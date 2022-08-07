Wrench And The Rodent Davin Waite, a well-known local chef who also owns a number of other eateries in Oceanside, started out making sushi and has since gained a devoted following for his humorous yet honest approach to the dish, which combines regional fish with inventive sauces in unusual taste combinations. If you're going to stray from the norm, do it right here. 1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054 Himitsu This La Jolla restaurant, run by chef Mitsu Aihara, who spent 16 years at the renowned Sushi Ota, offers an intimate dining experience with just eight seats at the sushi bar and a...

