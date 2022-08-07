ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NH

From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state

By Natalie Gale
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z09jI_0h89u1up00
Sal Lupoil takes a pizza out of the oven at one of his Sal’s Pizza locations.

Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution.

Their new sponsorship deal makes them the exclusive pizza vendor at Gillette Stadium, and the official pizza of all five major sports teams in New England—the Red Sox, the Bruins, the Celtics, the Patriots, and the Revolution.

When Salvatore Lupoli opened Sal’s Pizza in Salem, New Hampshire, in 1990, he didn’t know the huge success that he’d find decades later. But he knew he was on to something promising.

“Starting a business at 22 was terribly exciting, but it was very concerning. I sold my car, my father took a third mortgage,” said Lupoli. “To see what it’s become 32 years later, it warms my heart.”

Today, the brand has 16 locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and sells pizza at major sports venues, at the grocery store, and from their mobile food truck.

Chelmsford native Lupoli attended undergrad at Northeastern University, studying business and aspiring to be a real estate entrepreneur. While studying, he learned the pizza business at an apprenticeship in the North End, going back and forth on the Green Line from Northeastern.

He says the best advice he ever received wasn’t at school, but from his mother and father.

“They said Sal, if you use the best ingredients and you make the biggest product and you sell it for the best price, you should do the most business,” said Lupoli. “I used those pillars as the recipe for how I was gonna be successful.”

Sal’s 19-inch, three-pound cheese pizzas, made daily from fresh dough, crushed tomatoes, freshly ground cheese, and pure olive oil, sold for $4.99 back in 1990. Today, they cost between $16 and $19, depending on the location. Lupoli says he uses the same name-brand ingredients in his pizzas today as he did 32 years ago.

Lupoli is excited to see this kind of freshly-made food at venues throughout the state.

“These are some of the best sporting franchises in the world, and they’ve all decided to move to a fresh product for their customers,” said Lupoli. The pizza dough is rolled out at the stadiums, and the pizzas are cooked in ovens on site.

And, notes Lupoli, these brands like Gillette are moving to support other local, New England-born brands.

Following his decades-old dream of establishing a real estate business, Lupoli also owns the Lupoli Companies, recently named the fourth largest commercial developer in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.

Lupoli Companies owns and operates nearly 6 million square feet of property, mostly mixed-use properties that include residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces.

Some of their signature brands, located mostly in the Merrimack Valley, include the Riverwalk Innovation District in Haverhill and Thorndike Exchange in Lowell.

Comments / 7

IH8PPL
4d ago

"Every major sports venue in the state" You mean BOTH of them?? You try to make it sound like there are hundreds of them.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nhbr.com

Massachusetts firm adds to its New Hampshire shopping center portfolio

A Needham, Mass.-based real estate development firm is continuing its string of shopping center purchases across New England with the acquisition of a very visible retail building on South Willow Street in Manchester for $13.825 million. The 74,935-square-foot building purchased by family-owned RK Centers is home to two high-profile tenants,...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

The Boxford bear appears to have moved to Middleton

The bear has been visiting backyards, and even ate two of a family’s seven backyard chickens from a coop. A bear was sighted Monday in the Middleton Square area of Middleton, town police announced on Facebook, and residents reported sightings in backyards across town and in the surrounding area.
MIDDLETON, MA
Boston

Baker officially makes sports betting Mass. law

The exact date that people will be able to make their wagers has yet to be determined. Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill legalizing sports betting in Massachusetts Wednesday, officially making it the 36th state to do so. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states have the authority to legalize...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
City
Salem, MA
City
Lowell, MA
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
City
Salem, NH
Salem, NH
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
Salem, NH
Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
New Hampshire State
Salem, NH
Sports
City
Chelmsford, MA
City
Haverhill, NH
Salem, NH
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4M prize won 2 days in a row; $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ prize won at Market Basket

Two $4 million lottery winners have claimed their prizes back to back. The first $4 million prize was claimed Monday. It was won off of the game “100X the Money” and was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The second $4 million prize was claimed Tuesday and was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” It was sold at Town Food Mart in Taunton.
Boston

Infestation of invasive spotted lanternfly found in Springfield

State officials are urging the public to be on the lookout for the sap-feeding insect. An infestation of the invasive spotted lanternfly has been found in Springfield, prompting state officials to urge the public to lookout for, and report, any sightings of the sap-feeding insect. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State. A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:. “With all the news about drought, how are the...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Pizza Dough#Sports Venue#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Celtics#Gillette Stadium#The Red Sox#Patriots#Northeastern University
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday

Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MassLive.com

Mass. vs. N.H.: Little League Baseball World Series live stream, TV schedule, how to watch New England regional semifinal

It’s the semifinals of the New England bracket as the 2022 Little League World Series New England regionals continue Wednesday in Bristol, Connecticut. Once again, the team from Middleboro is representing Massachusetts as they look to keep their tournament hopes alive as they take on the team from Concord, New Hampshire. The Mass. squad opened up regionals play with a 1-0 win over N.H. before falling short against Maine on Monday. The New Hampshire team bounced back from its loss to Massachusetts with a 2-0 win over Vermont to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals. This afternoon’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch the game streaming via DirecTV and fuboTV, which has a free trial.
BRISTOL, CT
CBS Boston

Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers listed for sale

DANVERS - The Liberty Tree Mall is looking for a buyer.The Salem News reports that the shopping center in Danvers has been on the market since mid-July. Built in 1972, the 454,000 square-foot space is currently owned by mall investment company Simon Property Group.The real estate listing says the mall currently has an occupancy rate of 88%."Liberty Tree offers an impressive anchor tenant line-up of AMC Theatre, Marshalls, Michaels, Total Wine & More and a brand new Aldi (currently under construction), along with strong shadow anchors including Target, Home Depot, Best Buy, Nordstrom Rack, and Kohl's," the listing states.The listing also says there's more room on the 41-acre site "for possible uses including office, medical office, and hotel."
DANVERS, MA
Boston

Melrose is leading the nation on new EV charging technology

Electric vehicle chargers mounted on utility poles are being used to great success in Melrose. While electric vehicles are becoming more common, there are still multiple factors to consider before making the switch. Electric vehicles are still generally expensive, so price is a factor. But another barrier preventing the expansion of electric vehicle use is access to charging stations.
MELROSE, MA
Andover Townsman

Town installs booms in Merrimack River

A resident petitioned article which passed during the 2021 Town Meeting has come to fruition. It was article No. 30, which proposed the appropriation of $75,000 “to pay the costs for purchasing services for the collection and removal of floatable solid waste debris from the Merrimack River.”. Last week...
ANDOVER, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy