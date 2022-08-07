PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edward Cabrera pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Tanner Scott worked in and out of trouble in the ninth, and the Miami Marlins ended the Philadelphia Phillies’ seven-game winning streak with a 3-0 victory on Thursday. Scott struck out pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto with two men on to end the eighth. In the ninth, he loaded the bases on two singles and a walk, but he struck out Edmundo Sosa and Matt Vierling and got Brandon Marsh to weakly ground out, earning his 16th save in a 39-pitch outing. Cabrera (3-1) struck out six and walked two in 5 2/3 innings and combined with three relievers on a seven-hitter. The Phillies were coming off arguably their best win of the season, when they rallied with three runs in the eighth inning against NL ERA leader Sandy Alcantara to beat the Marlins 4-3. NL home run leader Kyle Schwarber had three hits and drove in two runs in Wednesday night’s game.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO