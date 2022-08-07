Read full article on original website
Related
Dustin Rhodes Says He 'Heard Down The Pike' AEW Will Move To Two-Day Pay-Per-Views
Since its formation in 2019, AEW has stuck to quarterly pay-per-view events, though an exception was made in 2022 for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The company does have AEW Dynamite special episodes and added Battle of the Belts specials in 2022, but the big four AEW PPVs have remained Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. The run-time for the shows are generally four hours on pay-per-view, which has been a talking point for many fans.
Rikishi On WWE Raw Car Crash: It Wasn't Me, For Real
Rikishi didn't do it. This time. On Monday's WWE Raw, fans noticed a car accident happened in the parking lot area. The announcers didn't bring attention to the accident as it played out in the background of a Kevin Owens interview segment. At the end of the show, Dexter Lumis...
Contract Signing And Women's Tag Team Title Tournament Bout Added To 8/12 WWE SmackDown
A new match and segment have been added to Friday's WWE SmackDown. WWE announced that Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler will sign the contract for the SmackDown Women's Championship match at WWE Clash at the Castle on the August 12 episode of WWE SmackDown. Baszler earned her shot at the title by winning a gauntlet match on last Friday on SmackDown.
Nick Gage Provides An Update On His In-Ring Career
Nick Gage is training, but he isn't sure when he's coming back. Fans haven't seen Nick Gage in GCW since Joey Janela's Spring Break during WWE WrestleMania weekend when he and SLADE lost the GCW Tag Team Championships. Gage has done brief appearances since then, but hasn't delivered the Nick Gage deathmatch that fans have grown accustomed to.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dexter Lumis Appears To Be Apprehended By Security At The End Of 8/8 WWE Raw
Dexter Lumis returns to WWE TV, but not in the way anyone could have ever expected. WWE, under the creative control of Triple H, continues to provide surprises every night. On the August 8 Monday Night Raw, there were even more apparent changes. Throughout the night, there was a chaotic...
Two NXT UK Championship Tournament Matches Set For 8/18 NXT UK
The first round of the NXT UK Championship tournament will come to an end next week. After Trent Seven defeated Wolfgang and Oliver Carter managed to pull off a victory against Charlie Dempsey, the first round of the NXT UK Championship tournament will roll on next week. First, Tyler Bate will face off against Kenny Williams in a first time matchup. Meanwhile, Mark Andrews will renew an old rivalry and take on Joe Coffey in singles action. The winner of both of these bouts will face off against one another in a semi-final of the tournament, which is expected to take place on a future episode of NXT UK.
Trevor Murdoch Expresses His Interest In A Match With Eddie Kingston, Comments On Facing Tyrus
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch is ready for his title defense at NWA 74, and he also has his sights set on the future. Murdoch, who won the gold at NWA 74, will defend title title against Tyrus at the pay-per-view; he was originally scheduled to face Nick Aldis, but Billy Corgan pulled the latter out of the bout.
Shawn Michaels: Vince McMahon Didn't Have Time To Run NXT 2.0, If It's Good Or Bad, It's On Me
Shawn Michaels has been helping with NXT as a creative consultant since 2016. In 2021, when Triple H had to step away due to health issues, Michaels became the "go to" man for the brand. As NXT rebranded to NXT 2.0 in September 2021, many fans thought Vince McMahon and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Danhausen Discusses How He And Orange Cassidy Help Create New Fans
Danhausen is a very nice and very evil man who has cursed many foes throughout his career. After making a name for himself on the Independent scene and creating fans through his YouTube videos and social media presence, Danhausen was signed by AEW in January. The signing caused some backlash amongst fans who didn't feel his character "fit" in AEW the same way Orange Cassidy's character was viewed when his signing was first announced.
Mick Foley Files Trademark On 'Hardcore Legend'
Mick Foley has filed a new trademark. On August 7, Foley filed to trademark "Hardcore Legend" for merchandise and entertainment purposes. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20100000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20100000. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G...
AEW Dynamite On 8/10 Records Slight Increase In Viewership, Demo Rating
Viewership numbers for the August 10 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite on August 10, which was headlined by an AEW World Title Match between Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho, drew 972,000 viewers. This number is up from last week's episode which drew 938,000 viewers.
Bronco Nima And Lucien Price Set To Debut On 8/12 NXT Level Up
The lineup is set for Friday's NXT Level Up. WWE announced Bronco Nima & Lucien Price will debut in tag team action against Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward on the August 12 episode of NXT Level Up. Plus, Ikemen Jiro takes on Myles Borne, and Sol Ruca goes up against...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amari Miller Apologizes For Tweets Regarding Sasha Banks
NXT wrestler Amari Miller is apologizing for her tweet regarding Sasha Banks. On Wednesday, Miller tweeted that she was looking to become the second African American NXT Women's Champion behind Ember Moon. She noted that Banks is "German and Black" after fans said Banks was also an African American NXT Women's Champion. Banks' mom is of German descent.
Bryan Danielson: A Small Package Is The Most Devastating Tiny Move Someone Can Make
Bryan Danielson discusses the power of the small package. As a veteran of the business and a former world champion, The American Dragon has plenty of experience with a variety of packages that he has come across in the course of a wrestling match. During an appearance at San Diego...
Bret Hart on Vince McMahon's Retirement: I Feel Kind Of Sad About It
Bret Hart says he isn't happy to see what Vince McMahon has been going through. On June 15, the Wall Street Journal reported that the WWE board has been investigating McMahon for a secret $3 million settlement he reportedly agreed to pay a former WWE employee he allegedly had an affair with. A second report on July 8 revealed that McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million to four women, previously connected to WWE, in order to “suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity" over a 16-year period.
Peter Avalon: The Workhorsemen Are Wingmen, Now There Are Five Hot Boys In The Group
The Workhorsemen are now Wingmen. In a tweet on August 11, Peter Avalon, the majority shareholder in Wingmen Industries LLC, confirmed that Anthony Henry and JD Drake are part of the group, which also includes Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi. He expressed his excitement with the way Excalibur shared the news during the August 10 episode of AEW Dynamite. The broadcaster explained that Henry and Drake are a subsidiary of Wingmen Industries LLC. He also stated that Avalon is the CEO, but it's unclear what product they make.
WWE Reveals Bracket For Upcoming WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament
The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships are back. When Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE Raw back on May 16, the state of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships become very cloudy. After nearly three months of silence regarding the titles, WWE announced on August 5 that the titles would be coming back in a tournament that would start on tonight's Raw.
Kevin Nash Has No Interest In One More Match, Not Even For ‘Saudi Money’
Kevin Nash has been wise about conserving his money and therefore, has no interest in taking two bumps. Not even for $500,000. Pro wrestling retirements have always been viewed as less-than-legitimate with many wrestlers coming out of retirement for big paydays in a practice that dates back to the territories. Ric Flair, at the age of 73, recently came out of retirement for yet another final match, honoring his legacy in Nashville, Tennessee, during SummerSlam 2022 weekend.
Charlotte Flair Announced As The Next Guest On Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions
Charlotte Flair will sit down with Stone Cold Steve Austin for a Broken Skull Session. Very few wrestlers, regardless of gender, have had the career that Charlotte Flair has. Charlotte has competed in several first-time ever matches for women and was one of the first women to headline WrestleMania back in 2019. This year, Charlotte Flair faced Ronda Rousey on the first night of WrestleMania 38. However, the only reason she did not headline the card that evening is that Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to the ring for one final time in an impromptu match against Kevin Owens.
Lyons And Stark Aim For The Gold, Down Goes Williams, Diamond Mine In The Rough | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for August 9. - In a Digital Exclusive, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark discussed the news that they will compete in the tournament for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. Lyons stated that they have the opportunity of a lifetime, while Stark noted that they have the advantage because they're the unknown team. She vowed that they will show the world who they are.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0