Texas State

Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire

STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally that answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the...
STELLA, MO
CBS4 speaks with Abbott before potential debate

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS4’s Sydney Hernandez interviewed Governor Greg Abbott to discuss immigration, school safety and a possible debate between Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The first question for the governor began with his perspective on the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to end the...
TEXAS STATE
DPS: Crash at FM 1729 and North Hwy 2300, minor injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash around 7:00 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 1729 and North Highway 2300 just west of New Deal. DPS said it was a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries.
NEW DEAL, TX
Abbott, O’Rourke may meet in Nexstar-hosted Texas governor debate

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Governor Greg Abbott says he is accepting an invitation for a debate, hosted and broadcast by Nexstar Media Group which is the parent company of KLBK and KAMC. Challenger Beto O’Rourke has not yet confirmed whether he will participate, but in return, challenged Gov. Abbott to...
TEXAS STATE
Governor Abbott accepts Nexstar debate

AUSTIN – Today, Governor Greg Abbott is honored to accept an invitation from Nexstar Media Group for the Texas Gubernatorial Debate to take place in the Rio Grande Valley. Nexstar was the first debate invitation that Texans for Greg Abbott received. The candidates for Governor of Texas will meet...
TEXAS STATE
Georgia’s Kemp seeks tax breaks, rebutting Abrams on economy

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp unfurled the first major policy proposals of his reelection bid Thursday, pledging to spend $2 billion on another state income tax rebate and revival of a long-dormant state property tax break while contending with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams over who’s best for the state’s economy.
GEORGIA STATE
$1.75 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Lottery reports a $1.75 million jackpot-winning Texas Lottery ticket was sold in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex from Monday night’s Texas Two Step drawing. The winning ticket matched all four of the winning numbers along with the bonus to win the massive prize. The...
DALLAS, TX
Andrew Cuomo sues New York state over legal bills

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the state’s attorney general alleging she improperly rejected his request for legal counsel in his sexual misconduct suit brought by a state trooper. The lawsuit, which was filed on Wednesday in the Manhattan Supreme Court, alleges...
