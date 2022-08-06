Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen Walters
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
Chesapeake native appears on Celebrity Family Feud, donates money to CHKD
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk is the latest recipient of winnings from the ABC TV show Celebrity Family Feud. "Saturday Night Live" alum Jay Pharoah, who appeared on the latest episode of the show on August 7, was born and raised in Chesapeake. He's a graduate of Indian River High School.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Bake Shop And Cafe Opening In Toano
JAMES CITY-Those who live in Toano in James City County will soon have a new option for coffee and baked goods. A new bakery and cafe called Hohl is set to open on Richmond Road later this week. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
NBC Washington
Volunteer Drivers Help Women Get to Abortions in Virginia
Abortion rights advocates say transportation and its cost can be a big barrier. In Virginia, an initiative launched last year is helping women get to appointments free of charge. Demand is expected to soar after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The passenger seats of Ammie Pascua’s car are...
Should you add masks to your child’s school supply list?
10 On Your Side is following COVID-19 cases, guidelines and recommendations to help you make the best decisions for your family's health.
More than 400 people attend Newport News trade fair, searching for jobs, classes
Nearly 400 people came to a trade fair in Newport News Monday in search of jobs, classes and trainings.
News 3 investigates SNAP benefits being sold for cash in Portsmouth
A lot of Virginian's rely on help from the government to get by. Part of that help comes by way of food stamps, otherwise known as SNAP benefits, however some people are taking advantage of it.
Man visiting Virginia Beach wins Virginia Lottery game top prize
An Alexandria man's visit to Virginia Beach was life-changing.
Anti-theft device purchases increase in Hampton Roads
Catalytic converter thefts continue to plague Hampton Roads. Auto shops are saying that they're seeing increased anti-theft purchases as the thefts continue.
thenewsprogress.com
Governor Youngkin donates second-quarter salary to VA Veterans Services Foundation
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that he will donate his second-quarter salary to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing supplemental funding for Veteran programs and services throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. At the Jones and Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach,...
howafrica.com
HBCU Student Once Abducted From Campus Now Owns a Thriving Black-Owned Real Estate Firm
During her sophomore year at college, Lisa Grant was abducted at gunpoint near a female dorm at Hampton University in Virginia. As the perpetrator asked for directions, he forced her into the car, held a gun to her head, and drove off campus. Lisa pled for her life and jumped out of the moving car onto a busy highway.
Disney on Ice brings 'Encanto,' 'Frozen' to Hampton Coliseum
HAMPTON, Va. — If you've been holding back your love of animated Disney singalongs, it's time to "Let it go!" Disney on Ice is bringing performances of "Frozen" and "Encanto" to the Hampton Coliseum this October. Olaf the snowman is set to narrate "Frozen," while Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and...
tornadopix.com
Lasagna at Anna’s Kitchen in Virginia Beach is a must-have thing – Daily Press
My introduction to Italian food was very primitive and sparse. Originating in the American South in the late ’60s and early ’70s, there weren’t an abundance of Italian restaurants. More importantly, my grandmother – who raised me since childhood – always viewed anything other than the dishes I grew up on as fishy.
Hampton Alumna Creates HBCyoU Dolls With Nation’s Largest Black-Owned Toy Startup
Kids can experience the magic of HBCUs by owning one of the charming HBCyoU Dolls, created by a Hampton University alumna and produced by one of the largest Black-owned toy startups. The cute, culturally-relevant dolls are one of two new purpose-driven toy brands sold and distributed by Purpose Toys. Now...
Local military members to receive USAA refurbished vehicles
10 local Navy sailors and one Air Force airman will be gifted refurbished vehicles Thursday to honor their service in the military.
Comedian Jay Pharoah donates game show winnings to CHKD
Pharoah appeared on Celebrity Family Feud Sunday night and his family won $5,000. They decided to pass along their winnings to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters and the reason why is personal.
Virginia landlords to pay $225,000 for alleged SCRA violations
The Justice Department announced today that two Virginia landlords have agreed to pay $225,000 in order to resolve allegations that they mistreated military tenants at their properties in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
VDOT workers clean up series of chicken gut spills on Eastern Shore roads
Officials on the Eastern Shore have been dealing with a series of chicken gut spills on U.S. 13 since Saturday night.
erienewsnow.com
Colonial Williamsburg tells the story of early American settlers. But in 1956 it paved over Black history to make a parking lot
Beneath the asphalt parking lot of America's largest living history museum, gravesites linked to one of the nation's oldest Black churches remained hidden for decades until last year. Archaeologists in Williamsburg, Virginia, are now excavating three burials at the original location of the historic 18th century First Baptist Church, launching...
Slow that roll! A Virginia State Police trooper clocked a driver doing 152 mph in a 55 zone.
NORFOLK, Va. (DC News Now) — There’s driving fast, and then there’s driving 152 mph fast. That’s the speed Virginia State Police (VSP) said someone was going when a trooper clocked the driver in a 55 mph zone. VSP tweeted a picture of the ticket that the trooper wrote for the driver in Norfolk, indicating […]
Business owners in, near near Military Circle Mall learn more about future plans
More information is coming to light for business owners in and near Military Circle Mall. They learned the mall will be torn down at the beginning of next year and they need to leave before then.
