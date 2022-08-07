ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Snorkeling with leopard sharks at La Jolla Cove

SAN DIEGO — It's that time of year when the Leopard Sharks show up at La Jolla Shores and to help us find them is Alexandra Meir y Teran from Everyday California. "They'll be right in this area in front of the Marine Room Restaurant, we call that Leopard Shark City," said Mier y Teran.
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Car Window#Windows#California Assembly
960 The Ref

San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone

A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista's Bayfront Prepares for More Than Gaylord Pacific

The foundation for the gigantic Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center is being built right now on Chula Vista’s bayfront. At the same time, other projects are in the works that will be built right alongside the 1,600-room, $1.35 billion resort. Bayside Park next to the construction site will...
CHULA VISTA, CA
News 8 KFMB

EBT card scams on the rise in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO — Cynthia and Fernando Medina, a couple in Chula Vista, say they have been living a nightmare. Several weeks ago, Medina went to the grocery store and purchased food items for her four girls and her husband Fernando–using her Electronic Benefit Transfer debit card. “I just...
CHULA VISTA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

How people are stepping up to help the monarch butterfly

SAN DIEGO — The monarch butterfly is two steps away from extinction, as scientists put the iconic orange-and-black insect on the endangered list because of its fast dwindling numbers. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature added the migrating monarch butterfly for the first time to its “red list” of threatened species and categorized it as “endangered.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Hell's Kitchen Ready to Fire Up San Diego County

The mouth-watering wait is finally over. Esteemed culinary artist, Gordon Ramsay, well-known for his feisty reality TV show Hell’s Kitchen, is bringing the show-inspired restaurant to the Rincon Reservation, just outside of Escondido. The restaurant will mimic the reality show with a high-end menu and heavily sought-after meals. The...
The Urban Menu

Top 5 Sushi Places in San Diego

Wrench And The Rodent Davin Waite, a well-known local chef who also owns a number of other eateries in Oceanside, started out making sushi and has since gained a devoted following for his humorous yet honest approach to the dish, which combines regional fish with inventive sauces in unusual taste combinations. If you're going to stray from the norm, do it right here. 1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054 Himitsu This La Jolla restaurant, run by chef Mitsu Aihara, who spent 16 years at the renowned Sushi Ota, offers an intimate dining experience with just eight seats at the sushi bar and a...
SAN DIEGO, CA

