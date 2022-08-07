Read full article on original website
WCVB
Monthlong MBTA shutdowns of Orange, Green lines to have major impact on Boston hospitals
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says it is working around the clock to develop alternative plans of travel with monthlong shutdowns of the Orange and Green lines looming. The shutdowns are set to have a major impact on Boston hospitals, including Tufts Medical Center, which has an...
WCVB
'Extreme drought' conditions now in 25% of Massachusetts
BOSTON — Nearly 25% of Massachusetts is now considered to be in extreme drought conditions, officials announced Thursday. Extreme drought usually involves crop loss, wells running dry and rivers and reservoirs running abnormally low. Many towns with water restrictions in place may shift to bans, forecasters said. The last...
WCVB
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu bikes to work at City Hall
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gave the MBTA a pass Thursday and rode her bike to work instead. Wu commuted to City Hall from Adams Park Roslindale on her bicycle and invited others to join her on the 8-mile ride. Cyclists have urged Wu to expand the network...
Watch: Stunning shelf cloud travels over Cape Cod
The cloud was photographed near Truro on Tuesday evening. A dramatic shelf cloud at the head of a thunderstorm was caught on camera by many Cape Cod residents and visitors Tuesday evening. Erin Bibo, 41, was vacationing with her family at their North Truro home when she spotted the cloud...
WCVB
Video: Cooler air finally moves in
The heat wave has come to an end in Massachusetts, and cooler air moved in. Get the latest Boston-area weather forecast.
Turnto10.com
Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
WCVB
'Full announcement' of MBTA Orange Line alternatives expected soon
BOSTON — Tens of thousands of Boston-area commuters who will have their trips upended for a month by an imminent MBTA shutdown could get a clearer look at available travel alternatives on Friday. MBTA Deputy General Manager Jeff Gonneville said leadership at the embattled transit agency are "still continuing...
Massachusetts AC repair companies inundated with calls for service
DEDHAM, Mass. — HVAC companies across Massachusetts have been inundated with calls for air conditioning repairs during the latest heatwave. Scott MacFarlane, owner of MacFarlane Energy in Dedham, told Boston 25 News that his company has been getting up to 100 requests for service daily. He said his Cape...
‘No dishes, no laundry, no bathrooms’: Provincetown sewer station malfunctions after heavy rains
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Officials urged the public to cut back on using household appliances, including the bathroom, after the town’s sewer system broke down after a heavy rainstorm Tuesday evening. Provincetown Police said the central vacuum sewer station in town, the one that runs the Commercial district downtown...
WCVB
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in new area of Massachusetts
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — State officials are asking for the public's help in fighting an invasive insect that might have rode into town on a truck. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources announced that an infestation of the spotted lanternfly was found in Springfield last week. The sap-feeding insect has...
Massachusetts adds 107 new HIP Farm Vendors
(WWLP) – As the state observes Farmer’s Market Week, the Baker Administration announced a massive expansion of the Healthy Incentive Program for farm vendors. A total of 107 new farm vendors were enrolled in the program, including a number in Western Massachusetts. HIP provides matching funds for SNAP households who purchase locally grown produce from […]
WCVB
Mystery safe found dumped in parking lot in Marlborough, Massachusetts
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Marlborough, Massachusetts, are asking for the public’s help after a safe was found in a parking lot. Police found the abandoned safe in a small parking lot on West Main Street. There were other discarded items in the lot, like an old grill, that appeared more weathered than the safe, leading police to believe the safe was recently dumped there.
Emerald Tutu being developed to protect Boston neighborhoods from increased threat of flooding
BOSTON — Boston Harbor is one of the region’s greatest assets, but it could become its biggest liability. Sea level rise associated with climate change is expected to wreak havoc all along the coastline. Boston has already seen a taste of the future as rising seas flood busy...
WCVB
Mike Wankum Joins Panel of Boston GreenFest Green Business Breakfast
WCVB StormTeam 5 Meteorologist Mike Wankum joins the panel of the 15th annual Boston GreenFest Green Business Breakfast on Thursday morning, August 18th. The event will take place at Boston Marriott Long Wharf. Boston GreenFest will take place August 19-21 on the Boston Greenway by the Carousel. #RenewRestoreRegenerate.
franklincountynow.com
Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use
(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
WCVB
Transforming Boston's Spectacle Island from dump to dazzling
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cleanup of the once-polluted waters ofBoston Harbor revived interest in and opened access to the 34 harbor islands. Spectacle Island was once a polluted mountain of trash. Big Dig dirt — more than 4,000 barge-loads of it — was used to cap the island. The state planted more than 2,000 trees and 26,000 shrubs in fresh soil. Spectacle opened to the public in 2006 and is one of the harbor island’s crown jewels.
WCVB
How drought is impacting Christmas tree crops in Massachusetts
AUBURN, Mass. — Most of Massachusetts is experiencing critical drought conditions, which could have a major impact on future Christmas tree crops. Richard Luks, owner of Luks Tree Farm in Auburn, said he relies on rainwater to grow his trees and that this year's drought is one of the worst he's seen in the farm's 60-year history.
WCVB
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Boston, part of North Shore of Massachusetts
BOSTON — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Boston and parts of the North Shore region of Massachusetts. The warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m. Sunday and covers north-central Suffolk County, south-central Essex County and east-central Middlesex County. According to...
WCVB
Bear spotted across Massachusetts town after eating chickens from coop
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Massachusetts Environmental Police officers are working to capture a black bear that was spotted across the town of Middleton on Wednesday. Mike Castro said the black bear barely moved when he arrived home and was just feet away from the animal in his vehicle. "I pull...
Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
