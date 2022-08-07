ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KGW

More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Oregon officials make plans to remove derelict water vessels

CHARLESTON, Ore. -- State officials are determining plans and funding to remove derelict vessels that are polluting Oregon’s waterways in the coming months. Officials with the Oregon Department of State Lands said the process started in June, when the State Land Board ordered the DSL to request $40 million in funds from the state budget to address watercraft abandoned in Oregon’s waterways. The DSL says abandoned and derelict vessels create both environmental and navigational hazards, making them a serious threat to waterway health and safety.
KTVL

Oregon firefighters handle small lightning fire near Mt. McLoughlin

TRAIL — Lightning earlier this week in the southeast part of the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) has prompted firefighters to search those areas for new fires. RRSNF said in a release that their firefighters are completing their work on Wednesday, August 10, on the Freye Fire in the Sky Lakes Wilderness east of Mt. McLoughlin.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state

Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few hours, the first time that’s happened since 2008.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

DEQ Air Quality Advisory Southern Oregon, Aug. 9

DEQ release – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday through Tuesday for Southern Josephine County, including Cave Junction, due to smoke from wildfires in Northern California. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last at least through Tuesday. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area. Parts of Oregon close to active wildfires may also be impacted intermittently by smoke this week, such as Oakridge in eastern Lane County due to fires in the central Cascades.
centraloregondaily.com

Your Central Oregon thunderstorm photos

You’ve shared some amazing photos with Central Oregon Daily News of the thunderstorms that have been rolling through the region Monday and Tuesday. Here are but a few. See latest on the forecast on the Central Oregon Daily News weather page. And you can share your photos with us...
ENVIRONMENT
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations

The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in […] The post Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Oregon BLM worker rescues young horse trapped in mud

An Oregon Bureau of Land Management worker is being credited with rescuing a foal that was trapped in the mud last week. BLM shared video of the rescue. It happened last Wednesday near Three Lakes Waterhole in a remote area Southern Oregon about 65 miles east of Lakeview. BLM said...
klcc.org

State funding will target lingering trauma of Oregon cannabis farm workers

Farm workers in Oregon’s cannabis industry have reported 12-hour work days in hot greenhouses, no access to water and threats of violence from employers. Ruth Zúñiga is one of the founders of Raíces de Bienestar, an Oregon based mental health non-profit focused on the Latino community. Zúñiga says many of these workers may not even know the effect of these experiences on their mental health.
OREGON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
BENTON CITY, WA
Chronicle

Oregon Wolf Killing Spurs $11.5K Reward for Shooter

The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is looking for the person or people who fatally shot a collared wolf in northeastern Oregon last week, and conservation groups have offered a $11,500 reward to anyone whose tip leads to an arrest or citation. A 2-year-old female wolf known as...

