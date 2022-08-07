Read full article on original website
Some of the biggest checks in college sports going to players in North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Now that college athletes can be paid for the use of their name or image, some of the biggest checks will go to players in North Texas.A new group called the Boulevard Collective, made of SMU supporters and alumni, plans to pay each member of the football and men's basketballs teams $36,000 a year for appearances and other activities on behalf of the organization."Pretty incredible commitment, to do $3.5 million a year in deals with the players," said Billy Embody, who covers SMU athletics for OnThePonyExpress.com of the On3 sports network. "And the thing is, they're kind of...
Mama Bobcat & 3 Kittens Spotted 'Hanging Out' On Texas Golf Course: WATCH
"They were playing so much they sometimes fell into the creek water."
Oak Cliff principal's rap video goes viral on Instagram
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The last thing you would expect to hear on the first day of school is a rap video, but a rap from the principal is exactly what students at John F. Peeler Elementary got. A video that was produced exclusively for a Dallas ISD school in Oak Cliff is making its rounds on social media. It shows poetic justice, rhyming the talents of students at Peeler Elementary School. "The main focus being the students, something that would create excitement to this new school year," John F Peeler Elementary Principal, Tito Salas said.The principal of John F. Peeler Elementary said this...
Chances for rain prominent this week in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it sure is a lovely sight to see that some rain is in the forecast for the North Texas work week during the second week of August. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has shared its forecast for Monday through the end of the work week.
365traveler.com
14 PHENOMENAL & FUN THINGS TO DO IN FRISCO, TX
What if there was a place where you could get the best of both worlds? A place that had the big city feel but was still small enough to offer a sense of community. Frisco, Texas has so much to offer its visitors as an up-and-coming tourist destination. From food and culture to a contagious sports atmosphere, there’s something for everyone in this Texas town.
WFAA
DFW weather: Will North Texas finally see some rain this week?
Some slightly good news in the forecast, with a few days in a row of rain chances. Here's the latest.
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
This tour shows you the best places to get a margarita in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you love margaritas? This tour might be the one for you. No matter how you like them, frozen or not, there is something for everyone at Visita Dallas' Margarita Mile.
Oak Cliff elementary school makes back-to-school rap video set to viral TikTok song
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have TikTok, you’ve probably heard the famous rap on the social media platform “My money don’t jiggle jiggle; it folds.”. Well, here is the remix you didn’t know you needed. John F. Peeler Elementary has dropped an official rap song and music video on the school’s YouTube page titled “Dream in Gold.” The video, with more than 1,500 views features the school’s principal Tito Salas performing the rap, sometimes in a pirate getup.
New Dallas facility Prenuvo lets you get a full-body scan in just 60 minutes
What if you could know what's going on inside your body and search for more than 500 conditions with one 60-minute scan and no radiation?
Highest-rated dessert shops in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Dallas from Tripadvisor.
$1.75 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it seems that someone in North Texas has a new lucky day or number for the rest of their lives; August 8, 88. They’re basically a legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver at this point with the winning they just experienced. The Texas Lottery reports...
boatlyfe.com
Best Beaches Near Dallas
Dallas beaches offer the best sun, sand, and water in the Lone Star State. Every Texan beach has something unique to offer. Whether you’re looking for a spot for your staycation or your vacation, you should consider these top beaches near Dallas:. Lynn Creek Park. Collin Park. Tickey Creek...
keranews.org
He's photographed the overlooked in Oak Cliff and Dallas. Now his photos sell for thousands
As a photographer, Don Thomas II, known as Tortellini, looks at the often overlooked -- like North Texans who are homeless. Or Oak Cliff's hard-working residents. His photos now sell for thousands, but three years ago, Tortellini didn't even have a camera. Didn't know how to use one. And the...
The Most Expensive Listing In Texas Is in Bluffview, Other Dallas Homes Make The Top 10 For July
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and Dallas is home to four of the most expensive active single-family home listings in the state, according to a new report issued by the Houston Association of Realtors. Topping the list is the $24.5 million mansion at 5411 Surrey Circle. It’s been on the...
Cooler temperatures are on the way for North Texas ‘climatologically speaking’ NWS Fort Worth says
There's no second-guessing or questioning needed it's been a hot summer in North Texas and the heat is continuing into August, but when will some cooler temperatures be in the forecast?
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America
Frisco may be the home base of the Dallas Cowboys, the richest team in the NFL, but it’s also home to some of the richest people in the country. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks puts Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the U.S.
Six major North Texas school districts begin classes today
A half-dozen large North Texas school districts are open for business today. It’s the first day of class for students in Allen, Frisco, Lewisville, McKinney, Plano and Hurst-Euless-Bedford
