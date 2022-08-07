ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock to test out emergency system Friday, August 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock. The City of Lubbock will conduct a test of the Outdoor Warning System (OWS) on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. This will be a three (3) minute activation of the Outdoor...
LUBBOCK, TX
Atmos Energy talks 811 Day

Atmos Energy talks 811 Day

LUBBOCK, Texas—National 811 Day is on August 11. Since the Railroad Commission’s Pipeline Damage Prevention program started on September 1, 2007, the state has made significant progress in reducing incidents resulting in pipeline damage. Atmos Energy wants to bring awareness to this day for safety and prevention for all. You can get more information at @atmosenergy.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

DPS: Crash at FM 1729 and North Hwy 2300, minor injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash around 7:00 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 1729 and North Highway 2300 just west of New Deal. DPS said it was a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries.
NEW DEAL, TX
FMX 94.5

The Lubbock Economy Is About To Pop Off!

We need to re-launch Lubbock. We've all seen old and family products relaunch and rebrand. Right now is the perfect time for Lubbock to stand head and shoulders above everybody in West Texas. The Lubbock economy has always stayed remarkably consistent and resisted so many nationwide trends. Now, while I'll...
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: August 11th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Lingering storms to the southwest, otherwise dry and warm. Chance of rain: 10% High of 92°. Winds ENE 8-13 MPH. Tonight:. Dry and mild. Low of 69°. Winds E 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Mostly...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Codes Neighborhood Deployment the South Overton neighborhood on Aug. 10

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Code Administration Department of the City of Lubbock will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment in the South Overton neighborhood on Wednesday August 10th, 2022 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The boundaries of this exercise will be University, Broadway, Ave Q, and 19th Street. A field office will be set up in the First Baptist Church parking lot in the 2100 block of 13th Street to provide information regarding Code Enforcement activities. A roll off container will also be available at this location for citizens to dispose of bulky items.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Hub City Outreach Center is having a free Back-2-School Bash on Saturday, August 13

LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s the 3rd annual Back-2-School Bash at Hub City Outreach Center on Saturday, August 13 from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. They will be offering backpacks and school supplies, personal hygiene items, clothes, shoes and more. Plus, there will be fun activities for everyone! #4 Briercroft Office Park. You can reach out to get more information at @HubCityOutreachCenter.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Code Enforcement in South Overton neighborhood

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will be in the South Overton neighborhood on August 10, 2022, for a neighborhood deployment exercise. The purpose of the exercise is to identify any code violations such as substandard housing, junked vehicles, nuisance weeds, rubbish, and other...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Beam signing event at new UMC Health & Wellness Hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — UMC Health System hosted a Sign the Beam event in honor of the new UMC Health & Wellness Hospital located at 11109 Slide Road on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. The event included speakers sharing about the future of healthcare at this location, followed by...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

East Lubbock Art House Mural recognition ceremony

LUBBOCK, Texas— Join East Lubbock Art House for the reveal of 10 new murals. The ELAH project is a program for 12 to 19-year-olds from East Lubbock to display their creative identity through art pieces. The recognition ceremony will be held August 14 from 5pm to 70m at 405 MLK Jr. BLVD.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: August 10th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: Scattered storms and less hot temperatures!. Chance of rain: 40% High of 90°. Winds N 5-10 MPH. Tonight:. Some lingering storms into the night, but largely dry Chance of rain: 20%. Low of 70°....
LUBBOCK, TX
yourbasin.com

Midland family asking for help after horrifying accident

MIDLAND, Tx (Nexstar) – The Rodriguez family were expecting a safe trip to Midland when the unexpected happened. Monica Salgado says she was driving her family back from their trip on Wednesday afternoon when an 18-wheeler ran them off the road just outside of Tahoka. “I blacked out and...
MIDLAND, TX
102.5 KISS FM

This Stunning South Lubbock Home Has a Built-In Salon

Whether your a stylist or you've always dreamt of having you hair done from the comfort of your own home, you're going to love this Lubbock home. It is a large home located in south Lubbock that has a few great amenities. Not only is the yard large with a beautiful outdoor kitchen, heated pool, and more giving it a resort-like feeling, but the home also features its very own salon.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

No rain yet? Hold on...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many locations in the KCBD area have received rainfall over the past 24 to 36 hours. Many locations have not. However, many areas will receive rainfall over the next 24 to 36 hours. You’ll find rainfall totals at the bottom of this post. While morning...
LUBBOCK, TX

