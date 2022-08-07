ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar

FIFA on Thursday officially brought forward the opening match of this year's World Cup by one day to November 20 in a rare change so that hosts Qatar feature in the gala game. "Host country Qatar will now play Ecuador on Sunday 20 November as part of a stand-alone event," said FIFA. "The opening match and ceremony of this year's tournament at Al Bayt Stadium have been brought forward one day following a unanimous decision taken by the bureau of the FIFA Council today." 
The young standouts in Major League Soccer’s All-Star Match

Major League Soccer's 2022 All Star match against Liga MX was one for the books. Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath led the American league to a 2-1 victory, as goals from LAFC forward Carlos Vela and Seattle Sounders player Raul Ruidiaz sent Allianz Field into a frenzy. Liga MX managed to pull one back in the second half, seeing Kevin Alvarez sneak one past NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson.
Don Garber hints at possible changes to MLS All-Star Game in 2023

MLS commissioner Don Garber has hinted at a possible format change for the league's All-Star Game in 2023. For the second year running, MLS faced off against the best from Liga MX, running out 2-1 winners at Minnesota United's Allianz Field stadium on Wednesday thanks to goals from Carlos Vela and Raul Ruidiaz.
MLS All-Star Game: Vela & Ruidiaz fire MLS to 2-1 victory over Liga MX

Goals from Carlos Vela and Raul Ruidiaz fired the MLS All-Stars to a 2-1 victory over the Liga MX All-Stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field stadium on Wednesday evening. It's the second year in a row that MLS has beaten Liga MX in the MLS All-Star Game having won 3-2 on penalties last year after a 1-1 draw through normal time.
Tyler Pasher completes move to New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls have completed the signing of Canadian winger Tyler Pasher, the club announced Wednesday. Pasher had been searching for a new club after having his contract waived by the Houston Dynamo last week - first revealed by 90min. Sources told 90min on Tuesday that the New...
