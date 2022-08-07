ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Scriptures and positive sayings line walls of Habitat for Humanity home

By Kenley Hargett
 4 days ago

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a strong sense of community in Rutherford County, as the area Habitat for Humanity worked to build a new home for a good cause.

Over 100 volunteers, with hammers and nails in tow, spent five hours Saturday morning building the walls of a new Murfreesboro home. Different work areas could be seen stationed across the site as volunteers worked on the home that is being built for Lindsey Madewell and her three children.

Madewell says she and her children currently live in an apartment and the dream of owning her home is finally coming true thanks to the Rutherford County area non-profit.

“We are very excited and thankful for the new home,” Lindsey says, “It feels good to no longer have to live in an apartment.”

As volunteers put up the walls of the home, they wrote positive sayings and scriptures on them. All with the goal of blessing this home for its future family.

The home is expected to be completed by Christmas. If you would like to learn more about the Rutherford County area of Habitat for Humanity, please click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

