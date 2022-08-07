ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NBA retires Bill Russell’s No. 6 league-wide: Celtics fans, NBA Twitter show appreciation

After the death of Bill Russell, the NBA has retired the Celtics legend’s No. 6 league-wide, the first time in history that’s ever been done. The NBA is still mourning the loss of one of basketball’s undeniable legends in Bill Russell after he passed away on July 31 at the age of 88 at his Washington home. There was an outpouring of love for the greatest winner in sports history from Boston Celtics fans and basketball fans as a collective.
BOSTON, MA
Akron native, transfer LB, latest Buckeye to lose black stripe

A 2nd Ohio State player had his black stripe removed at fall camp on Tuesday. He is a LB that recently transferred in from Arizona State back in January. DeaMounte “Chip” Trayanum is the most recent Ohio State player to lose his black stripe. He spent the last 2 season with the Sun Devils, and has 3 years of NCAA eligibility left. Trayanum was a former 4-star recruit out of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio per the 247Sports Composite.
COLUMBUS, OH
