ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hawks Center Onyeka Okongwu Playing in Drew League

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45CHxe_0h89wyXV00

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is expected to participate in an exhibition game in Compton, California.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Sometimes it is difficult to notice when something important is happening in the moment. That is not the case with Onyeka Okongwu this summer. The Atlanta Hawks center is making waves this offseason.

Okongwu, a Los Angeles native and former USC Trojan, is returning home to play in the Drew League. The Pro-Am is more than an annual summer basketball league. It is a mecca of basketball that draws the best players in the world.

A few weeks ago, Hawks starters Trae Young and John Collins teamed up at the historic tournament. Before that, LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan made the pilgrimage to King/Drew High School gymnasium. Now, it's Okongwu's turn.

Last night, Okongwu confirmed that he would play in an exhibition game scheduled for 3:00 p.m. PST. Luckily for fans, the NBA has streamed select Drew League games on the NBA website and NBA App.

If it seems like you have been seeing a lot of the 21-year-old big man lately, you are correct. Last week, Okongwu and teammate De'Andre Hunter took over the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL). Since then, Okongwu has given fans two separate sneak peeks at his workouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0meLv8_0h89wyXV00
Onyeka Okongwu during the 2021-22 NBA season.

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

While it is never wise to overreact to exhibition games or summer workout videos, there is no denying the importance of this offseason for Okongwu. He spent last summer and fall rehabilitating from shoulder surgery. Now the young player gets a long offseason to develop his game.

We will be back later with highlights and a recap of Okongwu's Drew League appearance. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Ten Best Hawks Games of 2021-22 Season

Ten Worst Hawks Games of 2021-22 Season

Where Are They Now? Tracking Hawks Players Who Changed Teams

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now

Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Trae Young
Person
Onyeka Okongwu
Person
Demar Derozan
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Hits KD With A Harsh Reality

Skip Bayless has always been very favorable to the likes of Kevin Durant, even if KD wants nothing to do with the Undisputed host. Throughout the years, Bayless has stated that KD is the best player in basketball and that he is, indeed, better than the likes of LeBron James. Of course, these opinions are controversial, but there are very few times in which Bayless has turned on the Brooklyn Nets superstar.
NBA
FanSided

Falcons star Cordarrelle Patterson wastes no time recruiting Roquan Smith

Cordarrelle Patterson has quickly become an Atlanta Falcons fan favorite as much for his production on the field as to how he carries himself off it. Patterson always makes time to interact with fans whether it is playing catch in the stands before a game or signing autographs and taking pictures in training camp Patterson has endeared himself to the Atlanta faithful.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Hawks#Usc Trojan#King Drew High School#Nba App
The Associated Press

Guardians top Tigers in 10 innings, extend win streak to 5

DETROIT (AP) — Oscar Gonzalez knocked in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the 10th inning and the Cleveland Guardians extended their winning streak to five games, beating the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Thursday. Gonzalez’s hit off Gregory Soto (2-7) allowed the Guardians to escape after they squandered a two-run lead in the ninth. Cleveland reliever Trevor Stephan opened the ninth by allowing a walk, a single and Jonathan Schoop’s RBI double that got Detroit within 3-2. Enyel De Los Santos (3-0) came in with one out and gave up Eric Haase’s tying fielder’s-choice grounder. Bryan Shaw worked the 10th for his first save of the season.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

7-foot basketball recruit absolutely drains three-pointers

Five-star center basketball recruit Aaron Bradshaw is best known for his height, standing at seven feet tall while still in high school. However, he’s got much more to his game than just height and size – he also has an impressive jump shot, as well. Bradshaw is ranked...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
849
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy