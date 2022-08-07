Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Jimmy Dean’s 94th birthday is Aug. 10; annual Music and Arts Festival in mid-Sept.
PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Jimmy Dean’s 94th birthday is Wednesday, Aug. 10, but the legendary entertainer and businessman from Plainview will be remembered Sept. 16-17, when the annual Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival takes place at Wayland Baptist University’s Plainview campus. And there is no...
17 Lubbock Celebrities As Sandwiches
My friend and frequent RockShow contributor, Adam Wolfe, has an excellent one-liner. He said:. I don't think I'll ever be famous enough to get a sandwich named after me...so I'm just going to legally change my name to Reuben. This really stuck in my mind. We've all seen those stories...
Two Docs Celebrates 4th Annual ‘Doktoberfest’ With Live Music And German Food
October will be here sooner than you realize, so you can go ahead and start getting excited to celebrate the 4th annual 'Doktoberfest' at Two Docs Brewing Co., with food trucks, live music, and of course, BEER!. Doktoberfest is their biggest festival of the year, according to their Facebook page,...
Video: Lubbock TikToker Gets A Mouth Full Of Feathers From Local Chicken Restaurant
The ick factor on this one is pretty extreme. It's not the first time I've heard of someone finding feathers in their chicken, but it's definitely the first time someone has described to me exactly what they tasted like. "It was like a mix of thread soaked in 4-week-old thigh...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
East Lubbock Art House Mural recognition ceremony
LUBBOCK, Texas— Join East Lubbock Art House for the reveal of 10 new murals. The ELAH project is a program for 12 to 19-year-olds from East Lubbock to display their creative identity through art pieces. The recognition ceremony will be held August 14 from 5pm to 70m at 405 MLK Jr. BLVD.
Has Lubbock Gone Pickle Crazy?
What is going on with all of the pickle stuff out there?. Some people are just plain nutty for pickles. Right now in particular I feel like I'm being surrounded by pickles. Now, I'm not a pickle hater, in fact I go through nearly a jar a week because pickles are one of the few things I can eat late at night and not suffer any reflux from. Still, what's with all the pickles? I think we need to have a talk, but with pictures too so you can enjoy a pickle while you check this out.
First Of Its Kind Allsup’s Express Sets Lubbock Grand Opening [Photos]
Back in February 2022, I told y'all about this new first ever concept coming to Allsup's well their first one is ready to open here in Lubbock. You've probably been to an Allsup's before even though there currently is not one open in Lubbock. It's kind of that staple gas station where you can get good food, gas and whatever snacks you need. While you may have been to one like that, this one is going to be different.
everythinglubbock.com
Hub City Outreach Center is having a free Back-2-School Bash on Saturday, August 13
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s the 3rd annual Back-2-School Bash at Hub City Outreach Center on Saturday, August 13 from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. They will be offering backpacks and school supplies, personal hygiene items, clothes, shoes and more. Plus, there will be fun activities for everyone! #4 Briercroft Office Park. You can reach out to get more information at @HubCityOutreachCenter.
RELATED PEOPLE
kgncnewsnow.com
Concerts In The Canyon This Week
This Sept. 16, 2015 photo shows Zion National Park, near Springdale, Utah. Many of the country's most prominent national parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Zion, set new visitation records in 2015. The National Park Service celebrates its 100th birthday in 2016 and has been urging Americans to rediscover the country's scenic wonders or find new parks to visit through marketing campaigns. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Cowboy Wes O’Neal named Working Cowboy Award recipient
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Wes O’Neal, a Texas cowboy who has worked on three of the largest and best-known ranches in the nation, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award during the 44th Annual National Golden Spur Award dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, October 15 at the Overton Hotel in Lubbock.
everythinglubbock.com
Catholic Charities hosting 2nd Annual Back to School Bash on Friday, August 12
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Catholic Charities of Lubbock, along with several other area non-profits, will be handing out a limited supply of school supplies and other resources at the 2nd Annual Back to School Bash. The event will take place on Friday, August 12th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Catholic Charities Resale Center located at 1505 34th Street.
The Lubbock Economy Is About To Pop Off!
We need to re-launch Lubbock. We've all seen old and family products relaunch and rebrand. Right now is the perfect time for Lubbock to stand head and shoulders above everybody in West Texas. The Lubbock economy has always stayed remarkably consistent and resisted so many nationwide trends. Now, while I'll...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is This The Taco Tuesday Hookup That Lubbock Doesn’t Know It Needs?
Yeah, we know...Lubbock needs another taco shop like we need a hole in the head. Well, GRAB THE DRILL, BRAIN SURGEON! Because you NEED this place. Trust me. Damn right, that's some big burrito energy. Jimboy's Tacos has been a West Coast staple for nearly 70 years, and yes...started out...
This Stunning South Lubbock Home Has a Built-In Salon
Whether your a stylist or you've always dreamt of having you hair done from the comfort of your own home, you're going to love this Lubbock home. It is a large home located in south Lubbock that has a few great amenities. Not only is the yard large with a beautiful outdoor kitchen, heated pool, and more giving it a resort-like feeling, but the home also features its very own salon.
everythinglubbock.com
Construction at 19th Street in Lubbock worrying businesses and students
LUBBOCK, Texas — Construction at 19th Street has been underway for three weeks, taking a toll on businesses and students at Texas Tech. Students coming back to campus for the school year said they have to plan ahead with getting to and from school because of the traffic on 19th Street.
Cracker Barrel’s Controversial New Menu Item Available in Lubbock
Cracker Barrel released a new menu item that's whipping some folks up into an angry foam. Yes, a food item is having some people boycotting and complaining about a restaurant they claim to have loved. When I saw that Cracker Barrel had upset people with a menu item my brain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everythinglubbock.com
Sunday Funday at Cotton Court Hotel
LUBBOCK, Texas- Join Cotton Court Hotel for Sunday Funday. now through August 28th. Enjoy a Poptail at the Pool Bar with an Individual Pizza from the Kitchen while relaxing by the pool! There is a $10 Cover for 21+ only. For more information visit their website https://www.cottoncourthotel.com/specials.
fox34.com
Carlito’s Way food truck business paused while owner recovers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Carlos Tarrats is the owner and CEO of Carlito’s Way, a food truck that serves Puerto Rican Cuisine. He has served the Lubbock community since 2020. He said his business really took off in April of 2021 when he had an event at the YMCA.
East Lubbock neighborhood gets new home thanks to LISD students
LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Independent School District students spent the 2021-22 school year building a house for Habitat for Humanity. On Tuesday, several groups came together to move the 80-ton home across town. The trek from the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center to the east Lubbock Habitat for Humanity neighborhood took four hours at a speed […]
everythinglubbock.com
$200 million bond package proposed for Lubbock roadways, awaiting next steps
LUBBOCK, Texas— On Tuesday, Mayor Tray Payne and city councilmembers held an open session to discuss a $200 million bond package, which might be put to voters this year. If passed, it would pay for reconstruction and repair of many Lubbock roadways. Based on the discussion Tuesday evening, Broadway will not be included.
Comments / 0