ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Blumenthal: Midterms will determine how successful Biden will be as a 2024 candidate

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PYnSY_0h89q1lz00
Tweet

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said on Sunday that November’s midterm elections will determine how successful President Biden will be as a candidate in 2024.

During a joint appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” alongside Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), moderator Dana Bash asked Blumenthal if Biden is the best candidate for the Democrats in 2024.

“I’m gonna be very blunt and very honest with you,” Blumenthal replied to Bash. “My focus is totally on this November because I am running for reelection.”

“But also I think this November’s gonna determine how successful President Biden is in the next two years and how strong he would be as a candidate.”

Blumenthal also stressed the need for more Democratic senators to pass Biden’s goals in the next two years on topics such as abortion and inflation, also pointing to the possibility of appointing more Supreme Court justices.

“We are making tremendous progress,” Blumenthal added. “The Inflation Reduction Act is one example. Veterans burn pits legislation, which I helped to lead. Very important.”

Blumenthal’s remarks came after a 51-50 vote in the Senate on Saturday to advance the Inflation Reduction Act, with Vice President Harris breaking the deadlock.

The proposed legislation would address climate change issues, lower the cost of prescription drugs and reform the tax code.

Blumenthal added that he would support Biden if he decides to run for reelection.

“I will support President Biden,” Blumenthal said.

“Do you want him to run?” Bash asked

“If he decides he wants to run and I think his decision will be determined by how November ends for the Democratic Party and for senators like myself who are running for reelection.”

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Dana Bash
Person
Lindsey Graham
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of The Union#Sen Lindsey Graham#Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Cnn#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema changed her mind — but now Bernie Sanders is an issue

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday that the Senate would reconvene on Saturday for a vote on a motion to proceed with the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.Many people expected the vote on the Democrats’ signature climate and health care legislation to happen over the weekend, so Schumer’s announcement was not that surprising. What was shocking – and perhaps a bit perplexing – is that Schumer was willing to do this despite the fact that the legislation still has no guarantee of passing. Specifically, Kyrsten Sinema — the conservative Arizona Democrat who has vexed colleagues in her party...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

660K+
Followers
78K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy