Erie, PA

Legal issues continue for former ESD superintendent

By Rick Liebel
 4 days ago

The legal issues continue for former Erie School District Superintendent James Barker.

According to recent court documents, Barker was arrested earlier this year and charged with a DUI along with careless driving.

Barker was also arrested back in 2020 in Florida for stalking a former girlfriend.

His arraignment has been scheduled for August 29 at 1 p.m. at the Erie County Courthouse.

YourErie

Meadville mayor speaks out on welfare fraud charges

City of Meadville Mayor Jaime Kinder spoke with JET 24 on Wednesday as she faces charges of allegedly committing welfare fraud back in 2019. Many questions are still left unanswered — will she keep her job? how does this impact the city? We had a chance to speak with the mayor and get answers to […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Erie TV reporter charged with fake stalking claims appears in court

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A preliminary hearing was held Thursday at the Tri-Community District Court in Erie for local TV reporter Haley Potter. Magisterial Judge Lisa Ferrick heard the case against Potter for false reports of stalking. The prosecution presented three different witnesses, two of which were Pennsylvania State Police members involved with the investigation. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Man, 47, arrested in WV for kidnapping Erie County teen, PA State Police report

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man has been arrested in West Virginia for allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl from her home in Erie County, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) reported on Aug. 11 that a 14-year-old girl was reported missing on Aug. 9 from her home in Amity Township, Erie County. Through the investigation, it […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Erie County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Florida State
Erie County, PA
Sports
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
County
Erie County, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Four Jamestown residents indicted for narcotics conspiracy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four Jamestown residents were indicted on Wednesday for their roles in a narcotics conspiracy. According to the court, between 2019 and December 2021, Roberto Morales Sanchez, 53, Ryan A. Bloom, 36, Rachelle N. Allison, 36 and Katie E. Calimeri, 30, all conspired to sell heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Jamestown […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Inmate Accused Of Destroying TV At The Chautauqua County Jail

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man incarcerated at Chautauqua County’s Jail is accused of damaging the facility’s property. This is not the first time he has faced additional charges while in Sheriff custody. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says that Winfred Clark, while...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WFMJ.com

September sentencing set for former Jamestown Fire Chief convicted in shooting

The former chief of the Jamestown, Pennsylvania Volunteer Fire Department will be sentenced late next month for shooting a Greenville man. David Earl Jones, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one first-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily harm, according to Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker.
JAMESTOWN, PA
#Esd#Cincinnati#Stalking#Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Meadville mayor faces charges for allegedly committing welfare fraud

The Mayor of Meadville, Jaime Kinder, is facing charges for allegedly committing welfare fraud in 2019. According to Magisterial Judge Sam Pendolino’s office, Mayor Kinder was charged on August 8. Kinder is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on September 22. The defendant allegedly unlawfully obtained Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. According to the criminal […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Why it’s important for candidates to visit Erie during an election

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — We’re still in the middle of summer and the campaigns are already heating up. Erie is often referred to as a bellwether county. We reached out to political experts to see just how important Erie will be during this fall campaign. After several visits from Republican Candidate Dr. Oz, Democratic candidate for U.S. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Investigation pending following fatal shooting of 16-year-old

Several weeks after a shooting in the City of Erie, authorities are still investigating the death of a 16-year-old. Erie Police arrested a 13-year-old after the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old that took place in July. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of Wayne Street in Erie on July 16. The victim was taken […]
ERIE, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police name Most Wanted suspects

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their eight most wanted suspects. State Police say as of August 8, all but 2 of their 10 Most Wanted individuals remain at large. Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and...
YourErie

Man charged with shooting 9 dogs in Springboro appears in court

The Cranesville man charged with shooting nine dogs back in June at a Springboro home appeared in court Wednesday morning. A preliminary hearing was held in Linesville Wednesday, Aug. 10 for 21-year-old Skyler Martin. The hearing was waived to the Court of Common Pleas of Crawford County without testimony. That new court date is set […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
YourErie

City leaders continue to tackle blighted properties

City leaders are continuing to tackle blight in Erie neighborhoods. The city’s Blighted Property Review Committee meeting took place on Aug. 10. During the meeting, five properties in several neighborhoods were listed as blighted. This includes one home on the 700 block of West 4th Street as well as another home in the 900 block […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Aircraft to drop rabies vaccines on western Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Rabies prevention efforts will be focused on raccoons over the next few weeks in Erie County. Throughout western Erie County, the United States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services is planning to distribute baits with rabies vaccines. The vaccine baits will be dropped from low-flying aircraft into a 16-mile area that includes Albion, Springfield, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Local groups demand changes to Bayfront Parkway Project

The push is on for local groups in Erie that are demanding that the Bayfront Parkway Project be changed. It’s an effort that has continued for years, but Tuesday night they held a meeting at the Blasco Library in order to talk to residents in hopes that they will sign a petition form. These groups […]
ERIE, PA
