Hawks Center Onyeka Okongwu Playing in Drew League

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is expected to participate in an exhibition game in Compton, California.

Sometimes it is difficult to notice when something important is happening in the moment. That is not the case with Onyeka Okongwu this summer. The Atlanta Hawks center is making waves this offseason.

Okongwu, a Los Angeles native and former USC Trojan, is returning home to play in the Drew League. The Pro-Am is more than an annual summer basketball league. It is a mecca of basketball that draws the best players in the world.

A few weeks ago, Hawks starters Trae Young and John Collins teamed up at the historic tournament. Before that, LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan made the pilgrimage to King/Drew High School gymnasium. Now, it's Okongwu's turn.

Last night, Okongwu confirmed that he would play in an exhibition game scheduled for 3:00 p.m. PST. Luckily for fans, the NBA has streamed select Drew League games on the NBA website and NBA App.

If it seems like you have been seeing a lot of the 21-year-old big man lately, you are correct. Last week, Okongwu and teammate De'Andre Hunter took over the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL). Since then, Okongwu has given fans two separate sneak peeks at his workouts.

While it is never wise to overreact to exhibition games or summer workout videos, there is no denying the importance of this offseason for Okongwu. He spent last summer and fall rehabilitating from shoulder surgery. Now the young player gets a long offseason to develop his game.

We will be back later with highlights and a recap of Okongwu's Drew League appearance. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

