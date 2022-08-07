Greensboro man barricades himself in home after alleged domestic assault
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody following an alleged overnight domestic assault and barricade situation, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
At 11:36 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 5000 block of Amberhill Drive after getting reports of a disorder at a home.
At the scene, officers met with the involved parties and determined that a domestic assault happened prior to their arrival.
Police tried to take the suspect Colin Wood, 39, of Greensboro, into custody. However, Wood resisted arrest and went back inside the home, barricading himself inside alone.
Patrol officers immediately began attempting negotiations with Wood. The Special Response Team and Hostage Negotiation Team came to the scene at 2:15 a.m on Sunday.
Police were able to peacefully take Wood into custody at 4:31 a.m. without further incident.
He is charged with the following:
- Domestic assault on a female
- Resisting, Delaying and obstructing an officer
He was placed on a domestic hold and has been given no bond.
