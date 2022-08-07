ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The Associated Press

Guardians top Tigers in 10 innings, extend win streak to 5

DETROIT (AP) — Oscar Gonzalez knocked in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the 10th inning and the Cleveland Guardians extended their winning streak to five games, beating the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Thursday. Gonzalez’s hit off Gregory Soto (2-7) allowed the Guardians to escape after they squandered a two-run lead in the ninth. Cleveland reliever Trevor Stephan opened the ninth by allowing a walk, a single and Jonathan Schoop’s RBI double that got Detroit within 3-2. Enyel De Los Santos (3-0) came in with one out and gave up Eric Haase’s tying fielder’s-choice grounder. Bryan Shaw worked the 10th for his first save of the season.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Marlins end Phillies' 7-game streak; Schwarber strains calf

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edward Cabrera pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Tanner Scott worked in and out of trouble in the ninth, and the Miami Marlins ended the Philadelphia Phillies’ seven-game winning streak with a 3-0 victory on Thursday. Scott struck out pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto with two men on to end the eighth. In the ninth, he loaded the bases on two singles and a walk, but he struck out Edmundo Sosa and Matt Vierling and got Brandon Marsh to weakly ground out, earning his 16th save in a 39-pitch outing. Cabrera (3-1) struck out six and walked two in 5 2/3 innings and combined with three relievers on a seven-hitter. The Phillies were coming off arguably their best win of the season, when they rallied with three runs in the eighth inning against NL ERA leader Sandy Alcantara to beat the Marlins 4-3. NL home run leader Kyle Schwarber had three hits and drove in two runs in Wednesday night’s game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
