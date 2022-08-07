Read full article on original website
With plenty of returning experience, the time is now for WVU offensive line
MORGANTOWN — One of the many favorite pastimes during a college football off-season is to look at which starters are returning. In the world of the transfer portal, nothing is ever a guara. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Get ready — WVU students coming to Morgantown
In case you haven’t noticed the uptick in traffic or the proliferation of fresh-faced youth in the grocery stores — West Virginia University students are coming back to Morgantown this w. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WDTV
Former WVU basketball player charged with rape in Greece
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former WVU basketball player was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on an extradition request from Greece, officials said. Brian Casey Mitchell, 34, is accused of raping a female in 2011, according to U.S. Marshal Terry Moore. The woman was looking for her daughter while...
Barge hits Wheeling Suspension Bridge
There were some anxious moments tonight when a barge was reported to have hit the Suspension Bridge in Wheeling. Tony Clark of the West Virginia Department of Highways said the barge actually ran into the scaffolding that’s being used to removate the historic structure. A navigation light was damaged, but thankfully, there were no injuries. […]
A family from Dallas, WV needs help after surviving tornado and housefire
BROOKE, W. Va. (WTRF)-At least one family hit hard from the tornado that slammed through Dallas, West Virginia is getting a big help. A bake sale in Brooke County helped raise donations for them. The McCord family from Dallas, West Virginia has been through a lot. They lost their home to a fire in June. […]
The Dominion Post
Morgantown resident Tom Urquhart inducted into West Virginia American Trapshooters Association Hall of Fame
MORGANTOWN — Tom Urquhart still has not retired. At age 82, the Morgantown resident still works three days a week as a consultant for the Thrasher Group as an engineer. “If you nev. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Wild and WonderFall Events in Mountaineer Country
It’s that time of year again when family, friends, neighbors and visitors journey to Mountaineer Country for fun-filled events and activities everyone can enjoy. Throughout the months of August, September, and October, Mountaineer Country will be jam-packed with school spirit, local art, the sound of jazz, craft beer, delicious bites and wine tasting.
Diocese announces tuition assistance to students in West Virginia Catholic schools
WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — Students who are enrolled in one of 24 Catholic schools in West Virginia could now qualify for additional tuition assistance. Most Rev. Mark Brennan and the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announced a third phase of tuition assistance on Monday which will be available to students already attending or recently enrolled in one […]
Metro News
Morgantown native knows the tension of a deep mine rescue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pressure has mounted on rescue crews at a Mexican coal mine to make bold moves to save 10 trapped miners. The tension surrounding the scenario is a familiar one for West Virginians who have a deep connection to the coal industry and the risks it holds.
WDTV
WV Italian Heritage Festival returns after 2 year hiatus
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is returning to Clarksburg. On Wednesday, the Harrison County Commission granted festival organizers $3,000 in funding. County Commissioner David Hinkle says the festival is not only a staple for Clarksburg but for...
West Virginia Governor announces award of Wheeling Streetscape project
Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long-awaited streetscape project to beautify downtown. The contract for the project has been awarded to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $31,900,000. The project will add ADA-compliant curd cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative brickwork along Main Street and Market Street, […]
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Lewis County next week
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Tuesday announced that its troopers have planned a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County next week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Route 7, known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19, in […]
wvexplorer.com
Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders
The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
WDTV
Lineup for Black Heritage Festival in downtown Clarksburg announced
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival has announced its entertainment lineup. The festival, which returns to downtown Clarksburg for the first time since 2019, will be from Sept. 9-11. Headlining the festival on Sept. 10 will be Heatwave, the group known for its 1977 top hit...
WDTV
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Board of Education met Tuesday night in an hours long Executive Session. The three and a half hour session ultimately ended with a teacher being fired. That teacher was Travis Wells, who taught at University High School. It’s unclear why he was fired...
WDTV
Programming alert for over-the-air viewers
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m., WDTV will be switching to its new transmitter. For antenna users, you may need to do a re-scan to receive all of the channels we offer. If you receive WDTV via cable, satellite or a streaming service, you should...
Things to do at the Mannington Fair this week
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday. Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will […]
What’s really behind the drop in gas prices?
As national gas prices fell to just over $4 per gallon Monday, Marion County's average gas price fell to $3.99 per gallon, according to AAA.
Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party. Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and […]
