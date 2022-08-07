ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

Comments / 0

Related
FMX 94.5

17 Lubbock Celebrities As Sandwiches

My friend and frequent RockShow contributor, Adam Wolfe, has an excellent one-liner. He said:. I don't think I'll ever be famous enough to get a sandwich named after me...so I'm just going to legally change my name to Reuben. This really stuck in my mind. We've all seen those stories...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
City
Plainview, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Plainview, TX
Entertainment
everythinglubbock.com

East Lubbock Art House Mural recognition ceremony

LUBBOCK, Texas— Join East Lubbock Art House for the reveal of 10 new murals. The ELAH project is a program for 12 to 19-year-olds from East Lubbock to display their creative identity through art pieces. The recognition ceremony will be held August 14 from 5pm to 70m at 405 MLK Jr. BLVD.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Has Lubbock Gone Pickle Crazy?

What is going on with all of the pickle stuff out there?. Some people are just plain nutty for pickles. Right now in particular I feel like I'm being surrounded by pickles. Now, I'm not a pickle hater, in fact I go through nearly a jar a week because pickles are one of the few things I can eat late at night and not suffer any reflux from. Still, what's with all the pickles? I think we need to have a talk, but with pictures too so you can enjoy a pickle while you check this out.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

First Of Its Kind Allsup’s Express Sets Lubbock Grand Opening [Photos]

Back in February 2022, I told y'all about this new first ever concept coming to Allsup's well their first one is ready to open here in Lubbock. You've probably been to an Allsup's before even though there currently is not one open in Lubbock. It's kind of that staple gas station where you can get good food, gas and whatever snacks you need. While you may have been to one like that, this one is going to be different.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Hub City Outreach Center is having a free Back-2-School Bash on Saturday, August 13

LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s the 3rd annual Back-2-School Bash at Hub City Outreach Center on Saturday, August 13 from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. They will be offering backpacks and school supplies, personal hygiene items, clothes, shoes and more. Plus, there will be fun activities for everyone! #4 Briercroft Office Park. You can reach out to get more information at @HubCityOutreachCenter.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Dean
Person
Billy The Kid
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Billy Dean
kgncnewsnow.com

Concerts In The Canyon This Week

This Sept. 16, 2015 photo shows Zion National Park, near Springdale, Utah. Many of the country's most prominent national parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Zion, set new visitation records in 2015. The National Park Service celebrates its 100th birthday in 2016 and has been urging Americans to rediscover the country's scenic wonders or find new parks to visit through marketing campaigns. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
CANYON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Cowboy Wes O’Neal named Working Cowboy Award recipient

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Wes O’Neal, a Texas cowboy who has worked on three of the largest and best-known ranches in the nation, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award during the 44th Annual National Golden Spur Award dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, October 15 at the Overton Hotel in Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Catholic Charities hosting 2nd Annual Back to School Bash on Friday, August 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Catholic Charities of Lubbock, along with several other area non-profits, will be handing out a limited supply of school supplies and other resources at the 2nd Annual Back to School Bash. The event will take place on Friday, August 12th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Catholic Charities Resale Center located at 1505 34th Street.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Lubbock Economy Is About To Pop Off!

We need to re-launch Lubbock. We've all seen old and family products relaunch and rebrand. Right now is the perfect time for Lubbock to stand head and shoulders above everybody in West Texas. The Lubbock economy has always stayed remarkably consistent and resisted so many nationwide trends. Now, while I'll...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Arts Festival#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Chart#Smith Auto Family
FMX 94.5

This Stunning South Lubbock Home Has a Built-In Salon

Whether your a stylist or you've always dreamt of having you hair done from the comfort of your own home, you're going to love this Lubbock home. It is a large home located in south Lubbock that has a few great amenities. Not only is the yard large with a beautiful outdoor kitchen, heated pool, and more giving it a resort-like feeling, but the home also features its very own salon.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Construction at 19th Street in Lubbock worrying businesses and students

LUBBOCK, Texas — Construction at 19th Street has been underway for three weeks, taking a toll on businesses and students at Texas Tech. Students coming back to campus for the school year said they have to plan ahead with getting to and from school because of the traffic on 19th Street.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
everythinglubbock.com

Sunday Funday at Cotton Court Hotel

LUBBOCK, Texas- Join Cotton Court Hotel for Sunday Funday. now through August 28th. Enjoy a Poptail at the Pool Bar with an Individual Pizza from the Kitchen while relaxing by the pool! There is a $10 Cover for 21+ only. For more information visit their website https://www.cottoncourthotel.com/specials.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Carlito’s Way food truck business paused while owner recovers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Carlos Tarrats is the owner and CEO of Carlito’s Way, a food truck that serves Puerto Rican Cuisine. He has served the Lubbock community since 2020. He said his business really took off in April of 2021 when he had an event at the YMCA.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

$200 million bond package proposed for Lubbock roadways, awaiting next steps

LUBBOCK, Texas— On Tuesday, Mayor Tray Payne and city councilmembers held an open session to discuss a $200 million bond package, which might be put to voters this year. If passed, it would pay for reconstruction and repair of many Lubbock roadways. Based on the discussion Tuesday evening, Broadway will not be included.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy