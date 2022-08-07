ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Elizabeth, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Highly invasive milfoil continues to plague the Sebago Lake region

NAPLES, Maine — Milfoil species are incredibly invasive plants that thrive and spread in shallow water, choking out surrounding plant life. Variable leaf milfoil has been trying to expand in the Sebago Lake region since the 1970s. Since 2005, the Maine-based nonprofit Lakes Environmental Association has been fighting back in the Songo River — one of Maine's busiest inland waterways.
SEBAGO, ME
Q97.9

There’s an Exorcist Looking for Demons to Eat in Scarborough, Maine

There are plenty of articles on the internet that feature provocative titles but don't really deliver after you've clicked. Occasionally though, the headline tells you exactly what is going on with no extra sauce needed. This is one of those times, and it's likely to leave a few people who live in Scarborough, Maine, wondering what's going on and whether or not they need to dial up Father Karras immediately.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMTW

In Portland, the fate of cruise ships is on the ballot

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council voted Monday to put five local referendums on the ballot in November, allowing residents to vote on a series of initiatives put forth by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. One of the referendums seeks to put new restrictions on...
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

A nugget of good news

Are you reeling as the TV talking heads and internet trolls hammer us with a torrent of awful news?. I am a news junky. But I get a headache from the constant drone of alleged experts dissecting the Capitol Insurrection, the southern border crisis, European war, Chinese saber rattling, abortion election fraud, inflation, and a laptop that may have belonged to the President’s wayward son.
AUGUSTA, ME
94.9 HOM

There’s a New Dog-Themed Mini Golf Course in Acton, Maine

A few years ago, mini golf lovers got very excited when a new dinosaur-themed course was being built in Arundel, Maine. As it turns out, Raptor Falls has been a massive hit, delighting families who visit the area with a challenging but fun course featuring animatronic dinosaurs and plenty of adventure. Another themed course, Jungle Adventure in Old Orchard Beach, opened to rave reviews as well, offering visitors a chance to play an indoor course under black lights with some 3D elements to it. Since themed courses have become a hit in Maine, another has burst on the scene in Acton, and it's all about dogs.
ACTON, ME
WMTW

Record-setting warm spell ending in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Much cooler air has arrived across Maine, ending a historic stretch of warm and hot weather. Portland reached 91 degrees on Tuesday, making it an official heat wave with three consecutive days of at least 90 degrees. That includes a record high temperature of 96 degrees on Sunday, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Just How Dry is Maine? Check Out the Difference of One Falmouth Lawn

It's dry. Don't believe it. Check out my lawn from last year and this year. The lawn on the left is what my lawn currently looks like. The lawn on the right is what it looked like almost exactly one year ago. I have never watered my lawn. This year is particularly obvious. Yes, most of Maine is 'abnormally dry'. I thought that was unusual, but actually, this is Maine's third year in a row being in a drought!
MAINE STATE
marketplace.org

A Maine social worker finds a new calling on a cross-country bike trip

The big quit. The great resignation. Whatever you want to call it, millions are leaving their jobs. We’re doing a series about those who chose to follow their calling. In 2019, Leah Day had been a clinical social worker for 23 years. She was seeing five clients a day at her private practice in downtown Portland, Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Cows rescued from Gorham barn as it went up in flames

GORHAM, Maine — Crews from several towns responded to a massive barn fire in Gorham Tuesday night. Firefighters received a call for a reported structure fire at Flaggy Meadow Farm on Flaggy Meadow Rd. around 8:40 p.m., according to Gorham Police Department Deputy Police Chief Mike Nault. Firefighters from...
GORHAM, ME
94.9 HOM

I Tried Maine’s Iconic Pat’s Pizza for the First Time and I’m Forever Changed

I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine. It's been just over a month since I moved into my new house and became an official Mainer. But even though I've been in my new area for over 30 days, it wasn't until this past weekend when my college roommate, Mike, visited that I actually ventured out and tried some local eats in the area. So, after hearing about this spot for weeks and weeks (probably more like months and months, honestly), I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Maine Department of Education hosts second day of Educators Summit

AUGUSTA — Educators from every county in Maine filed into Augusta Civic Center this morning to take part in a day filled with various workshops. Hosted by the Maine Department of Education, commissioner of education Pender Makin said the point of the event is to create relationships and allow teachers to learn from each other.
MAINE STATE
NewsBreak
Sports
WMTW

Voters overwhelmingly reject Maine school construction project

SABATTUS, Maine — Voters in Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales have overwhelmingly rejected a plan to fund a school construction project. The special referendum on Tuesday asked voters in those towns if they wanted to allow RSU 4 to issue bonds or notes for an amount not to exceed $31,687,216. The money would have been used to build and equip a new school building connected to Oak Hill Middle School in Sabattus. The two-building campus would have served grades two through eight, and Sabattus Primary School and the Libby Tozier School would have closed.
SABATTUS, ME
WGME

Summah scorcher coming to an end in Maine!

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read the headline right... the longest stretch of consecutive 80+ degree days in Portland history will come crashing to an end on Wednesday as a cold front finally brings much cooler air to Maine. We'll see highs returning to the 70s (or even lower!) for the first time since July 18th.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Four cows killed in Gorham barn fire

GORHAM, Maine — Crews spent much of the day Wednesday clearing debris at Flaggy Meadow Farm in Gorham, after an overnight fire that destroyed the farm's dairy barn. "It's old and it went up quick," Gorham Fire Chief Ken Fickett said. "With the initial pictures from the police department, as well as some of the fire trucks that showed up with cameras on board, it was already well involved when we got here."
GORHAM, ME
