jamestown will receive over $1.3 million in federal funding through the FAA's Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which was bolstered by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding on Thursday. The funding includes just over $1 million to install perimeter fencing and over $300,000 to acquire snow removal equipment.
Trustee says group is interested in locating dispensary in village
Three individuals are interested in locating a cannabis dispensary in the village of Fredonia. That’s according to Trustee Jon Espersen, who chairs the Village Board's Cannabis Advisory Committee. He told trustees during Monday night's Village Board meeting that he recently met with the group, saying that they have not applied for the license yet, but are currently working on a business plan...
182nd Erie County Fair Begins Wednesday
One of the largest county fairs in North America kicks off Wednesday morning in nearby Erie County. The 182nd edition of the Erie County Fair will officially open to the general public at 11:00 AM at the County Fairgrounds in Hamburg. There will be a short ceremony beginning at about 10:30 AM at the Fair's historic McKinley Gate. The program will also include remarks by Fair officials, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball, and the introduction of the 2022 Ultimate Fairgoer and the 2022 scholarship recipients. The national anthem will be performed by the Erie County Fair All-Star Band, followed by a flyover by the Erie County Sheriff's Office and a flurry of fireworks by Skylighters of New York. The fair runs through Sunday, August 21st.
Dunkirk School Board to Further Discuss Renaming Buildings During Special Meeting
The Dunkirk City School District is planning later this month to further discuss the possibility of renaming school buildings within the district. Superintendent Mike Mansfield made the announcement during Tuesday's school board meeting. He says the board will go into more detail about the process during a special meeting and workshop on August 23rd. He says it is already causing some "excitement" in the district...
Della Pia Makes Campaign Stop in Dunkirk
With early voting starting in just days, the Democratic candidate for the special election in New York's 23rd Congressional District has made several campaign stops in Chautauqua County this week. WDOE News interviewed Max Della Pia, who was in Dunkirk on Wednesday. Della Pia says voter turnout in the upcoming August 23rd special election is critical, noting that the seat for the 23rd District has been vacant since Tom Reed's resignation three months ago. He adds that special elections are "quite frequently" close...
Jamestown firefighters quell early morning kitchen fire
Jamestown firefighters made quick work of a kitchen fire that broke out early Wednesday morning on Hazzard Street. Jamestown Fire Battalion Chief Brian Achterberg says crews were called to 204 Hazzard Street about 4:30 am and found fire coming from the kitchen. He says crews got inside and got the fire under control quickly confining fire damage to that room. Achterberg says there was smoke and water damage otherwise. One occupant was treated for smoke inhalation, but everyone else got out unhurt. A dog was also found and saved during the search of the home. Cooking food on the stove apparently triggered the small blaze. The Red Cross is helping the family temporarily.
Fredonia Farm Festival ready to return to downtown Fredonia
The 54th Fredonia Farm Festival will make a return to downtown Fredonia after a two-year absence. The 2022 edition runs August 26-28. The festival was postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic and had to relocate to the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in 2021 because of renovation work in the park. Festival Chairman Mark Mackey is looking forward to record crowds. He says the committee has added some new features, including a 5K run/walk...
Jamestown Man Jailed in Cattaraugus County on Family Court Warrant
A Jamestown man was arrested Monday on a warrant out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reports that 43-year-old Theodore Hannold was taken into custody at the 7-Eleven in Randolph on the warrant, which was issued for a violation of the Family Court Act. Hannold was arraigned in Conewango Town Court and then transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail to be held on $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond.
JPD Seeking Information in Restaurant Burglary Case
The Jamestown Police Department is looking for information regarding a burglary that occurred late last month at a restaurant on the city's west side. Police say the incident occurred at La Cucina Della Nonna on West 3rd Street during the overnight hours of July 27th, when at least one person entered the restaurant and stole a quantity of property. Anyone who has information regarding the incident or who may be able to identify the subject in the photograph is asked to contact Detective Powers at (716) 483-7620, the department's anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477, or via e-mail at [email protected] regarding CR No. 20314-22.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9 pm
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for western Cattaraugus County, southwestern Erie County, and Chautauqua County in Western New York until 9:00 PM. At 8:06 PM, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Westfield to near Clymer, moving east at 40 mph....
Early Afternoon Drug Bust in Jamestown Nets Three Arrests
Three Jamestown residents were taken into custody as the result of a drug bust early Wednesday afternoon in the city. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 728 East 7th Street at about 1:00 PM, with the Jamestown Police SWAT Team entering the residence. Police say three adults and three children were located inside, and a search revealed a quantity of cash, 11.3 grams of fentanyl, and 57.5 grams of crack cocaine. 29-year-old Ashlyann Lopez-Lopez, 45-year-old Angel Cruz-Cruz and 41-year-old Zuleyka Fuentes-Cruz were arrested and transported to the Jamestown City Jail. All three were charged with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Jamestown Police were assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, the Jamestown Fire Department, and the Chautauqua County Emergency Services Tactical Medical Team.
South Dayton man charged after crash in Hanover
A South Dayton man is facing charges, including DWI, after a crash Sunday morning in the town of Hanover. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded the call on Hanover Road near Route 39 around 8 am and say that the driver, 33-year-old Douglas Tyma, was found to be operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Tyma was charged with driving while intoxicated, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and moving from lane unsafely. Tyma was released and will return back to Hanover Town Court to answer the charges.
Federal grand jury indicts four Jamestown residents for narcotics conspiracy
A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging four Jamestown residents for their roles in a narcotics conspiracy. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced on Wednesday that 53-year-old Roberto Morales-Sanchez, 36-year-old Ryan Bloom, 36-year-old Rachelle Allison and 30-year-old Katie Calimeri were indicted for narcotics conspiracy, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life. The indictment was the result of an investigation by the Jamestown Police Department and DEA.
Four Arrested on Drug Charges After High-Speed Chase in South County
A high-speed chase that began on Jamestown's east side and ended in the Frewsburg area resulted in four arrests Tuesday afternoon. Jamestown Police tried to pull over a vehicle in the area of Allen Street and Willard Street just before 12:00 PM after a known wanted parolee, 40-year-old Samuel Pointer of Jamestown and Buffalo, was seen driving the vehicle. Pointer failed to comply and led officers on a pursuit that went out of the city and through the Town of Ellicott before ending on Falconer-Frewsburg Road. Pointer and a female passenger, 23-year-old Dakota Trippe of Jamestown, were taken into custody. Police add that there was a less-than-one-year-old baby in the back seat of the vehicle who was not injured. After the pursuit, members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Pointer's residence. 44-year-old Russell Bartlett of Jamestown and 49-year-old Don Lawson of Buffalo were inside the residence, along with 11.2 grams of heroin, 1.6 grams of crack cocaine, 8.4 grams of fentanyl, 29.6 grams of methamphetamine, and two handguns.
Local 616 awards Daniel F. Anson Scholarship
It was 43 years ago Monday that a Dunkirk city firefighter lost his life while battling a structure fire. Dunkirk Professional Firefighters Local 616 carry on Daniel Anson's legacy by giving a scholarship each year to a Dunkirk High School senior. on Monday, Jaxson Pencek received a $1,000 check from Local 616 President Pat Ossman, Vice President Jake Stern, Daniel F. Anson Scholarship Chairman Daniel Meder. Jaxson was joined by his father, Hank Pencek.
Jamestown man charged after domestic incident on city's south side
A Jamestown man has been arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman, and choking her during a domestic incident on the city's south side early Tuesday evening. Jamestown police say that officers responded to the call around 6 pm and learned that 33-year-old Anthony Rios-Colon had grabbed the woman by the neck, and began choking her in the presence of two young girls. Police say Rios-Colon then allegedly held the victim against a wall and pushed one of the girls. The second girl then became very upset. Officers arrested Rios-Colon, charging him with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the city jail, pending arraignment.
Investigation continues into fatal shooting in Sinclairville
The investigation continues into a fatal shooting that occurred in the village of Sinclairville last month. 18-year-old Joseph Misciagno of Cassadaga died after being shot in the lower back following a dispute in the area of Reed and Park streets shortly after 7:30 pm on July 5. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone gave an update on the investigation during an appearance on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Tuesday...
Jamestown woman charged after wandering toddler was located
A Jamestown woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a two-year-old toddler was discovered wandering around unattended Monday evening. Jamestown Police says officers were on patrol in the area of West 9th and Cherry Streets around 7:45 pm when they were flagged down by two citizens who had noticed the child. The child was located about two blocks from the residence. Police later arrested 19-year-old Lynette Merced. She was transported to the city jail pending arraignment on the charge. The child was not injured and was turned over to another family member.
Jamestown man charged after damaging TV set at County Jail
A Jamestown man is facing a charge of 4th-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly damaged a TV at the Chautauqua County Jail beyond repair. The County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Winfred Clark was being escorted within the facility around 9:30 am on Monday when he grabbed a wall-mounted TV, propelling it to the floor. Clark has been charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree and was being held for centralized arraignment. It's the second time in less than a month that Clark has been charged following an incident at the jail; on July 10th, he was charged with aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate after he allegedly covered himself in bodily fluids and came in contact with several jail employees.
Early Morning Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest in Jamestown
A Jamestown man faces several drug-related charges following a traffic stop early Tuesday on the city's east side. Jamestown Police say they stopped 37-year-old Tyler Elsesser in the area of East 2nd Street and Cowing Street shortly after 3:00 AM and arrested him after they found that he had a suspended license. Officers then searched the vehicle and found various quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, prescription pills and suboxone, as well as digital scales. Elsesser faces one felony count of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, five counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and one county of 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was jailed pending arraignment.
