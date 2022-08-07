ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Is it legal to break a hot car window to rescue a pet in California?

By Domenick Candelieri
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWw0D_0h89w06W00

SAN DIEGO — Summer can be a beautiful time of year to take your pets out. But when temperatures start to get dangerously high, doing so can pose a serious threat to animals, especially if they are left alone in a vehicle with the windows up.

The San Diego Humane Society, a nonprofit animal welfare organization, says last year its law enforcement responded to 570 calls about animals in vehicles. As of the beginning of July, that number was 295 calls.

While it is not illegal to leave an animal alone in a vehicle, if it is subjected to conditions that put its health or well-being in danger, it becomes a violation of Penal Code 597.7 , SDHS Humane Law Enforcement Captain Danee Cook told FOX5SanDiego.com in an email. Examples of such conditions include extreme temperatures, such as if a vehicle is parked in direct sunlight; no cross ventilation, such as if no windows are left open or cracked; and if no water is left out.

One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map

So, if you come across a pet inside a vehicle that appears to be in danger, is it legal to break a window to rescue the animal? According to California Assembly Bill 797 , also known as the Right to Rescue Act, a person is allowed to break into a vehicle to rescue an animal if certain conditions are met and the person does all of the following:

  • Determines the vehicle is locked or there is otherwise no reasonable manner for the animal to be removed from the vehicle;
  • Has a good faith belief that forcible entry into the vehicle is necessary because the animal is in imminent danger of suffering harm if it is not immediately removed from the vehicle, and, based upon the circumstances known to the person at the time, the belief is a reasonable one;
  • Has contacted a local law enforcement agency, the fire department, animal control, or the “911” emergency service prior to forcibly entering the vehicle;
  • Used no more force to enter the vehicle and remove the animal from the vehicle than is necessary under the circumstances.

“If the above steps are taken reasonably and in good faith, good Samaritans are protected from criminal prosecution of liability for civil damages,” SDHS Humane Law Enforcement Captain Danee Cook told FOX5SanDiego.com in an email.

Once the animal is rescued from the vehicle, AB-797 states the person must:

  • Remain with the animal in a safe location, out of the elements but reasonably close to the vehicle, until a peace officer, humane officer, animal control officer, or another emergency responder arrives;
  • Immediately turn the animal over to a representative from law enforcement, animal control, or another emergency responder who responds to the scene.

How to tell if an animal is in distress

Cook says possible signs of distress include excessive panting and drooling or foaming of the mouth, trying to hide from the sun in the footwell below the seat, vomiting, and significant lethargy to the extent the animal does not get up when the vehicle is approached. Cook adds that a dog “alarm barking” when someone approaches the vehicle is not a specific sign of distress.

A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen

How to safely break a car window (if rescue conditions are met )

Law enforcement officers with SDHS try to break the smallest window, and in the window’s corner so they can easily reach the door handle or lock, according to Cook.

“Officers try to minimize scaring or injuring the animal as well as additional collateral damage,” Cook said.

The American Automobile Association recommends using spring-loaded tools to break tempered glass, while laminated glass is nearly impossible to shatter without specialized equipment.

Consequences the pet owner could face

If the owner violates PC 597.7 and the animal suffers great bodily injury, they could face up to $500 in fines and imprisonment, Cook said. The punishment is less severe for first-time offenders, who face up to $100 in fines, though the amount could be higher if the the animal suffers great bodily injury.

How humane law enforcement handles these situations

Upon arrival to a scene where an animal has been left unattended and is not in immediate danger or distress, SDHS law enforcement officers first use laser thermometers to read the temperature inside the vehicle and check if any windows are providing cross-ventilation, Cook said.

Then they answer questions about the situation, such as:

  • Is water provided and accessible?
  • Is the vehicle parked in direct sunlight?
  • What is the breed, behavior and condition of the animal?
  • Will conditions likely change, causing the animal to become distressed if left inside?

Prior to entry into the vehicle, officers will make a “reasonable effort” to locate the owner if conditions permit, according to Cook. The owner will be educated by officers on the dangers of leaving their animal unattended in the vehicle.

If the animal is not in distress and conditions are unlikely to change, officers may leave a warning notice or contact card, Cook added.

FOX 5 San Diego’s Sir Milo Loftin contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Rescue, CA
San Diego, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
San Diego, CA
Cars
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Cars
CBS 8

Snorkeling with leopard sharks at La Jolla Cove

SAN DIEGO — It's that time of year when the Leopard Sharks show up at La Jolla Shores and to help us find them is Alexandra Meir y Teran from Everyday California. "They'll be right in this area in front of the Marine Room Restaurant, we call that Leopard Shark City," said Mier y Teran.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Window#Windows#California Assembly#Geographical#Laminated Glass#Vehicl
960 The Ref

San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone

A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista's Bayfront Prepares for More Than Gaylord Pacific

The foundation for the gigantic Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center is being built right now on Chula Vista’s bayfront. At the same time, other projects are in the works that will be built right alongside the 1,600-room, $1.35 billion resort. Bayside Park next to the construction site will...
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Pets
News 8 KFMB

EBT card scams on the rise in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO — Cynthia and Fernando Medina, a couple in Chula Vista, say they have been living a nightmare. Several weeks ago, Medina went to the grocery store and purchased food items for her four girls and her husband Fernando–using her Electronic Benefit Transfer debit card. “I just...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Hell's Kitchen Ready to Fire Up San Diego County

The mouth-watering wait is finally over. Esteemed culinary artist, Gordon Ramsay, well-known for his feisty reality TV show Hell’s Kitchen, is bringing the show-inspired restaurant to the Rincon Reservation, just outside of Escondido. The restaurant will mimic the reality show with a high-end menu and heavily sought-after meals. The...
sandiegomagazine.com

This Casual Pizza Place Just Won a Fancy National Wine Award

It’s one thing to have a great wine list, it’s another to have Wine Spectator agree that your collection has bragging rights. But this kind of accolade only comes after plenty of hard work. It took Susan Porter-Guarino, the wine and beverage director of Privateer Coal Fire Pizza in Oceanside, months of preparation and hours of computer time to submit her application for the award.
OCEANSIDE, CA
heritagedaily.com

Who was Delfina Cuero?

In 1968, Florence Connolly Shipek, an anthropologist and professor of American Indian History, published a book called “Delfina Cuero: Her Autobiography-An Account of her Last Years and Her Ethnobotanic Contributions.” The purpose of this book was to ‘prove’ the American citizenship of Delfina. Delfina Cuero was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KGET

KGET

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy