It’s tarantula season in San Diego County
Don't be surprised if you see a fuzzy arachnid scuttling across the road somewhere in San Diego County this month: It's tarantula sighting season.
New safe parking lot ready for people living in cars
A new "safe parking lot" in East County will offer a place to park and sleep for those experiencing homelessness.
Latest on the missing Goldendoodle puppy, Chancho, stolen at Campland on the Bay
SAN DIEGO — After our story first aired about Chancho, a Goldendoodle puppy that was stolen from a family at Campland on the Bay while vacationing from Utah, CBS 8 acquired the security footage from San Diego Police Department showing the thief who stole Chancho. “We believe the suspect...
Daboba Bringing Their Latest Storefront to Rancho Bernardo
Fast Growing Tea Chain Continues to Expand Across San Diego
Snorkeling with leopard sharks at La Jolla Cove
SAN DIEGO — It's that time of year when the Leopard Sharks show up at La Jolla Shores and to help us find them is Alexandra Meir y Teran from Everyday California. "They'll be right in this area in front of the Marine Room Restaurant, we call that Leopard Shark City," said Mier y Teran.
foxla.com
Dust devil touches down in Southern California desert
A large dust devil was seen in the Southern California desert near Ocotillo Wells in San Diego County. Credit: Sicco Rood via Storyful.
PETA files complaint after video shows orca attack at SeaWorld San Diego
The animal rights group PETA is asking the federal government to investigate SeaWorld after video showed what appeared to be one orca attacking another in front of visitors at the San Diego park.
Utah family’s Goldendoodle puppy stolen at Campland on the Bay
SAN DIEGO — A family from Utah is desperate to find their Goldendoodle puppy after it was stolen from their campsite while visiting San Diego. “We considered this dog, Chancho, to be a member of our family. We love him dearly. We miss him so much,” said owner Hannah McGuire.
Family-owned restaurant in El Cajon asks for help to track down vandal
It's the third time this year the restaurant has fallen victim to vandalism, according to the manager.
San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone
A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
Dates and theme announced for 2023 San Diego County Fair
The announcement comes a month after the 2022 San Diego County Fair returned in full scale, after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista's Bayfront Prepares for More Than Gaylord Pacific
The foundation for the gigantic Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center is being built right now on Chula Vista’s bayfront. At the same time, other projects are in the works that will be built right alongside the 1,600-room, $1.35 billion resort. Bayside Park next to the construction site will...
News 8 KFMB
EBT card scams on the rise in Chula Vista
SAN DIEGO — Cynthia and Fernando Medina, a couple in Chula Vista, say they have been living a nightmare. Several weeks ago, Medina went to the grocery store and purchased food items for her four girls and her husband Fernando–using her Electronic Benefit Transfer debit card. “I just...
Man suspected of vandalizing San Diego business multiple times
A $1,000 reward is being offered by San Diego County Crime Stoppers to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of a man suspected of causing $24,000 of damage to a business in the Normal Heights neighborhood.
spectrumnews1.com
How people are stepping up to help the monarch butterfly
SAN DIEGO — The monarch butterfly is two steps away from extinction, as scientists put the iconic orange-and-black insect on the endangered list because of its fast dwindling numbers. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature added the migrating monarch butterfly for the first time to its “red list” of threatened species and categorized it as “endangered.”
L.A. Weekly
Christine Hawk Embree Killed in E-Bicycle Accident on Basswood Avenue [Carlsbad, CA]
CARLSBAD, CA (August 11, 2022) – Sunday evening, 35-year-old Christine Hawk Embree sustained fatal injuries in an e-bicycle accident on Basswood Avenue. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m., near Valley Street on August 7th. According to the reports, a woman was riding an e-bike with her 1-year-old child when they were struck by a Toyota SUV.
NBC San Diego
Hell's Kitchen Ready to Fire Up San Diego County
The mouth-watering wait is finally over. Esteemed culinary artist, Gordon Ramsay, well-known for his feisty reality TV show Hell’s Kitchen, is bringing the show-inspired restaurant to the Rincon Reservation, just outside of Escondido. The restaurant will mimic the reality show with a high-end menu and heavily sought-after meals. The...
Top 5 Sushi Places in San Diego
Wrench And The Rodent Davin Waite, a well-known local chef who also owns a number of other eateries in Oceanside, started out making sushi and has since gained a devoted following for his humorous yet honest approach to the dish, which combines regional fish with inventive sauces in unusual taste combinations. If you're going to stray from the norm, do it right here. 1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054 Himitsu This La Jolla restaurant, run by chef Mitsu Aihara, who spent 16 years at the renowned Sushi Ota, offers an intimate dining experience with just eight seats at the sushi bar and a...
After losing home in the Oak Fire, San Diego mother and daughter are homeless
SAN DIEGO — The Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park broke out a little over two weeks ago. So far it's burned more than 19,000 acres but is nearly fully contained at around 92%. This has been a devastating fire for the people in Mariposa...
Body found in Pacific Beach creek
According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the body was found floating in Rose Creek near Hornblend Street in the evening Monday.
