Virginia Beach, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

New Bake Shop And Cafe Opening In Toano

JAMES CITY-Those who live in Toano in James City County will soon have a new option for coffee and baked goods. A new bakery and cafe called Hohl is set to open on Richmond Road later this week. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
TOANO, VA
NBC Washington

Volunteer Drivers Help Women Get to Abortions in Virginia

Abortion rights advocates say transportation and its cost can be a big barrier. In Virginia, an initiative launched last year is helping women get to appointments free of charge. Demand is expected to soar after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The passenger seats of Ammie Pascua’s car are...
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewsprogress.com

Governor Youngkin donates second-quarter salary to VA Veterans Services Foundation

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that he will donate his second-quarter salary to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing supplemental funding for Veteran programs and services throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. At the Jones and Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach,...
VIRGINIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Colonial Williamsburg tells the story of early American settlers. But in 1956 it paved over Black history to make a parking lot

Beneath the asphalt parking lot of America's largest living history museum, gravesites linked to one of the nation's oldest Black churches remained hidden for decades until last year. Archaeologists in Williamsburg, Virginia, are now excavating three burials at the original location of the historic 18th century First Baptist Church, launching...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

