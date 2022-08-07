ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS DFW

Some of the biggest checks in college sports going to players in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Now that college athletes can be paid for the use of their name or image, some of the biggest checks will go to players in North Texas.A new group called the Boulevard Collective, made of SMU supporters and alumni, plans to pay each member of the football and men's basketballs teams $36,000 a year for appearances and other activities on behalf of the organization."Pretty incredible commitment, to do $3.5 million a year in deals with the players," said Billy Embody, who covers SMU athletics for OnThePonyExpress.com of the On3 sports network. "And the thing is, they're kind of...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Oak Cliff principal's rap video goes viral on Instagram

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The last thing you would expect to hear on the first day of school is a rap video, but a rap from the principal is exactly what students at John F. Peeler Elementary got. A video that was produced exclusively for a Dallas ISD school in Oak Cliff is making its rounds on social media. It shows poetic justice, rhyming the talents of students at Peeler Elementary School. "The main focus being the students, something that would create excitement to this new school year," John F Peeler Elementary Principal, Tito Salas said.The principal of John F. Peeler Elementary said this...
DALLAS, TX
365traveler.com

14 PHENOMENAL & FUN THINGS TO DO IN FRISCO, TX

What if there was a place where you could get the best of both worlds? A place that had the big city feel but was still small enough to offer a sense of community. Frisco, Texas has so much to offer its visitors as an up-and-coming tourist destination. From food and culture to a contagious sports atmosphere, there’s something for everyone in this Texas town.
FRISCO, TX
CW33

Oak Cliff elementary school makes back-to-school rap video set to viral TikTok song

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have TikTok, you’ve probably heard the famous rap on the social media platform “My money don’t jiggle jiggle; it folds.”. Well, here is the remix you didn’t know you needed. John F. Peeler Elementary has dropped an official rap song and music video on the school’s YouTube page titled “Dream in Gold.” The video, with more than 1,500 views features the school’s principal Tito Salas performing the rap, sometimes in a pirate getup.
DALLAS, TX
boatlyfe.com

Best Beaches Near Dallas

Dallas beaches offer the best sun, sand, and water in the Lone Star State. Every Texan beach has something unique to offer. Whether you’re looking for a spot for your staycation or your vacation, you should consider these top beaches near Dallas:. Lynn Creek Park. Collin Park. Tickey Creek...
DALLAS, TX

