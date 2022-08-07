FIFA on Thursday officially brought forward the opening match of this year's World Cup by one day to November 20 in a rare change so that hosts Qatar feature in the gala game. "Host country Qatar will now play Ecuador on Sunday 20 November as part of a stand-alone event," said FIFA. "The opening match and ceremony of this year's tournament at Al Bayt Stadium have been brought forward one day following a unanimous decision taken by the bureau of the FIFA Council today."

FIFA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO