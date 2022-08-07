ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Sports stars helping raise money for Flathead non-profit

By Carter Culver
KBZK News
KBZK News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bsHf_0h89sd6e00

KALISPELL - There are some big names coming to Kalispell next week for a community fair, but it's not just about the carnival and food. It's an opportunity to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club.

The Boys and Girls Club of Glacier Country has partnered with World Gym in Kalispell for the free event, which will include -- aside from a carnival -- a silent auction, vendors, and more.

Among the athletes making an appearance is former Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees and Montana legends Maggie Voisin and Doug Betters.

The event is the brainchild of World Gym’s Stacey Averill, who wanted to partner with a local nonprofit that was family oriented.

Having grown up in the Flathead Valley, Averill wishes she'd had a place like the Boys and Girls Club for her sisters and herself. She only hopes this will continue to help the organization grow.

"We’ve been trying to do something to bring awareness to our gym and raise money for a good cause and I was sitting here thinking of a good foundation and this one kind of touched close to my heart,” Averill said.

"We’ve done a couple of larger scale events, but I do think the potential for this event for Boys & Girls Clubs is the largest potential that we’ve had as far as the scale in the community, added Boys and Girls Club of Glacier Country Director of Development Melissa Dunning.

The Cares Fair at the World Gym in Kalispell runs from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Aug. 10 and admission is free. World Gym is located at 555 Swift Creek Way. Call 406-407-7372 for additional information.

Comments / 0

KBZK News

KBZK News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Community Policy