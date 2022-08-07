ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WDTV

Former WVU basketball player charged with rape in Greece

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former WVU basketball player was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on an extradition request from Greece, officials said. Brian Casey Mitchell, 34, is accused of raping a female in 2011, according to U.S. Marshal Terry Moore. The woman was looking for her daughter while...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Barge hits Wheeling Suspension Bridge

There were some anxious moments tonight when a barge was reported to have hit the Suspension Bridge in Wheeling. Tony Clark of the West Virginia Department of Highways said the barge actually ran into the scaffolding that’s being used to removate the historic structure. A navigation light was damaged, but thankfully, there were no injuries. […]
WHEELING, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Lootpress

Wild and WonderFall Events in Mountaineer Country

It’s that time of year again when family, friends, neighbors and visitors journey to Mountaineer Country for fun-filled events and activities everyone can enjoy. Throughout the months of August, September, and October, Mountaineer Country will be jam-packed with school spirit, local art, the sound of jazz, craft beer, delicious bites and wine tasting.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Morgantown native knows the tension of a deep mine rescue

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pressure has mounted on rescue crews at a Mexican coal mine to make bold moves to save 10 trapped miners. The tension surrounding the scenario is a familiar one for West Virginians who have a deep connection to the coal industry and the risks it holds.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WV Italian Heritage Festival returns after 2 year hiatus

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is returning to Clarksburg. On Wednesday, the Harrison County Commission granted festival organizers $3,000 in funding. County Commissioner David Hinkle says the festival is not only a staple for Clarksburg but for...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor announces award of Wheeling Streetscape project

Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long-awaited streetscape project to beautify downtown. The contract for the project has been awarded to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $31,900,000. The project will add ADA-compliant curd cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative brickwork along Main Street and Market Street, […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Sobriety checkpoint planned in Lewis County next week

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Tuesday announced that its troopers have planned a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County next week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Route 7, known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19, in […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
wvexplorer.com

Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders

The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WDTV

Lineup for Black Heritage Festival in downtown Clarksburg announced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival has announced its entertainment lineup. The festival, which returns to downtown Clarksburg for the first time since 2019, will be from Sept. 9-11. Headlining the festival on Sept. 10 will be Heatwave, the group known for its 1977 top hit...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Programming alert for over-the-air viewers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m., WDTV will be switching to its new transmitter. For antenna users, you may need to do a re-scan to receive all of the channels we offer. If you receive WDTV via cable, satellite or a streaming service, you should...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Things to do at the Mannington Fair this week

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday. Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will […]
MANNINGTON, WV
WTAJ

Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party. Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and […]
RAWLINGS, MD

