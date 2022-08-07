Inside Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ extravagant wedding

Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas appeared to have the time of their lives at their wedding.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 50, and the businessman, 48, tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony and reception Saturday in front of family, friends and co-stars.

Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas said “I do” on Saturday. Instagram/@Kennethcooperfilms

The festivities unfolded in East Brunswick, NJ, on the sprawling, 15-acre grounds of Park Château Estate & Gardens .

The picturesque venue boasts a palatial mansion and adjoining chapel, with an all-around white façade inspired by the romantic, ornate style of 17th-century Gothic French architecture.

Giant, white-rose festooned hearts could also be seen going up around the Versailles-esque landscape, some apparently mounted during last-minute preparations for the celebration.

Also spotted: a gaggle of assistants carrying a black sheet and white umbrellas, presumably shielding the bride from a premature reveal as she traversed the lawn.

After the ceremony, Giudice took a break from the action to change into her second dress of the evening. Instagram

Giudice’s four daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, served as bridesmaids, along with “RHONJ” co-stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin.

A veritable who’s who of “Real Housewives” could also be seen among the attendees, including Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider.

Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley of “New York City,” Alexia Echevarria of “Miami” and Chanel Ayan of “Dubai ,” were also in attendance, along with comedian Loni Love, who was spotted snapping selfies left and right with guests.

The ceremony took place in the gardens toward dusk , ending just as a stunning sunset began to cast a soft pink haze over the blissful scene

The bride wore a custom Mark Zunino fitted strapless dress with a mermaid silhouette, paired with a sweeping veil embroidered with huge, interlinking hearts and the words “Sempre Insieme” – meaning, “Always Together.”

“The train was over 100 inches long accented in crystal and pearl details with long white beaded evening gloves to match,” Zunino told Page Six Style in a statement.

“I wanted to help Teresa pay tribute to her family in some way, so her veil was designed exclusively for her with three large hearts and the Italian phrase ‘Sempre Insieme.’”

To top off the look, New Jersey native Giucide donned an enormous, glittering tiara and an even bigger ‘do.

After the ceremony, the bride took a break from the action to change into her second dress of the evening: a voluminous, off-the-shoulder ballgown embellished with floral embroidery.

The crowd gradually made their way toward main house in the meantime, where the real party was just getting started.

Not long after, Giudice and Ruelas had their first dance as a married couple.

As the newlyweds swayed to Ruelle’s “I Get To Love You” in Park Château’s lavish grand ballroom, an ethereal-looking white fog rolled in across the floor, making it appear as though the lovebirds were floating on a cloud.

Later, another sweet interaction transpired, as Ayan’s 14-year-old son, Taj, shimmied with Giudice to the beat of “Yeah!” by Usher.

Ruelas proposed to Giudice in Greece in October 2021 after dating for just over a year.

Giudice and her four daughters moved in with Ruelas last fall. teresagiudice/Instagram

Around the same time, the lovebirds moved in together with Giudice’s daughters and Ruelas’ sons, Luis Jr. and Nicholas, from previous marriages.

Giudice’s engagement came one year after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice after 20 years of marriage.

The cookbook author told Page Six exclusively in July that her wedding “definitely” would not be filmed for “RHONJ.”

However, her sister-in-law and co-star, Melissa Gorga, teased that a spinoff or standalone special was in the works.

“I mean, I can’t imagine it not being filmed. Let’s just say that,” Gorga, 43, told Page Six last month.

Season 13 of “RHONJ” wrapped filming earlier this week with a Great Gatsby-themed party.