The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Code Administration Department of the City of Lubbock will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment in the South Overton neighborhood on Wednesday August 10th, 2022 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The boundaries of this exercise will be University, Broadway, Ave Q, and 19th Street. A field office will be set up in the First Baptist Church parking lot in the 2100 block of 13th Street to provide information regarding Code Enforcement activities. A roll off container will also be available at this location for citizens to dispose of bulky items.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO