Two fishermen, pet rescued in Danville after boat loses power

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders saved two people — and one pet — in Danville Sunday morning after a boat lost power near Angler’s Park.

At approximately 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, the Danville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to Angler’s Park at 450 Northside Drive for reports of a boat drifting down the river that had lost power.

When units arrived at the scene, officials say witnesses told them the people in the fishing boat were floating down-river and needed help.

The department says it called in rescue boats and caught up to the boat downstream of Angler’s Park.

The Danville Fire Department says it responded with three engines, two watercraft, and four support vehicles, but it also received assistance from the Danville Life Saving Crew and the Danville Police Department.

According to fire officials, both fishermen and the pet were successfully rescued without any injuries, but their boat capsized.

