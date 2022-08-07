Read full article on original website
Goncalo Ramos attracting Premier League interest
Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos has attracted plenty of interest from the Premier League.
CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone opens up on failed move to Norwich City
Ismael Kone almost secured a move to Norwich City in the summer before talks with CF Montreal broke down.
FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar
FIFA on Thursday officially brought forward the opening match of this year's World Cup by one day to November 20 in a rare change so that hosts Qatar feature in the gala game. "Host country Qatar will now play Ecuador on Sunday 20 November as part of a stand-alone event," said FIFA. "The opening match and ceremony of this year's tournament at Al Bayt Stadium have been brought forward one day following a unanimous decision taken by the bureau of the FIFA Council today."
FIFA・
Everton's move for Idrissa Gueye stalling over fee dispute
Everton's move for PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye has stalled over a fee dispute.
Man Utd not interested in Marcus Rashford sale amid PSG links
Manchester United have no interest in selling Marcus Rashford this summer.
The young standouts in Major League Soccer’s All-Star Match
Major League Soccer's 2022 All Star match against Liga MX was one for the books. Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath led the American league to a 2-1 victory, as goals from LAFC forward Carlos Vela and Seattle Sounders player Raul Ruidiaz sent Allianz Field into a frenzy. Liga MX managed to pull one back in the second half, seeing Kevin Alvarez sneak one past NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson.
Kieran Tierney among names on Man City's left-back shortlist
Kieran Tierney is on Man City's shortlist for a new left-back this summer.
Willian to return to London after terminating Corinthians contract
Willian is returning to England after terminating his Corinthians contract.
Pablo Mari joins Monza on loan from Arsenal
Pablo Mari has left Arsenal to join Monza on an initial loan deal.
Everton ditch club crest in new 2022/23 third kit
Everton have released their third kit for the 2022/23 season.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Almeria - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Almeria.
Who has completed the most passes in MLS during the 2022 season?
Keep track of who has completed the most passes in Major League Soccer across the 2022 season.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Tottenham.
Don Garber hints at possible changes to MLS All-Star Game in 2023
MLS commissioner Don Garber has hinted at a possible format change for the league's All-Star Game in 2023. For the second year running, MLS faced off against the best from Liga MX, running out 2-1 winners at Minnesota United's Allianz Field stadium on Wednesday thanks to goals from Carlos Vela and Raul Ruidiaz.
Raheem Sterling reveals why he joined Chelsea from Man City
Raheem Sterling has revealed his primary reasons for joining Chelsea from Premier League champions Manchester City.
Ballon d'Or Feminin: Every winner of women's football's top individual honour
Every player to have won the Ballon d'Or Feminin - women's football's top individual honour.
Five key battles to watch out for in 2022/23 Premier League Gameweek 2
5 key battles to look out for in the second week of Premier League action, including Steven Gerrard vs Frank Lampard.
MLS All-Star Game: Vela & Ruidiaz fire MLS to 2-1 victory over Liga MX
Goals from Carlos Vela and Raul Ruidiaz fired the MLS All-Stars to a 2-1 victory over the Liga MX All-Stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field stadium on Wednesday evening. It's the second year in a row that MLS has beaten Liga MX in the MLS All-Star Game having won 3-2 on penalties last year after a 1-1 draw through normal time.
Tyler Pasher completes move to New York Red Bulls
The New York Red Bulls have completed the signing of Canadian winger Tyler Pasher, the club announced Wednesday. Pasher had been searching for a new club after having his contract waived by the Houston Dynamo last week - first revealed by 90min. Sources told 90min on Tuesday that the New...
Tottenham launch vibrant new third kit for 2022/23 season
Tottenham have launched a new third kit for 2022/23 featuring a bold all-over pattern in two shades of blue.
