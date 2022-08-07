Read full article on original website
City of Lubbock to test out emergency system Friday, August 12
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock. The City of Lubbock will conduct a test of the Outdoor Warning System (OWS) on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. This will be a three (3) minute activation of the Outdoor...
Video: South Lubbock Residents Are Complaining About The West Texas Dirt
Well, they don't call us 'Dirt City' for nothing, folks. Apparently, Lubbock residents that have moved into recently developed luxury areas on the outskirts of town, namely in south Lubbock, have been complaining about not being able to enjoy their fancy new patios because of all of the dust. It's...
It’s official: Allsup’s sets opening day in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Allsup’s in Lubbock on the corner of Broadway and University Avenue announced that its doors are set to open to the public. Located at 1111 University avenue, the store is Yesway’s first ever “Allsup’s Express concept.” The store was set to open on Tuesday, August 16.
The Lubbock Economy Is About To Pop Off!
We need to re-launch Lubbock. We've all seen old and family products relaunch and rebrand. Right now is the perfect time for Lubbock to stand head and shoulders above everybody in West Texas. The Lubbock economy has always stayed remarkably consistent and resisted so many nationwide trends. Now, while I'll...
Atmos Energy talks 811 Day
LUBBOCK, Texas—National 811 Day is on August 11. Since the Railroad Commission’s Pipeline Damage Prevention program started on September 1, 2007, the state has made significant progress in reducing incidents resulting in pipeline damage. Atmos Energy wants to bring awareness to this day for safety and prevention for all. You can get more information at @atmosenergy.
Construction at 19th Street in Lubbock worrying businesses and students
LUBBOCK, Texas — Construction at 19th Street has been underway for three weeks, taking a toll on businesses and students at Texas Tech. Students coming back to campus for the school year said they have to plan ahead with getting to and from school because of the traffic on 19th Street.
East Lubbock neighborhood gets new home thanks to LISD students
LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Independent School District students spent the 2021-22 school year building a house for Habitat for Humanity. On Tuesday, several groups came together to move the 80-ton home across town. The trek from the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center to the east Lubbock Habitat for Humanity neighborhood took four hours at a speed […]
DPS: Crash at FM 1729 and North Hwy 2300, minor injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash around 7:00 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 1729 and North Highway 2300 just west of New Deal. DPS said it was a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries.
East Lubbock Art House Mural recognition ceremony
LUBBOCK, Texas— Join East Lubbock Art House for the reveal of 10 new murals. The ELAH project is a program for 12 to 19-year-olds from East Lubbock to display their creative identity through art pieces. The recognition ceremony will be held August 14 from 5pm to 70m at 405 MLK Jr. BLVD.
Hub City Outreach Center is having a free Back-2-School Bash on Saturday, August 13
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s the 3rd annual Back-2-School Bash at Hub City Outreach Center on Saturday, August 13 from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. They will be offering backpacks and school supplies, personal hygiene items, clothes, shoes and more. Plus, there will be fun activities for everyone! #4 Briercroft Office Park. You can reach out to get more information at @HubCityOutreachCenter.
Thursday morning top stories: Missing NM woman and infant possibly in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. New Mexico woman and one-year-old child believed to be in Lubbock. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is asking for the public’s help finding Gina Marie Dunn and her child Bella Sinnett. Police say they may be in the...
Carlito’s Way food truck business paused while owner recovers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Carlos Tarrats is the owner and CEO of Carlito’s Way, a food truck that serves Puerto Rican Cuisine. He has served the Lubbock community since 2020. He said his business really took off in April of 2021 when he had an event at the YMCA.
KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: August 11th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Lingering storms to the southwest, otherwise dry and warm. Chance of rain: 10% High of 92°. Winds ENE 8-13 MPH. Tonight:. Dry and mild. Low of 69°. Winds E 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Mostly...
Vehicle found submerged in Buddy Holly Lake, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle was found fully submerged in Buddy Holly Lake Tuesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The call came in at 9:07 p.m. to 2700 Cesar E. Chavez Drive. Police said the vehicle “left the road for unknown reasons,” and that no one was found inside. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com there […]
This Stunning South Lubbock Home Has a Built-In Salon
Whether your a stylist or you've always dreamt of having you hair done from the comfort of your own home, you're going to love this Lubbock home. It is a large home located in south Lubbock that has a few great amenities. Not only is the yard large with a beautiful outdoor kitchen, heated pool, and more giving it a resort-like feeling, but the home also features its very own salon.
Holding on... to a chance of rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected today. Today and tonight’s activity again will be hit and miss. Some spots, however, may receive heavy rain. Over the past two to three days many locations in the KCBD area received rain. Much of it light. Some...
Codes Neighborhood Deployment the South Overton neighborhood on Aug. 10
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Code Administration Department of the City of Lubbock will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment in the South Overton neighborhood on Wednesday August 10th, 2022 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The boundaries of this exercise will be University, Broadway, Ave Q, and 19th Street. A field office will be set up in the First Baptist Church parking lot in the 2100 block of 13th Street to provide information regarding Code Enforcement activities. A roll off container will also be available at this location for citizens to dispose of bulky items.
Lubbock Code Enforcement in South Overton neighborhood
You Better Clean Up Your Yard If You Live In This Lubbock Neighborhood
Officers with Lubbock Police's Code Administration Department will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment on Wednesday, August 10th. Officers will be in the South Overton Neighborhood between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The neighborhood, right next to Lubbock High School, is bordered by Broadway Street to the north, Avenue Q to the east, 19th Street to the south and University Avenue to the west.
Missing infant and mother possibly in Lubbock area, authorities said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A missing mother and infant from Hobbs, New Mexico could be in the Lubbock area, according to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 1-year-old Bella Sinnett and her mother, Gina Marie Dunn, 27, were last seen on Friday, August 5. They were possibly in the area of University Medical Center in […]
