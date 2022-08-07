Read full article on original website
Related
More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
KGW
Oregon officials request $40 million to remove abandoned boats from waterways
Removing derelict vessels from Oregon's waterways is expensive. But it's far more expensive when they inevitably sink, spilling fuel and other toxins.
kezi.com
Oregon officials make plans to remove derelict water vessels
CHARLESTON, Ore. -- State officials are determining plans and funding to remove derelict vessels that are polluting Oregon’s waterways in the coming months. Officials with the Oregon Department of State Lands said the process started in June, when the State Land Board ordered the DSL to request $40 million in funds from the state budget to address watercraft abandoned in Oregon’s waterways. The DSL says abandoned and derelict vessels create both environmental and navigational hazards, making them a serious threat to waterway health and safety.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 100 new fire starts, mostly small, in Central Oregon lightning storms
At least 100 new fires were reported in Central Oregon Tuesday following thunderstorms that rolled through the area. More reports of fires could be coming. Central Oregon Fire Information said there were more than 1,000 lightning strikes in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties Monday and Tuesday. Most of the fires...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVL
Oregon firefighters handle small lightning fire near Mt. McLoughlin
TRAIL — Lightning earlier this week in the southeast part of the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) has prompted firefighters to search those areas for new fires. RRSNF said in a release that their firefighters are completing their work on Wednesday, August 10, on the Freye Fire in the Sky Lakes Wilderness east of Mt. McLoughlin.
OSU models how coastal cities might recover after ‘The Big One’
Researchers at Oregon State University have developed a model for predicting how regional infrastructure will fare in a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and how long it could take communities to recover.
Oregon wildlife rescue sees increase in patients due to wildfires, heat waves
With singed whiskers and burned paws from a wildfire, a baby bobcat wandered into a neighborhood east of Springfield in search of safety and food. Community members found the bobcat in a chicken coop and brought her into the Chintimini Wildlife Center to be treated for injuries, dehydration and parasites.
klcc.org
Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state
Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few hours, the first time that’s happened since 2008.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Remote Oregon wildfire cameras become key to finding new smokes quickly
When it comes to wildfires, finding them fast can mean the difference between a 25-acre blaze and a fire that burns for weeks. Part of the job of finding those fires before they get too big falls on spotters perched in fire lookout towers. But technology is also helping to spot new smokes.
oregontoday.net
DEQ Air Quality Advisory Southern Oregon, Aug. 9
DEQ release – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday through Tuesday for Southern Josephine County, including Cave Junction, due to smoke from wildfires in Northern California. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last at least through Tuesday. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area. Parts of Oregon close to active wildfires may also be impacted intermittently by smoke this week, such as Oakridge in eastern Lane County due to fires in the central Cascades.
klcc.org
Amid crisis, head of Oregon’s public defense agency dodges calls for his dismissal
The head of the Oregon state agency that runs public defense has alienated a host of high-ranking government officials, bullied staff and made the hard task of reforming a deeply troubled system even harder, according to his detractors. But Steve Singer, the executive director at the Office of Public Defense...
centraloregondaily.com
Your Central Oregon thunderstorm photos
You’ve shared some amazing photos with Central Oregon Daily News of the thunderstorms that have been rolling through the region Monday and Tuesday. Here are but a few. See latest on the forecast on the Central Oregon Daily News weather page. And you can share your photos with us...
‘Profoundly devastating’: Invasive emerald ash borer threatens Oregon trees
Jennifer Killian knew the inevitable was coming. She just didn’t know how soon. As an urban forester for the city of Corvallis, her biggest fear was that the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle, would be found in Oregon. “I was telling people, ‘20 years, it’ll be here in...
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in […] The post Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon BLM worker rescues young horse trapped in mud
An Oregon Bureau of Land Management worker is being credited with rescuing a foal that was trapped in the mud last week. BLM shared video of the rescue. It happened last Wednesday near Three Lakes Waterhole in a remote area Southern Oregon about 65 miles east of Lakeview. BLM said...
klcc.org
State funding will target lingering trauma of Oregon cannabis farm workers
Farm workers in Oregon’s cannabis industry have reported 12-hour work days in hot greenhouses, no access to water and threats of violence from employers. Ruth Zúñiga is one of the founders of Raíces de Bienestar, an Oregon based mental health non-profit focused on the Latino community. Zúñiga says many of these workers may not even know the effect of these experiences on their mental health.
Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why
BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
Chronicle
Oregon Wolf Killing Spurs $11.5K Reward for Shooter
The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is looking for the person or people who fatally shot a collared wolf in northeastern Oregon last week, and conservation groups have offered a $11,500 reward to anyone whose tip leads to an arrest or citation. A 2-year-old female wolf known as...
Oregon wildfires: Monitor fires burning in Oregon with this wildfire tracker
Oregon firefighters are battling wildfires around the central and southern parts of the state. As the wildfire season ramps up, The Oregonian/OregonLive has developed a map that lets users track information on each fire in the state and beyond. The map pulls updates from the National Interagency Fire Center, the...
14 charged in Oregon connected to multi-state catalytic converter theft ring
A catalytic converter trafficking bust ended with more than a dozen people being indicted on July 29, the Beaverton Police Department announced Thursday.
Comments / 0