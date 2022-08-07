Legal issues continue for former ESD superintendent

The legal issues continue for former Erie School District Superintendent James Barker.

According to recent court documents, Barker was arrested earlier this year and charged with a DUI along with careless driving.

Barker was also arrested back in 2020 in Florida for stalking a former girlfriend.

His arraignment has been scheduled for August 29 at 1 p.m. at the Erie County Courthouse.

